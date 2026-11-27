The Federal Court’s decision in Top End (Default PBC/CLA) Aboriginal Corporation RNTBC v Northern Territory of Australia [2026] FCA 1723 highlights the distinction between validity under Territory law and the future acts regime in the Native Title Act 1993 (Cth) (NTA).

Justice Charlesworth set aside a tourism permit for Lorella Springs because the Pastoral Land Board had not lawfully exercised its powers under the Pastoral Land Act 1992 (NT). Section 24GB of the NTA would otherwise have provided native title validity, but could not cure those errors.

The Court interpreted 'farm tourism' in section 24GB broadly to include nature-based activities unrelated to pastoral operations, but rejected the argument that culturally significant natural features were 'cultural works' under section 24GB(3). It also dismissed a water extraction licence challenge: Top End had not established invalidity under Territory law or an effect on native title rights.

What was the dispute about?

Lorella Springs covers about 384,000 hectares near the Gulf of Carpentaria. Alongside agricultural operations, the lessees offered accommodation, camping and nature-based tourism. Non-exclusive native title rights to take resources, conduct cultural activities and protect traditionally significant places were recognised in Riley v Northern Territory [2021] FCA 716 (Determination). Top End holds native title on the holders’ behalf.

In April 2022, the lessees sought a non-pastoral use permit for tourism over 24 hectares around the homestead, while describing activities across a wider area. After the Board sought clarification, a revised proposal covered about 3,497 hectares, including connecting tracks. In March 2025, the Board granted a 10-year permit over 60,257 hectares under the Pastoral Land Act 1992 (NT). Condition 4 excluded tourism involving observation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural works or activities. The lessees also obtained a licence under the Water Act 1992 (NT) to extract up to 31.2 ML annually from Rosie Creek.

Top End challenged the tourism permit and the Minister’s decision to affirm the water licence.

It argued that section 24GB did not validate the tourism permit because section 24GB(3) excludes tourism involving observation of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander activities or cultural works.

Top End also argued that the water licence was invalid under the Water Act or, alternatively, was a future act covered by section 24HA of the NTA, raising a compensation entitlement.

Future acts: Farm tourism

The Court rejected Top End’s argument that 'farm tourism', under section 24GB, must have a factual connection with pastoral operations. Swimming, fishing, bushwalking and enjoying nature could qualify without that connection.

Condition 4 limited the authorised activities, so the section 24GB(3) exception did not apply. Its use of the statutory wording also indicated that the board intended section 24GB to validate the permit.

Top End had not proved that tourists would necessarily observe Aboriginal people’s activities under the permit. The exception concerns what is authorised, not feared unauthorised conduct. Tourists venturing beyond the permitted area would fall outside the authorisation and breach the Pastoral Land Act. The permit also required an Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority Certificate before otherwise authorised activities could proceed and did not authorise promotion of locations by reference to Aboriginal people’s activities.

Section 24GB would have provided future act validity had the permit been lawfully granted under Territory law. Because it was not, the future acts regime was not engaged.

Cultural landscapes and the meaning of cultural works

Top End argued that 'cultural works' should reflect native title holders’ spiritual connection to Country. The Court accepted its anthropologists’ evidence that, for the holders, the concept encompassed physical objects, landscapes, Dreaming, ceremonies and songlines.

However, for section 24GB(3), the Court interpreted 'cultural works' as outcomes of human work connected with traditional laws and customs. These could be tangible or intangible, aesthetic or utilitarian, including objects, sound, movement, marks and tools. The meaning included rock art but was not confined to visual marks in the landscape.

It did not extend to natural features explained by ancestral beings or containing Aboriginal knowledge. Had Parliament intended that broader meaning, it could have used wording such as section 237’s reference to “areas or sites of particular significance to Aboriginal people”.

When does water extraction affect native title?

The Court rejected Top End’s argument that the Minister had merely reviewed whether the Controller’s decision was reasonably open, rather than independently deciding whether to grant the licence. His reasons showed that he considered the objections and reached his own conclusions. The licence was not invalid.

Top End also failed to prove that the licence was a future act affecting native title. A licence allowing another person to draw water did not, by itself, affect non-exclusive native title rights. Those rights co-existed with others’ rights to use the resource and did not confer control over access or use.

A non-exclusive right to take water could be affected if extraction threatened availability to the point that the right could no longer be exercised. But there was no evidence that this licence would impair the holders’ capacity to draw water. The Court therefore found no effect on native title and no future act, making it unnecessary to decide whether section 24HA applied.

Why did the tourism permit still fail?

The Board exceeded its powers by approving a larger area than the revised application sought, relied on environmental assessments that did not address the final proposal, and denied Top End a meaningful opportunity to respond to the enlarged area.

Those errors invalidated the permit. The Court did not need to decide whether failure to notify Top End of the enlarged area and allow comment under section 24GB(9), through section 87(2A) of the Pastoral Land Act, would independently invalidate it under the NTA.

Practical implications for pastoral holders, governments and other proponents

A grant must first comply with the authorising legislation, including limits on statutory powers and procedural requirements. Only then does the question arise whether it affects native title and, if so, is valid under the NTA.

Compliance with the authorising legislation does not establish NTA validity, and the NTA’s validation provisions cannot cure an unlawful exercise of statutory power.

The broad meaning of 'farm tourism' remains subject to section 24GB(3). The interpretation of 'cultural works' is specific to that provision: proponents must separately assess heritage and sacred sites requirements and comply with approval conditions.