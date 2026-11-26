Introduction

Under the Dividing Fences Act 1961 (WA) (the DFA), adjoining landowners are generally required to share the costs of constructing and maintaining dividing fences equally, unless otherwise agreed. The DFA provides a framework for determining what constitutes a “dividing fence,” mechanisms for resolving disputes, and the process for compelling reluctant neighbours to contribute to the maintenance of such fences.

What is a ‘dividing fence’

A ‘dividing fence’ is defined under section 5 of the DFA as a fence that separates the lands of different owners, whether the fence is on the common boundary of adjoining lands or on a line other than the common boundary.

In the 2012 WA District Court case of Gilbert v Goddall confirmed what is meant by “a line other than the common boundary” in that if the fence separates the properties of different owners. it is still considered a “dividing fence” for the purposes of the DFA.

Further judicial analysis in the 1997 Supreme Court of Western Australia case Basell v Meredith clarified that the purpose of a “dividing fence” is essentially to indicate the boundary or a separation between two properties. Such a fence does not need to act as a complete barrier, provide complete security, or guarantee total privacy to fulfil the statutory definition.

Therefore a “dividing fence” is virtually any structure – regardless of its precise position relative to the property boundary or how substantial it is – that separates the lands of different owners.

The obligations to maintain and repair

The default rule under the DFA is that neighbours must share the costs of constructing and maintaining a dividing fence equally. However, this presumption can be modified by mutual agreement or specific circumstances.

For example, if a fence is damaged due to a neighbour’s negligence, the negligent party is responsible for the repair costs. A classic example of this might be in circumstances where an owner failed to maintain a clearly dying tree that subsequently fell on the dividing fence.

Another example where the obligation may not apply is in circumstances where the dividing fence or parts of it have been constructed partly by one owner and partly by another. Each owner in such a situation must bear the cost of repairing the portion that they constructed.

If there is no sufficient fence at all, or what exists cannot be regarded as ‘repairable’, the liability relates to construction (not maintenance/repair) and different procedural rules apply. Basell v Meredith clarified here as well that if the old fence is so dilapidated it cannot properly be regarded as repairable, the proper claim is for contribution to construction (not repair), and the other owner’s liability must proceed under those construction provisions, which include a right to be consulted and to object prior to construction.

Retaining walls

As one might expect in view of the broad definition of “dividing fences” outlined above, boundary retaining walls will ordinarily be a dividing fence, but the situation is a little more nuanced.

Section 89 of the Building Act 2011 (WA) (BA) states that, unless otherwise agreed, if a party wall or a boundary retaining wall wholly or partly on the boundary requires maintenance or repair, each owner of the land on either side is liable to contribute equally.

Importantly, section 89(3) of the BA specifically states that this section does not affect the operation of Part III of the DFA, which deals with the repair of dividing fences.

Therefore, when a retaining wall also operates as a dividing fence (i.e., it separates two parcels of land and functions as a fence), the repair and maintenance obligations under the DFA – including the equal contribution – remain applicable, unless specifically modified by agreement or order.

What is the process for compelling contribution?

Despite the obligation, not all neighbours are necessarily going to be happy to contribute potentially tens of thousands of dollars toward repairing a dividing fence, particularly if its state doesn’t bother them in any way.

Fortunately, the DFA outlines a process for compelling a neighbour to contribute to the cost of maintaining or repairing a dividing fence, primarily in sections 14 and 15 as follows:

1.Notice to Repair: The process commences when one owner (notifying owner) gives a written notice to the owner of the adjoining land (the adjoining owner) requiring them to assist in repairing the fence. The notice must outline whether the notifying owner proposes to:

a. repair the fence themselves at a shared cost,

b. permit the adjoining owner to repair at a shared cost, or

c. jointly share half the cost of engaging a third party to repair the fence.

The notice must also specify the proposed type and extent of repairs, and the exact line on which repairs are to be carried out.

2. Response by Adjoining Owner: Upon receipt of the notice, the adjoining owner has 14 days to respond in writing, either:

a. agreeing to participate in the repair (choosing an option set out in the notice),

b. disputing the need for repair and declining to share the cost, or

c. objecting to the kind and extent of repairs, or the proposed alignment of the fence.

3. Dispute Resolution: If the adjoining owner disputes the need for repairs, the kind and extent of repairs, or the alignment, the notifying owner may apply to the Magistrates Court for determination. The court may decide:

a. whether the fence is in need of repair,

b. the kind and extent of repairs,

c. who is to carry out the repairs,

d. the time period for the repairs, and

e. any necessary compensation for extra expense or for loss of occupation due to re-alignment.

4. Failure to Respond: Should the adjoining owner fail to respond to the notice within 14 days, the notifying owner may carry out the repair themselves and is entitled to recover half the reasonable cost of the repair from the adjoining owner (provided no exception applies as discussed above).

5. Urgent Repairs: If the fence is damaged or destroyed by fire, flood, storm, accident, or falling trees, owners may repair the fence immediately (without notice) and recover half the expense from the other owner.

Conclusion

The Dividing Fences Act 1961 (WA) and the Building Act 2011 (WA) provide a comprehensive framework for managing the obligations of neighbours to maintain and repair boundary fences. Adjoining landowners are generally required to share costs equally, but specific circumstances or agreements may alter this obligation. Disputes can be resolved through the Magistrates Court, which has the authority to issue binding orders. Neighbours should document any agreements and consult local government regulations to ensure compliance with any additional requirements.