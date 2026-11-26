In short

Machinery of Government (MoG) changes can happen quickly, but the operational impact can last much longer.

A MoG can create complex decisions about people, funding, authority, systems, data, records, contracts and services, often within a very short timeframe. At the same time, government organisations need to maintain essential services, meet statutory obligations and continue supporting ministers and the community.

KordaMentha’s Ready for the next MoG executive guide looks at what government organisations can do to prepare before change is announced and navigate the transition more effectively when it occurs.

A central message is that while organisations can’t necessarily predict the shape of the next MoG, they can prepare for it. Understanding how functions operate, what they rely on and where critical dependencies sit gives leaders a much stronger foundation for making decisions quickly and confidently.

Interestingly, we also challenge the assumption that everything needs to change on Day 1. In many cases, maintaining existing systems, services or processes for a period can reduce risk and disruption while the organisation stabilises. The important question is what needs to change immediately? What can safely remain in place? And, what should be transitioned over time?

Just as key, temporary arrangements need to be actively managed. Without clear ownership and exit points, workarounds, shared services and duplicate systems can become embedded, adding complexity and cost long after the formal transition is complete.

The report provides practical tools to help government leaders approach these decisions, including a nine-question readiness assessment, four transition pathways and an executive checklist.

Download the KordaMentha Ready for the next MoG executive guide to assess how prepared your organisation is and explore a practical approach to navigating the next Machinery of Government change.