When natural disaster strikes, councils need to act quickly to protect people and property and maintain essential services. However, cultural heritage remains relevant even when urgent action is needed.

In Queensland, the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2003 (Qld) (ACHA) recognises that some activities are necessary because of an emergency, but councils still need to assess whether each activity complies with the applicable legal requirements as the response moves from addressing emergency risks to planned recovery.

Cultural heritage considerations should therefore be built into disaster preparedness, emergency response and recovery planning, not left until reconstruction is underway.

Activities necessary because of an emergency

Section 23(1) of the ACHA requires councils to take all reasonable and practicable measures to ensure that their activities do not harm Aboriginal cultural heritage.

Councils will be taken to have complied with that ‘duty of care’ if the activity is necessary because of an emergency, for example, a bushfire or other natural disaster (section 23(3)(c) of the ACHA). But the ACHA does not define ‘emergency’, so councils need to determine whether the activity is necessary because of the emergency, rather than assume that all works associated with a disaster are covered.

The ACHA also contains emergency exceptions to specified offences. Section 24(2)(c) applies where harm results from an act necessary because of an emergency, section 25(2)(c) applies where excavation, relocation or removal is necessary because of an emergency, and section 26(2)(c) applies where possession of an Aboriginal cultural heritage object is necessary because of an emergency.

Before relying on these exceptions, councils should assess whether a particular activity is necessary because of an emergency.

Emergency response vs recovery works

Each circumstance is different and the relevant facts must be considered in each case. For example, an immediate ‘emergency’ response may involve stabilising a damaged crossing at risk of collapse or restoring emergency access to an isolated community. Later works may involve permanent reinstatement, reconstruction, redesign or upgrades.

Some recovery activities may still be necessary because of an emergency, including where an ongoing risk remains. Conversely, planned reconstruction or improvements do not automatically inherit the emergency status relied on for the initial response. The question is not simply whether the works are called ‘emergency’ or ‘recovery’ works, but whether the activity is necessary because of the emergency.

Where the emergency pathway does not apply, councils must consider how they will meet their duty of care and avoid committing offences. Depending on the circumstances and the applicable statutory conditions, compliance may be achieved by acting in accordance with the duty of care guidelines, an agreement with an Aboriginal party for the area, or an applicable approved cultural heritage management plan.

Assess the full footprint of recovery works

Identifying the nature and full extent of the activities helps councils determine the appropriate heritage assessment. Works may extend beyond the area occupied by a damaged asset to include, for example:

a redesigned or enlarged structure

new drainage or erosion-control works

creek-bank stabilisation

temporary access tracks

construction compounds and laydown areas

vegetation clearing

excavation or earthworks; or

works outside an existing road reserve.

Temporary works and ancillary areas are also relevant and should not be overlooked. Emergency access may itself be necessary because of an emergency, whereas a new compound, borrow pit or expanded construction footprint may need to be assessed separately.

Councils should keep a record of the emergency circumstances, the risk being addressed, the purpose and extent of each activity and why it is necessary because of the emergency. If the scope changes, councils may need to reassess whether the emergency provisions apply.

Native title remains a separate consideration

Native title and Aboriginal cultural heritage are distinct legal regimes. Extinguishment of native title does not, of itself, remove Aboriginal cultural heritage protection obligations, and reliance on an ACHA emergency provision does not resolve the position under the Native Title Act 1993 (Cth).

Councils should separately assess whether proposed works affect native title and, where relevant, identify the applicable future-act pathway and its requirements.

Prepare now, reassess during recovery

As part of disaster preparedness, councils should review existing cultural heritage compliance procedures and agreements and include cultural heritage checks in disaster-response procedures and contractor briefings.

Councils should also establish who will assess reliance on the emergency provisions, record decisions and trigger reassessment if work moves into planned recovery.