ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026
Hong Kong Stock Exchange Consults On Reforms To The Post-listing Transaction Regime Under Phase 2 Of Its Listing Framework Competitiveness Review
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The Hong Kong Stock Exchange is consulting on significant reforms to its post-listing transaction regime, proposing to raise thresholds for major transactions from 25% to 50% and introduce new exemptions...
At a glance
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) is consulting on reforms to the post-listing transaction regime. The proposals focus on notifiable transactions, connected transactions and spin-offs, with the aim of giving listed issuers greater flexibility to pursue corporate transactions, while enhancing transparency and retaining investor safeguards for connected and material transactions. The consultation forms Phase 2 of HKEX’s listing framework competitiveness review to enhance Hong Kong’s attractiveness as a listing venue, with Phase 1 having implemented changes to the IPO regime.
If implemented, the Phase 2 changes would result in fewer transactions requiring shareholder approval, while imposing enhanced disclosure requirements on a broad range of transactions. The consultation period ends on 30 November 2026. HKEX has indicated that any amendments would take effect shortly after publication of the consultation conclusions.
The proposals
|Key proposals
|Key impact
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Notifiable transactions (NTs)
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Transaction thresholds (see also Appendix 1 to this briefing for a comparison of the current regime versus the proposed regime)
*Exceptions: major transaction threshold would remain 25% for (i) provision of financial assistance (FA) and (ii) securities or investment activities (being the acquisition / disposal of securities, digital assets or investment products for investment or treasury management purpose).
Percentage ratios:
Ordinary-course exemptions:
Disclosures:
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Connected transactions (CTs)
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Spin-offs
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Implementation and transitional arrangements
It is proposed that the new regime will generally apply to: (i) NTs and CTs whose terms are agreed on or after the effective date of the amended rules; and (ii) active spin-off proposals on or after the effective date. This would be subject to certain transitional arrangements, including (amongst others): (a) a one-month grace period6 from the effective date to comply with the enhanced announcement disclosures; and (b) a prescribed announcement (in lieu of shareholder approval) for certain major transactions, VSAs or VSDs agreed within two weeks before the effective date and in respect of which a circular has not been issued before the effective date. Spin-off proposals submitted to the HKEX for vetting before the effective date may not be withdrawn from vetting solely for the purpose of relying on the self-assessment route, unless otherwise agreed with the HKEX.
The consultation period closes on 30 November 2026, but the HKEX has not yet indicated when the conclusions may be published. HKEX has stated that the effective date for any amendments would be shortly after publication of the consultation conclusions.
Listed issuers should monitor the release of the consultation conclusions and consider the implications, including the timing implications, of the final rules on any proposed or live transaction.
Footnotes
1. Being the equity attributable to owners of the issuer as shown in its audited accounts or latest published interim report (whichever is more recent).
2. For example, in case of an acquisition or disposal of a company or business, in addition to the current requirement to disclose book value of the assets and net profits, issuers would also be required to disclose the target’s key financial information such as revenue, assets and liabilities, operating cash flows (where applicable) and any other relevant financial metrics (such as gross profits) for the last two financial years based on audited information where available. Additional disclosure requirements apply where unaudited information is used. An impact analysis disclosure would be required, including qualitative and quantitative analysis of any material effect of the transaction on the listed issuer’s profits and losses, assets, liabilities, liquidity and financial resources as well as financial and trading prospects and strategic direction, together with the principal factors and assumptions.
3. Under existing rules, a connected subsidiary is a non-wholly owned subsidiary of an issuer where any connected person(s) at the issuer level, individually or together, exercise 10% or more voting power.
4. The removal of the profits ratio would not affect the calculation of the de minimis exemptions under the CT regime as it is already excluded under current rules. However, the profits ratio would be removed from the definition of an “insignificant subsidiary”.
5. Eligibility requirements for the self-assessment route for Main Board issuers: (i) ParentCo’s market capitalisation - at least HK$10 billion; (ii) revenue of ParentCo’s principal businesses - at least HK$1 billion; and (iii) revenue and total assets attributable to the remaining group - more than 50% of the issuer group.
6. For a transaction announced during the one-month period from the effective date, where it has not included all of the enhanced disclosures under the amended rules, such disclosure may be made by way of a supplemental announcement published no later than one month after the initial announcement.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.