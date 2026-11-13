Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

Beyond Compliance: Hong Kong Listed Issuer Series: Are You Ready For Your Next Annual Report And AGM?

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Contributor
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

We have one of the largest Southeast Asia international law practices, working across the region...

View firm profile
Explore more from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Hong Kong listed issuers preparing their next reporting cycle should start early. New and enhanced requirements will affect annual reports, corporate governance reports and ESG reports for financial years commencing...

Hong KongCorporate/Commercial Law
Matthew Emsley
Matthew Emsley
Jason Sung
Jason Sung
Jeremy Shen
Jeremy Shen
Author LinkedIn connections

Hong Kong listed issuers preparing their next reporting cycle should start early. New and enhanced requirements will affect annual reports, corporate governance reports and ESG reports for financial years commencing in 2026, with corresponding implications for data collection, governance records and board processes. 

Key areas to watch

  1. Annual report disclosures
    New public float requirements include year-end public float information and, where an issuer has relied on the Alternative Threshold, additional monthly information and commentary on material changes. 
     
  2. Corporate governance
    Enhanced requirements cover board composition, directors’ training and commitments, risk management and internal controls, diversity, shareholder engagement and dividend policies. New “comply or explain” provisions also address formal board performance reviews, board skills matrices and nomination committee diversity. 
     
  3. ESG and climate reporting
    Large cap issuers must report on the broader Part D climate-related disclosure requirements on a mandatory basis for financial years commencing on or after 1 January 2026.
     
  4. AGM preparations
    Issuers should take account of developments concerning auditor appointments and fee disclosure, hybrid meetings and electronic voting, the Stock Exchange’s Issuer Access Platform, and the Uncertificated Securities Market, which is scheduled to be implemented on 16 November 2026.
     
  5. Company secretary resourcing
    The Stock Exchange has emphasised that company secretaries should have sufficient time and resources to maintain day-to-day knowledge of an issuer’s affairs and support its board and compliance processes, including where they serve multiple listed issuers. 

What should issuers do now?

Issuers should review their reporting templates, disclosure controls and data-collection processes, update relevant governance records and committee procedures, and confirm that AGM and regulatory submission arrangements are ready for the new requirements.

If you would like to discuss how these developments apply to your reporting timetable, disclosure controls or governance procedures, please contact the team.

Download the full briefing here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Hong Kong’s Uncertificated Securities Market Regime: What Cayman Islands And Bermuda Issuers Need To Know

Hong Kong's uncertificated securities market regime, launching November 2026, eliminates paper share certificates for listed securities, requiring electronic title holding through approved registrar systems. Cayman Islands and Bermuda issuers must transition within five years, necessitating constitutional document amendments and new operational procedures. Companies need to appoint approved securities registrars, plan shareholder approvals, and ensure compliance before their assigned transition dates.
Hong KongCorporate/Commercial Law
Conyers
Conyers
Article

Trump Administration Waives New Russia Sanctions And Tariffs Under Graham Act

President Trump issued an executive order implementing the Graham Act, which establishes substantial new tariffs on Russian goods and countries purchasing Russian energy, but simultaneously waives their application. The order creates a monitoring framework that leaves open the possibility of future enforcement while maintaining existing Russia sanctions regimes.
GlobalInternational Law
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Article

OFAC Expands Cuba Sanctions And Tightens Financial And Travel Restrictions

The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has implemented sweeping changes to Cuba sanctions, establishing a new regulatory framework that targets foreign persons and financial institutions while significantly restricting previously authorized activities. These measures create potential sanctions exposure for non-U.S. businesses and banks conducting Cuba-related transactions, fundamentally altering the compliance landscape for international financial intermediaries.
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP