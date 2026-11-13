Beyond Compliance: Hong Kong Listed Issuer Series: Are You Ready For Your Next Annual Report And AGM?

Hong Kong listed issuers preparing their next reporting cycle should start early. New and enhanced requirements will affect annual reports, corporate governance reports and ESG reports for financial years commencing in 2026, with corresponding implications for data collection, governance records and board processes.

Key areas to watch

Annual report disclosures

New public float requirements include year-end public float information and, where an issuer has relied on the Alternative Threshold, additional monthly information and commentary on material changes.

Corporate governance

Enhanced requirements cover board composition, directors’ training and commitments, risk management and internal controls, diversity, shareholder engagement and dividend policies. New “comply or explain” provisions also address formal board performance reviews, board skills matrices and nomination committee diversity.

ESG and climate reporting

Large cap issuers must report on the broader Part D climate-related disclosure requirements on a mandatory basis for financial years commencing on or after 1 January 2026.

AGM preparations

Issuers should take account of developments concerning auditor appointments and fee disclosure, hybrid meetings and electronic voting, the Stock Exchange’s Issuer Access Platform, and the Uncertificated Securities Market, which is scheduled to be implemented on 16 November 2026.

Company secretary resourcing

The Stock Exchange has emphasised that company secretaries should have sufficient time and resources to maintain day-to-day knowledge of an issuer’s affairs and support its board and compliance processes, including where they serve multiple listed issuers.

What should issuers do now?

Issuers should review their reporting templates, disclosure controls and data-collection processes, update relevant governance records and committee procedures, and confirm that AGM and regulatory submission arrangements are ready for the new requirements.

If you would like to discuss how these developments apply to your reporting timetable, disclosure controls or governance procedures, please contact the team.

Download the full briefing here.