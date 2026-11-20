Summary

The FWC approves an enterprise agreement only where each award-covered employee, and any reasonably foreseeable employee, would be better off overall than under the relevant modern award.

The FWC applies the BOOT as a global test at test time, so gains in some terms can offset reductions in others.

Where an agreement falls short, the FWC can seek employer undertakings or amend the agreement, and it can reassess the BOOT later if working arrangements materially change.

This article explains how the better off overall test applies to enterprise agreements for Australian employers covered by the Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth).

LegalVision’s employment lawyers advise Australian employers on comparing agreement terms against the relevant award, testing loaded rates against actual rosters, and responding to FWC requests for undertakings.

Tips for Businesses

Model each award classification against actual rosters and any shifts your business could reasonably add. Check that loaded rates still beat award penalty rates for staff who often work nights, weekends or overtime. Recheck award rates at lodgement, because the FWC applies the BOOT at the application date. Keep written workings to answer FWC questions. Speak to an employment lawyer at LegalVision about preparing a BOOT comparison before you lodge.

In Australia, the Better Off Overall Test (BOOT) determines whether the Fair Work Commission (FWC) can approve an enterprise agreement. The BOOT asks whether each award-covered employee would be better off under the agreement than under the relevant modern award. The test also covers any reasonably foreseeable employee. This article explains how the BOOT works and how recent reforms changed it. It also covers what happens if an agreement fails the test. It also explains how employers can prepare an agreement to pass it.

What is the BOOT?

The FWC uses the BOOT to assess a proposed enterprise agreement against any relevant modern award, as part of its consideration of whether the agreement can be approved. The BOOT considers:

the terms of an enterprise agreement; and

whether or not the terms are more or less beneficial to relevant employees compared to the terms in any applicable modern award.

Accordingly, enterprise agreements must place the employee in a better position than under any relevant modern award.

The FWC does not apply the BOOT line by line. Instead, it assesses the agreement as a whole. It compares terms that are more or less beneficial than the relevant award. Each covered employee must be better off overall under the enterprise agreement. This also applies to any reasonably foreseeable employee.

The BOOT does not compare an enterprise agreement with an employee’s current working conditions. Instead, the FWC makes the comparison with any relevant modern award.

An enterprise agreement will still pass the BOOT in circumstances where some benefits under a particular modern award have been reduced, if other benefits of the agreement offset these reductions.

The FWC will only approve enterprise agreements if they pass the BOOT at the ‘test time ‘.

Test time is the point in time when the application for the approval of the relevant enterprise agreement is made.

Once the FWC approves an enterprise agreement, it usually starts operating seven days later. However, the agreement may specify a later start date.

“Employers often model an agreement against current pay and assume it is safe, but the FWC compares it with the award. Check every classification and roster type, including casuals and shift workers, because one group that falls behind can sink the agreement.” - Miku Nakamura

Changes to the BOOT

On 6 December 2022, the Federal Government passed the Fair Work Legislation Amendment (Secure Jobs, Better Pay) Act 2022 (‘the Act’) into law. The Act marks some significant reforms to Australia’s workplace relations system, including enterprise agreements and the BOOT. These amendments are intended to reduce the previous complexity surrounding the BOOT. The Act empowers the FWC to:

have a shortened approval process for enterprise agreements;

simplify its use of the BOOT to increase flexibility and ensure a global analysis of relevant terms as outlined above;

only consider reasonably foreseeable patterns of work (as opposed to hypothetical patterns of work or staff rosters) when applying the BOOT;

have the ability to directly amend or remove a term in a draft enterprise agreement that fails to pass the BOOT; and

have the ability to reassess the BOOT during the lifetime of a particular enterprise agreement if there have been material changes to any relevant circumstances or working arrangements.

What Happens if an Enterprise Agreement Fails the BOOT?

If the FWC is not satisfied that an enterprise agreement passes the BOOT, it will not simply refuse to approve the agreement. Instead, the FWC has a few options to address the shortfall. These include:

seeking undertakings from the employer: the FWC can ask the employer to give undertakings to cure the shortfall, so that relevant employees are better off overall compared with the modern award; and

the FWC can ask the employer to give undertakings to cure the shortfall, so that relevant employees are better off overall compared with the modern award; and amending the agreement directly: the FWC can amend or remove a term in the agreement, so that it passes the test (see ‘Changes to the BOOT’ below).

If neither option resolves the issue, the FWC will not approve the enterprise agreement unless exceptional circumstances apply. Section 189 of the Fair Work Act 2009 covers this exception. The relevant modern award will continue to apply to your employees, and you will need to return to bargaining.

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Key Takeaways

The BOOT requires employees to be better off under the enterprise agreement than under any relevant modern award. It is important to remember that:

the test is used by the FWC to assess a proposed enterprise agreement against any relevant modern award;

if the test is not passed, the FWC can seek undertakings from the employer or directly amend the agreement;

the test applies at “test time” (the point in time when the application for the approval of the relevant enterprise agreement was made); and

the test is a “global test,” meaning that the FWC does not conduct a line-by-line comparison, but rather a holistic and overall comparison between the relevant terms.

If you require further assistance with enterprise agreements, LegalVision provides ongoing legal support for all businesses through our fixed-fee legal membership. Our experienced employment lawyers help businesses manage contracts, employment law, disputes, intellectual property, and more, with unlimited access to specialist lawyers for a fixed monthly fee.

Frequently Asked Questions