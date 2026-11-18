The Fair Work Commission has considered whether employees who cannot, or refuse to, obtain a newly required national security clearance are entitled to redundancy benefits. The decision offers useful guidance for defence industry employers responding to new security requirements or new technology and managing employees who can no longer meet the requirements of their roles.

In Civil Air Operations Officers’ Association of Australia v Airservices Australia [2026] FWC 3820, the Fair Work Commission (FWC) determined that air traffic controllers (ATCs) who were unable, or refused, to obtain a national security clearance (NSC) would not be entitled to redundancy benefits under the redeployment and redundancy clause of the Airservices Australia (Air Traffic Control and Supporting Air Traffic Services) Enterprise Agreement 2024–2027 (Agreement) if their employment ended for that reason.

The decision is particularly relevant to employers in the defence (and defence-adjacent) sectors, where many employees must obtain and maintain an NSC as a condition of employment. It demonstrates why employment documentation should expressly deal with employees obtaining and maintaining a specified clearance level (or the possibility that they may be required to do so in the future), and what happens if a clearance is refused, downgraded, suspended or revoked.

Importantly, the decision distinguishes between an employee becoming unable to perform their existing role and an employer no longer requiring that role to be performed. That distinction is central to whether a termination is properly characterised as a redundancy.

Background

Airservices Australia was introducing a new integrated civil and military air traffic management system called “CMATS”. CMATS requires ATCs to access classified information more often, so all relevant ATCs will need to hold an NSC. Previously, only some ATCs needed an NSC. Others held an Aviation Security Identification Card but did not necessarily need a national security clearance.

The new requirement created practical difficulties for some employees because:

under Australian Government vetting policy, NSCs are ordinarily available only to Australian citizens;

non-citizens must first obtain a Citizenship Eligibility Waiver (CEW), which is valid for 12 months and allows a non-citizen to undergo national security vetting where there is a critical, exceptional national interest in doing so; and

the clearance process involves extensive personal disclosures and background checks, including information about employment, finances, overseas travel, relationships, and other personal circumstances.

The Civil Air Operations Officers’ Association of Australia (Association) brought a dispute under section 739 of the Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth) (FW Act). It sought a determination on whether employees who could not, or refused to, obtain an NSC or CEW would be entitled to redundancy benefits under clause 62 of the Agreement. The Association noted that some ATCs may not wish to make the required disclosures or apply for a CEW, and that others may not meet the eligibility requirements for an NSC.

The dispute raised four questions concerning employees who:

were unable to obtain an NSC;

refused to apply for an NSC;

were unable to obtain a CEW; and

refused to apply for a CEW.

The FWC concluded that in all four circumstances, the employees were not entitled to redundancy benefits.

Why did the Commission find that redundancy benefits were not payable?

The central issue was whether employees who could not, or refused to, obtain an NSC could be characterised as “potentially surplus employees” under clause 62.2 of the Agreement. Although headed “Redeployment and Redundancy”, clause 62 is not limited to positions that are redundant in the traditional sense. It is also triggered when an employee becomes a “potentially surplus employee”.

The definition included two potentially relevant categories:

an employee belonging to a class of employees formally identified by Airservices Australia as having more employees than were necessary for the efficient and economical operation of Airservices; and an employee whose position’s substantial functions were no longer required because of organisational or technological change.

The Association argued that employees who could not obtain an NSC formed a class surplus to operational requirements. It also argued that CMATS was a technological change, because the existing way of performing the ATC role would no longer be required. The FWC rejected both arguments.

Employees unable to obtain a clearance were not a surplus class

The FWC considered that a “formally identified” class must be identifiable by reference to the employer’s organisational structure, positions, functions or location. In other words, the employer must identify the surplus group, such as a particular team, location or job classification. Employees cannot create their own surplus class by refusing to obtain a required clearance or by failing to meet the relevant requirements.

The Commission stressed that the relevant question was whether Airservices Australia needed fewer employees to carry out its operations. The evidence did not show this. Airservices Australia still required the same number of ATCs. Employees who could not obtain the clearance would create a staffing shortfall, not a surplus.

The introduction of new technology did not make the positions redundant

The FWC also rejected the argument that CMATS meant the substantial functions of ATC positions were no longer required because of technological change. It distinguished between the functions of a position and the systems, processes and qualifications needed to perform those functions.

The fundamental function of an ATC remained the safe separation of aircraft during take-off, flight and landing. CMATS would change the platform and impose more onerous security requirements, but it would not change the underlying function of the position. The FWC observed that employers commonly upgrade operational systems and, as a result, require employees to obtain additional skills, qualifications, competencies or clearances. In the defence context, for example, an engineer doing engineering work on a newly classified program still holds the same job, even if a higher clearance level is now required.

Security clearance requirements that are not included in an employee’s employment contract

An important aspect of the decision was the distinction between employees whose contracts expressly required them to obtain and maintain an NSC and those whose contracts did not.

The Commission considered that where a contract expressly makes ongoing employment conditional on obtaining and maintaining an NSC, the employee would not ordinarily be entitled to redundancy benefits if their employment ended because they failed to meet that requirement. In that situation, the termination arises not because the employer no longer requires the position to be performed, but because the employee cannot comply with an existing condition of employment.

The Commission went further, however. It considered that employees whose contracts contained no such express requirement were also unlikely to qualify for redundancy benefits under clause 62. This is particularly relevant in the defence industry, where national security requirements may change over time and may not have been anticipated when an employee started work.

The decision does not mean that an employer can automatically impose any new security clearance requirement on existing employees. Whether a new requirement is a lawful and reasonable direction or can properly be imposed as a condition of ongoing employment will depend on the employment contract, the nature of the role and the surrounding circumstances. In the defence industry, clearance requirements are commonly imposed through Commonwealth contracts and the Defence Industry Security Program, and clearances are generally assessed and granted by the Australian Government Security Vetting Agency rather than by the employer. Employers often have limited control over whether, or how quickly, a clearance is granted. This strengthens the case that a clearance requirement is reasonable, but it does not remove the need to manage affected employees fairly.

Can the same reasoning apply to NES redundancy entitlements?

Although the decision concerned the interpretation of a particular enterprise agreement, its reasoning may also be relevant to redundancy entitlements under the FW Act.

Under section 119, an employee is generally entitled to redundancy pay if their employment is terminated at the employer’s initiative because the employer no longer requires the job done by the employee to be done by anyone. Exclusions apply, including for small business employers and for employees with less than 12 months’ continuous service.

Separately, for unfair dismissal purposes, section 389 of the FW Act provides that a dismissal is a genuine redundancy where the employer no longer requires the employee’s job to be performed by anyone because of changes in the operational requirements of the business, provided the employer has complied with any consultation obligation in an applicable modern award or enterprise agreement. A dismissal is not a genuine redundancy if it would have been reasonable to redeploy the employee within the employer’s business or an associated entity.

The FWC’s reasoning supports the proposition that an employee becoming unable to perform their role does not necessarily mean the employer no longer requires that job to be performed. Where a new clearance requirement is introduced but the same roles and functions must still be performed, an employee’s inability to obtain the clearance may not amount to a redundancy. The issue may instead concern the employee’s capacity or eligibility to continue in the role.

Before deciding whether an employee is entitled to redundancy pay, employers should consider the circumstances giving rise to the termination, including:

whether the security clearance requirement is an existing or newly introduced condition of employment, and whether it can lawfully be imposed;

whether the employee’s inability to obtain a clearance genuinely prevents them from performing the inherent requirements of their role;

whether the employer still requires the underlying position or functions to be performed;

whether alternatives to termination, such as alternative employment or redeployment, are available; and

any provisions in the applicable employment contract, enterprise agreement or modern award dealing specifically with security clearances, qualifications, redeployment or redundancy.

The decision also shows why security clearance requirements should be addressed in employment contracts and enterprise agreements, particularly in highly regulated or security-sensitive industries.

Key Takeaways: What should defence industry employers do?

Although each situation will be different, and specific advice should be sought, there are a number of things employers can do now before an issue arises, including: