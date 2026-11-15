Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 15 NOVEMBER 2026

When The Machine Decides: Is Your Privacy Policy Compliant With New Automated Decision-making Transparency Requirements?

Piper Alderman
Piper Alderman
Contributor
Piper Alderman

Piper Alderman

Helping shape the future of business in Australia with practical, commercial and cutting-edge legal...

View firm profile
Explore more from Piper Alderman

Australia's privacy regulator has issued new guidance on automated decision-making transparency requirements that will fundamentally change how businesses must disclose their use of AI and computer programs in decision-making processes. From December 2026, organizations covered by the Privacy Act must reveal in their privacy policies when software systems use personal information to make or substantially influence decisions that could significantly affect individuals' rights or interests. Will your business

AustraliaPrivacy
Tim Clark
Tim Clark
Philip Chow
Philip Chow
Jamin Li
Jamin Li
JD Hohmann
JD Hohmann
Author LinkedIn connections

The Privacy and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 (Cth) introduced new requirements for businesses to be transparent about where they use automated decision-making (ADM), through new Australian Privacy Principles 1.7, 1.8 and 1.9. From 10 December 2026, if your business is covered by the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) (Privacy Act) and uses a computer program to make, or help make, significant decisions about people using their personal information, your privacy policy may need to disclose this. The privacy regulator, the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC), recently published new guidance around how businesses need to comply with these new ADM transparency obligations.

Does this apply to your business?

The new requirements apply to ‘APP entities’ under the Privacy Act. Broadly, these are Australian Government agencies and private sector organisations with an annual turnover of more than $3 million, as well as some smaller businesses dealing with personal information, such as health service providers. For simplicity, we refer to ‘APP entities’ as ‘businesses’ in this Insights article.

A business must disclose the use of ADM in its privacy policy where all three of the following apply:

Question No. Requirement Commentary Ask yourself
1 The business has arranged for a ‘computer program’ to make a decision, or to do something substantially and directly related to making a decision This can include software built in-house, third-party software or existing software configured, or relied on, by staff to make decisions.

For example, the OAIC’s guidance considers that a business has ‘arranged for’ a computer program where it simply permits or directs its employees to use an AI chat tool to draft performance assessments that determine promotions.

For clarity, a business is also responsible for ‘arranging’ a computer program to make a decision where it engages a third party to operate the program on its behalf (such as a managed service arrangement). Responsibility is not avoided merely because the software with the decision-making functionality is hosted or operated by an external service provider.

 Do we use or engage any third parties to use any software systems, software tools or AI tools that make, recommend or influence decisions?
2 That decision could reasonably be expected to significantly affect the rights or interests of an individual ‘Significantly’ means more than trivial, with the potential to considerably influence a person’s circumstances.

In assessing this requirement, the OAIC has provided guidance that the particular circumstances of an individual, such as in the case of a child or vulnerable person, need to be taken into account. For example, a decision’s effect on a child, an individual from a low socio-economic background or a person with a disability may be considered ‘significant’ even if the impact would be trivial for less vulnerable persons.

 Could the outcome significantly affect someone’s rights or interests (including rights or interests of any particularly vulnerable groups of individuals)?

Does the decision relate to access to essential food and nutrition, healthcare, emergency and aged care support, financial assistance, education, essential banking and credit services, insurance, telecommunication services, essential utilities, employment or housing, including any differentiated or personalised pricing for these goods or services?
3 That personal information about the individual is used by the computer program to make the decision or do that related thing Whether personal information is used by a computer program to make a decision will generally be a question of fact. Relevant personal information may include an individual’s name, date of birth, address, marital status, credit information, health information and educational background, amongst other personal information relating to that individual.

One matter which the OAIC has not expressly addressed is whether the use of information about an employee is exempted or whether uses of such personal information must be disclosed for the purposes of the ADM transparency requirements. The OAIC’s examples in its guidance clearly contemplate the use of employee ‘key performance indicators’ in ADM processes relating to performance reviews, the allocation of year-end bonuses, and salary adjustments as all falling within the scope of the new ADM transparency requirements. Accordingly, we recommend that businesses adopt a cautious approach and disclose such uses where the other ADM requirements are satisfied.

 Do our software systems, software tools or AI tools use personal information about an individual in making, recommending or influencing a decision?

The OAIC guidance indicates how the OAIC intends to interpret some of the key concepts in the new ADM transparency requirements.

The OAIC guidance makes it clear that ‘computer program’ is intended to be applied broadly. It covers simple rule-based processes, artificial intelligence and machine-learning tools, and everyday software, apps and algorithms, including generative AI and AI chatbots. Further, a formula in a spreadsheet that automatically ranks clients for health and aged care services is considered by the OAIC to be a computer program.

A ‘decision’ is also understood by the OAIC to be interpreted broadly. It includes:

  • choosing to take, or not to take, an action;
  • doing something, or failing or refusing to do something; and
  • an outcome that could reasonably be expected to benefit or disadvantage the individual.

The OAIC guidance also suggests that a computer program is doing something ‘substantially and directly related’ to a decision if the computer program is a key factor in the decision and the decision has a direct connection to it. Relevant factors outlined in the OAIC guidance include:

  • the degree of reliance on the output of a computer program, with greater reliance likely resulting in a higher likelihood of the computer program being determinative rather than advisory;
  • the ability and the likelihood of a human overriding the output of a computer program;
  • the nature of the output (that is, advisory vs determinative);
  • the transparency and explainability of outputs available to the decision-maker (that is, what the computer program did and why); and
  • the complexity of the computer program and its integration into the decision-making workflow.

Critically, this means the requirement covers not only fully automated decisions, but also decisions made by people who rely substantially on a program’s output. That is, having a person review the output (that is, having a ‘human-in-the-loop’) does not, on its own, take a decision outside the transparency requirement. Where a human decision-maker relies on, or is otherwise significantly influenced by, the output of a computer program, the computer program is likely to be considered to be doing something ‘substantially and directly related’ to a decision.

If you are unsure whether your business’ use of a computer program falls within the scope of the transparency obligation, we suggest that businesses should follow the recommendation of the OAIC that businesses take a cautious approach and include the required information in your business’ privacy policy.

What must be disclosed?

If the requirements apply, your business’ privacy policy must describe:

  • the kinds of personal information used by those computer programs;
  • the kinds of decisions made solely by those computer programs; and
  • the kinds of decisions where the computer program does something ‘substantially and directly’ related to making the decision.

There is no clear specification of how much technical detail to include. It will depend on your business’ activities and circumstances. In its guidance, the OAIC has expressed the view that it expects businesses to:

  • ensure individuals can understand how their personal information is handled;
  • avoid including unnecessary amounts of granular technical information that would overwhelm the reader;
  • make it easy for individuals to request further information;
  • tailor information so it is relevant and specific to the business’ activities and circumstances; and
  • frame information in a way that allows the information and the decision to be reviewed.

In making disclosure, businesses can group similar decisions and types of personal information together, provided the description remains meaningful to a reasonable person. If a program relies on more sensitive information, such as health information or biometric templates (for example, face scans), this should be made clear.

Exception for commercial-in-confidence information

Businesses do not need to disclose commercial-in-confidence information about their computer programs, such as commercially sensitive information or trade secrets. However, the exception is narrow. It covers information whose release could harm the business’ commercial interests, not simply information that has commercial value. It also does not cover information that would merely expose the business to ridicule, embarrassment or public criticism. For example, the OAIC guidance suggests a lender could keep confidential how its in-house tool weights data to detect fraud, but it must still disclose that it uses personal information for fraud detection.

What should your business do now?

We suggest that you use the above three ‘ask yourself’ questions as a starting point. If your answer is, or may be, ‘yes’ to all of those above questions, your current privacy policy will likely need to be updated to meet the new ADM transparency requirements before 10 December 2026.

Piper Alderman’s Privacy & Data Protection and Cyber Security experts can help you assess the applicability of the ADM transparency requirements, and review and update your privacy policy.

Key Takeaways

  • Privacy policies must disclose how personal information is used in automated decisions that could significantly affect the rights or interests of individuals.
  • ‘Computer program’ is read broadly. It includes rule-based processes, AI and machine-learning tools, and everyday software, apps and algorithms.
  • ‘Human-in-the-loop’ review does not, on its own, remove the requirement to disclose automated decision-making.
  • Businesses have some flexibility in determining how much technical detail to disclose, but are expected to make clear the types of personal information used as part of ADM in their businesses.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Transparency In Automated Decision-Making: What The OAIC Guidance Means For Your Business

Australia's privacy regulator has issued final guidance on new transparency obligations for automated decision-making systems. From December 2026, organisations using computer programs—including AI, algorithms, and everyday software—to make or inform significant decisions about individuals must disclose these practices in their privacy policies. The guidance reveals a broader compliance burden than many expect, particularly for businesses using automated tools across recruitment, pricing, credit
AustraliaPrivacy
Corrs Chambers Westgarth
Corrs Chambers Westgarth
Article

Digital Duty Of Care: What Australian Businesses Need To Know

The Australian Government's proposed digital duty of care reforms would extend online safety obligations far beyond social media platforms to encompass any business operating websites, digital platforms, or AI-enabled tools. Rather than simply responding to complaints, businesses would need to proactively identify foreseeable risks and implement safeguards, with substantial penalties for non-compliance reaching up to $109.2 million for companies. The exposure draft introduces a fundamental shift from reacti
AustraliaPrivacy
Holding Redlich
Holding Redlich
Article

Privacy Reform In Australia: What Businesses Need To Know In 2026-2027 (Part 2)

The Australian Government has released the Exposure Draft Privacy Amendment (Personal Data Protection) Bill 2026, proposing the most significant overhaul of privacy law in years. These reforms would fundamentally change how Australian businesses handle personal information, introducing a new "fair and reasonable" test, stronger consent requirements, expanded definitions of personal information, and new rules for AI and emerging technologies.
AustraliaPrivacy
Coleman Greig Lawyers
Coleman Greig Lawyers
Article

OAIC Guidance And How Private Sector Organisations Can Prepare

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner has released guidance on new automated decision-making transparency requirements under the Privacy Act, commencing 10 December. Private sector organisations using AI-enabled products, recruitment technologies, fraud detection tools, pricing algorithms and other data-driven systems must now assess whether their automated systems trigger disclosure obligations in privacy policies.
AustraliaPrivacy
Holding Redlich
Holding Redlich
Article

Privacy Reform In Australia: What Businesses Need To Know In 2026-2027

Australia's privacy laws are undergoing significant reform, with new automated decision-making transparency requirements commencing in December 2026 and further substantial changes under consideration. Businesses must prepare for enhanced regulatory scrutiny, increased litigation risk through the new statutory tort for serious privacy invasions, and potential expansion of obligations to small businesses and employee records.
AustraliaPrivacy
Coleman Greig Lawyers
Coleman Greig Lawyers
Article

Australia’s Privacy Act Reforms: Fundamental Changes Proposed In New Exposure Draft

Australia's Privacy Act reform has reached a critical milestone with the release of exposure draft legislation proposing fundamental changes to how organisations handle personal information. The reforms introduce a new 'fair and reasonable' test for data collection and use, a right of erasure for large digital platforms, strengthened consent standards, a statutory controller/processor framework, restrictions on trading personal data, and enhanced data breach obligations. These changes come at a time when em
AustraliaPrivacy
Corrs Chambers Westgarth
Corrs Chambers Westgarth
Podcast

Employment Relations Podcast – Enterprise Bargaining In The Spotlight: Intractable Deadlock Or Genuine Agreement?

Recent Australian workplace reforms have fundamentally altered enterprise bargaining dynamics, introducing new mechanisms like intractable bargaining determinations and expanded Commission powers to amend agreements. How should employers navigate these changes to develop effective bargaining strategies while managing risks associated with mandatory terms, genuine agreement principles, and the better off overall test?
AustraliaEmployment and HR
Piper Alderman
Piper Alderman
Article

Reforms To Restraints: What The Competition And Fair Work Legislation Amendment (Banning Unfair Non-Competes) Bill 2026 Means For Employers

The Albanese Government has released draft legislation that would fundamentally reshape how Australian employers use restrictive covenants and competitive agreements. The proposed Competition and Fair Work Legislation Amendment (Banning Unfair Non-Competes) Bill 2026 seeks to prohibit or strictly regulate no-poach agreements, wage-fixing arrangements, non-compete clauses, and co-worker non-solicitation terms.
AustraliaEmployment and HR
Piper Alderman
Piper Alderman
Article

Mandatory AI Safety And Security Protections For Frontier AI: Australia Sets Its Direction

The Australian Government has announced plans to legislate mandatory AI safety and security protections for frontier AI companies operating in Australia, establishing a new targeted regulator to enforce compliance. The proposed framework will require companies to maintain security controls, identify risks, allow independent evaluations, and rapidly report incidents, though key details regarding definitions, thresholds, and penalties remain to be determined through consultation and drafting.
AustraliaGovernment, Public Sector
Piper Alderman
Piper Alderman
Article

Benchmarking “not Too Closely” – Is It Still Too Close?

The Full Federal Court has clarified the test for copyright infringement in artistic works on product packaging, rejecting a generalised 'look and feel' approach in favour of detailed side-by-side comparisons. In a dispute between Aldi and Hampden Holdings over baby snack packaging, the Court found that five of Aldi's eleven MAMIA designs infringed copyright, despite Aldi's deliberate strategy to stay 'not too close' to its competitor's benchmark designs.
AustraliaIntellectual Property
Piper Alderman
Piper Alderman
Article

Foreign Resident Capital Gains Withholding Changes: More Than Just Another Notification

From 1 October 2026, foreign vendors in transactions valued at $50 million or more must notify the Australian Taxation Office when providing non-indirect Australian real property interest declarations. These new requirements introduce strict notification deadlines, comprehensive reporting obligations, and significant penalties for non-compliance. How will these reforms impact transaction planning, risk allocation between parties, and completion mechanics for cross-border deals?
AustraliaTax
Piper Alderman
Piper Alderman
Article

South Australian Royal Commission Into Artificial Intelligence: What Businesses Need To Know Now

South Australia has announced a Royal Commission into Artificial Intelligence, set to commence in October 2026 and deliver findings by July 2027. The inquiry will examine AI's economic and social impacts across policy, education, public services, workforce transformation, and infrastructure. Businesses using or developing AI should prepare for potential regulatory reforms and consider engaging with the inquiry process.
AustraliaTechnology
Piper Alderman
Piper Alderman
Article

Victorian Construction Industry Royal Commission: What It Means For Project Participants

The Victorian Government has launched a Royal Commission into the Integrity of Major Public and Civil Infrastructure Construction Projects, examining allegations of corruption, criminal conduct and serious misconduct across major construction projects. The inquiry will scrutinise procurement practices, labour hire arrangements, subcontracting models, supply chains, project governance and government oversight, with implications extending far beyond Victoria's borders.
AustraliaGovernment, Public Sector
Piper Alderman
Piper Alderman