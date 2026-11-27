From 10 December 2026, APP entities must explain in their privacy policies when they use computer programs to make, or substantially and directly inform, decisions that could significantly affect individuals whose personal information is used.

Although the legal change may appear modest, the real challenge is operational – knowing where automated systems shape consequential decisions about customers, employees and other individuals. This goes well beyond a tweak to an existing privacy policy.

The OAIC’s guidance on the ADM requirements, while not strictly binding, signals how the transparency obligation will be interpreted and enforced.

What is in scope?

The new APP 1.7–1.9 apply where three conditions are met:

The entity has arranged for a computer program to make a decision, or do something substantially and directly related to decision-making; The decision could reasonably be expected to significantly affect an individual’s rights or interests; and Personal information is used in the operation of the computer program.

The OAIC has set out a non-exhaustive list of decisions it would ordinarily regard as captured, including recruitment and remuneration decisions, pricing of essential goods, credit approvals and eligibility for housing assistance.

What must be disclosed in the Privacy Policy?

Where the above thresholds are met, the privacy policy must describe the kinds of personal information used, the kinds of decisions made solely by those programs, and the kinds of decisions they substantially and directly inform (APP 1.8).

Commercial-in-confidence information can be excluded, but only where the disclosure could harm commercial interests, not merely attract criticism.

According to the OAIC, APP entities should tailor the information and the amount of technical detail in their privacy policy to their own activities and circumstances. The information should be presented in a manner that helps individuals understand how their personal information is being handled. For instance, it should be written in plain language without excessive technical detail, and structured so individuals can request more information and challenge the decision.

Failure to comply with the ADM requirements may lead to civil penalties.

Four Practical Steps

1. Build an ADM inventory

The core question is: Do you know whether and what personal information is fed into the systems or processes that you use, which substantially and directly supports the making of a decision that could reasonably be expected to significantly affect the rights or interests of a person?

To comply with the ADM requirements, the critical discovery exercise lies in mapping your decisions, processes and systems.

Engage product, credit, claims, pricing, fraud and HR teams – not just IT and privacy.

Capture any system where outputs are fed into decisions that meet the threshold. Outputs may include those in the form of scores, rankings or recommendations (e.g. in terms of eligibility for services, differential pricing). Systems may include generative AI, third party systems, tools embedded with AI features and even everyday software (e.g. spreadsheets containing formulas).

For each, record the decision supported, personal information used, output type, extent of human intervention, affected groups, vendor and accountable owner.

If in doubt, the OAIC’s view is to err on the side of caution and assume it is in scope.

2. Apply the test and document it

Record the reasoning for every in-scope and out-of-scope call.

If you are relying on the existence of extensive human oversight to exclude a system or process, ensure you test it regularly:

Do human reviewers sufficiently interrogate outputs, or simply approve? Are there governance frameworks in place to support the level of human intervention and at what points in the decision-making process?



3. Draft readable disclosures

Granular technical detail is generally not required. Commercially sensitive information or trade secrets can generally be withheld.

Group decisions in categories a reasonable person would understand.

Distinguish decisions made solely by a program from those it informs, and call out sensitive information such as health or biometric data.

In our view, a blanket disclosure such as “We may use AI when delivering our services” is unlikely to meet the requirements under APP 1.8.

4. Close vendor information gaps

The obligation generally sits with the entity that arranges for the computer program to be used, meaning the organisation using the ADM product rather than the vendor that supplies it.

To do so, APP entities should rely on vendors to confirm any embedded ADM, what personal information is used, what outputs it generates, and ensure they are notified by vendors of any material changes to any embedded models, rules or AI features.

Review your contracts and due diligence processes to ensure you have effective contractual rights to obtain relevant information to help meet your obligation.

From disclosure to defensible governance