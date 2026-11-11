ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026
Australian Privacy Law vs GDPR: What Applies?
The Privacy Act applies to most Australian businesses with an annual turnover of $3 million or more, and to some smaller ones, such as those that buy or sell personal data.
Summary
- The Privacy Act applies to most Australian businesses with an annual turnover of $3 million or more, and to some smaller ones, such as those that buy or sell personal data.
- The GDPR can apply to any Australian business, whatever its size, if it deliberately targets or monitors people in the EU.
- Businesses dealing with both Australian and EU individuals may need to comply with both laws, as meeting one does not guarantee meeting the other.
- This article from LegalVision’s business lawyers explains how the Privacy Act and the GDPR apply to Australian businesses that deal with overseas customers, staff or suppliers.
- LegalVision, a commercial law firm, specialises in advising clients on privacy law and data compliance.
Tips for Businesses
Map where your customers, staff and suppliers are based and what data you collect. Check whether you target or track people in the EU. Confirm whether an exception to the small business exemption applies. Update your privacy policy for both laws, and document your data breach assessment process.
The Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) governs how Australian businesses handle personal information, and the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) also applies to an Australian business that deliberately targets or tracks people in the EU. The GDPR catches a business that sells goods or services to people in the EU, even for free, or monitors their behaviour there. The Privacy Act generally exempts businesses turning over under $3 million, but not those that trade in personal data, provide health services or hold Commonwealth contracts. This article explains how the Privacy Act and the GDPR differ, who the small business exemption covers, when both laws apply, how to handle overseas data transfers and what to do first.
The Australian Rules
The Privacy Act 1988, along with 13 rules called the Australian Privacy Principles (APPs) within the Act, sets out how businesses must collect, use, store and share people’s personal information in Australia.
These rules cover things like:
- collecting information;
- using it;
- marketing to people;
- sending data overseas;
- keeping it secure; and
- letting people see or fix their own records.
The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) can investigate complaints, run audits and take enforcement action.
Two recent law changes have made this regime tougher, such as:
- a 2022 law increased penalties for serious or repeated privacy breaches to the greater of $50 million, three times any profit made, or 30% of turnover during the breach period (previously capped at $2.22 million); and
- a 2024 law added a new right to sue for serious invasions of privacy (started 1 June 2025), new criminal offences for doxxing (started December 2024), and new rules requiring businesses to be upfront about automated decision-making.
How Far the GDPR Reaches
The GDPR is the EU’s privacy law, and importantly, it can apply outside the EU. It catches businesses that:
- sell goods or services to people in the EU (even if nothing is paid); or
- track or monitor the behaviour of people while they are in the EU (for example, through website tracking or targeted profiling).
So, an Australian business with no EU office can still be caught by the GDPR if it targets or tracks EU-based people.
Just being visible to EU visitors online is not enough. There needs to be some deliberate targeting, like offering EU delivery, pricing in Euros, or using EU languages.
The Small Business
Businesses turning over under $3 million a year are usually exempt from the Privacy Act. However, some businesses are caught regardless of size, including those that:
- buy or sell personal data (for example, customer contact lists);
- provide health services and keep health records; or
- work as contractors on Commonwealth government contracts.
Many online businesses wrongly assume the small business exemption protects them without checking these exceptions.
Key Differences Between the Two Laws
There are clear differences between privacy laws and GDPR, which include:
- Who it applies to: The Privacy Act‘s exemption has the carve-outs above. The GDPR applies to any business, regardless of size, if it targets or tracks EU individuals.
- Getting consent: The GDPR needs clear, specific, opt-in consent. Australian law is more relaxed and often allows opt-out approaches, such as for marketing emails.
- Reporting data breaches: The GDPR requires notifying regulators within 72 hours. Australian law just requires notification ‘as soon as practicable’.
- People’s rights: The GDPR gives people stronger rights, including the right to have their data deleted and moved to another provider. Australian law gives more limited rights to access and correct information.
- Fines: The GDPR fines up to €20 million or 4% of global turnover (whichever is higher), with a lower band of €10 million/2% for less serious breaches. Australian fines can reach $50 million for serious or repeated breaches, three times any profit made, or 30% of turnover.
- Privacy officers: The GDPR requires a dedicated Data Protection Officer in certain cases (like large-scale tracking or handling sensitive data). Australian law has no such requirement, though appointing someone to handle privacy is considered good practice.
When Both Laws Apply to You
If you collect data from Australians and sell to, market to, or track people in the EU, you will likely need to follow both laws at once. Meeting GDPR standards will usually cover most of what Australian law requires too, but not everything.
Australia’s rules on marketing opt-outs and sending data overseas responsibly are not automatically covered by a GDPR-style policy, and some GDPR-only requirements are not required here either.
Your privacy policy should cover both, including:
- how you handle overseas data transfers; and
- your legal reason for using people’s data under the GDPR.
“Many online businesses assume the small business exemption covers them and never check the exceptions. The bigger trap is thinking an Australian privacy policy is enough once you advertise in euros to customers in Europe. Work out who you target before you write the policy, not after a complaint arrives.” Angelique Leondis, Practice Leader
Practical Steps for Compliance
If you are unsure which law applies, start with a data map. Identify where your customers, staff and suppliers are based, what information you collect from each group, and whether any of that data is transferred, stored or accessed overseas.
If you have EU-based customers or website visitors, check whether your business targets them (through EU pricing, shipping, marketing or language options) rather than being accessible to them, as this determines whether the GDPR applies.
Notifiable Data Breaches
The two laws are different on several levels. Under Australia’s Notifiable Data Breaches scheme, you only need to notify the OAIC and the affected individuals if a breach is likely to cause ‘serious harm’. You get up to 30 days to assess whether this threshold is met before the ‘as soon as practicable’ notification begins.
Whereas the GDPR has a broader approach: you must notify the relevant supervisory authority of any breach within 72 hours as soon as you become aware of it. Document your breach assessment process so you can show regulators if they ask.
Download the free factsheet to see where your business stands under the Privacy Act 1988 and the 2024 amendments.
Key Takeaways
Australian businesses operating internationally may need to comply with both the Privacy Act and GDPR, even without a physical presence in Europe. The key is knowing where your customers are, how you collect their information and whether your activities trigger overseas privacy obligations.
Start by reviewing your data collection practices, privacy policies, overseas transfers and breach response procedures. Do not assume compliance with one law means you meet the requirements of the other.
If you are unsure which laws apply to your business, LegalVision provides ongoing legal support for businesses through our fixed-fee legal membership. Our experienced privacy lawyers help businesses manage contracts, employment law, disputes, intellectual property, and more, with unlimited access to specialist lawyers for a fixed monthly fee.
Frequently Asked Questions
My business turns over under $3 million, so the Privacy Act does not apply. Do I still need to worry about the GDPR?
First, check that you do not fall into one of the exceptions above regardless of turnover. Separately, your size does not matter for GDPR purposes. If you sell to, or track, people in the EU, the GDPR can still apply to you.
Can I use one privacy policy for both laws?
Yes, but it needs care. One policy can cover both if it includes GDPR specific details, like your legal basis for using data, an EU contact if required, and rights like deletion and data portability, alongside the Australian-specific disclosures your business needs, like marketing opt-outs and overseas transfer rules.
Does the GDPR apply if EU visitors can see my website?
Not automatically. It applies only if you deliberately target EU individuals, such as through EU delivery, euro pricing or EU languages, or if you monitor their behaviour in the EU.
Does the small business exemption always protect me?
No. Businesses turning over under $3 million must still comply if they buy or sell personal data, provide health services and hold health records, or work on Commonwealth government contracts.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.