Australian Privacy Law vs GDPR: What Applies?

Summary

The Privacy Act applies to most Australian businesses with an annual turnover of $3 million or more, and to some smaller ones, such as those that buy or sell personal data.

The GDPR can apply to any Australian business, whatever its size, if it deliberately targets or monitors people in the EU.

Businesses dealing with both Australian and EU individuals may need to comply with both laws, as meeting one does not guarantee meeting the other.

This article from LegalVision’s business lawyers explains how the Privacy Act and the GDPR apply to Australian businesses that deal with overseas customers, staff or suppliers.

LegalVision, a commercial law firm, specialises in advising clients on privacy law and data compliance.

Tips for Businesses

Map where your customers, staff and suppliers are based and what data you collect. Check whether you target or track people in the EU. Confirm whether an exception to the small business exemption applies. Update your privacy policy for both laws, and document your data breach assessment process.

The Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) governs how Australian businesses handle personal information, and the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) also applies to an Australian business that deliberately targets or tracks people in the EU. The GDPR catches a business that sells goods or services to people in the EU, even for free, or monitors their behaviour there. The Privacy Act generally exempts businesses turning over under $3 million, but not those that trade in personal data, provide health services or hold Commonwealth contracts. This article explains how the Privacy Act and the GDPR differ, who the small business exemption covers, when both laws apply, how to handle overseas data transfers and what to do first.

The Australian Rules

The Privacy Act 1988, along with 13 rules called the Australian Privacy Principles (APPs) within the Act, sets out how businesses must collect, use, store and share people’s personal information in Australia.

These rules cover things like:

collecting information;

using it;

marketing to people;

sending data overseas;

keeping it secure; and

letting people see or fix their own records.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) can investigate complaints, run audits and take enforcement action.

Two recent law changes have made this regime tougher, such as:

a 2022 law increased penalties for serious or repeated privacy breaches to the greater of $50 million, three times any profit made, or 30% of turnover during the breach period (previously capped at $2.22 million); and

a 2024 law added a new right to sue for serious invasions of privacy (started 1 June 2025), new criminal offences for doxxing (started December 2024), and new rules requiring businesses to be upfront about automated decision-making.

How Far the GDPR Reaches

The GDPR is the EU’s privacy law, and importantly, it can apply outside the EU. It catches businesses that:

sell goods or services to people in the EU (even if nothing is paid); or

track or monitor the behaviour of people while they are in the EU (for example, through website tracking or targeted profiling).

So, an Australian business with no EU office can still be caught by the GDPR if it targets or tracks EU-based people.