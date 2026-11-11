Privacy Compliance Sweep 2026: Is Your Business Ready?

Summary

Australia’s first privacy compliance sweep launched in January 2026, targeting businesses in six sectors that collect personal information face-to-face, including rental and property, pharmacies, licensed venues, and car dealerships.

All businesses covered by the Privacy Act 1988 must have a compliant privacy policy; non-compliant businesses risk compliance notices and infringement penalties of up to $66,000.

A compliant privacy policy must be clearly written, specific to your business, freely available on your website, and kept up to date when your practices change.

This article is a plain-English guide to Australia’s 2026 privacy compliance sweep for Australian business owners, explaining who is being targeted and what a compliant privacy policy must include.

Produced by LegalVision, a commercial law firm that specialises in advising clients on privacy law and regulatory compliance.

Tips for Businesses

Even if you have not been contacted by the privacy commissioner, review your privacy policy now. Check it covers what information you collect, why you collect it, and how customers can access or complain about it. Plain language and a current policy are your first line of defence.

Privacy compliance is a legal obligation for Australian businesses under the Privacy Act 1988, administered by the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner. In January 2026, the privacy commissioner launched Australia’s first-ever privacy compliance sweep, targeting businesses that collect personal information face-to-face across six sectors, including rental and property, pharmacies, licensed venues, and car dealerships. Businesses with non-compliant privacy policies risk compliance notices and infringement penalties of up to $66,000. This article explains the privacy compliance sweep, who is being targeted, and how you can ensure your privacy policy is compliant.

What is the Privacy Compliance Sweep?

Australian businesses should be transparent about the personal information they collect and how they handle it. The privacy commissioner has identified that customers are especially vulnerable when asked for information face-to-face. This is because, unlike online forms where customers can review privacy policies in their own time, in-person requests often pressure people to respond quickly without having full information about how their data will be used. Therefore, the sweep will initially target businesses that collect information during in-person interactions.

Here is a common scenario: Your gym offers free trials and collects information from potential members. Customers fill out forms with their contact details, health information and preferences. They hand over this information quickly without fully understanding how it will be used. Then they receive persistent marketing calls and emails for weeks.

When customers can not properly review privacy policies, you may over-collect personal information and use it in ways customers did not expect or agree to. The privacy commissioner’s goal is to ensure you are transparent about how you use personal information.

Your customers deserve to understand what happens to their information and who accesses it.

Who is Being Targeted?

All businesses covered by Australian privacy laws must have a compliant privacy policy. However, this initial sweep is targeting six specific sectors.

The privacy commissioner has selected these sectors because they commonly collect personal information in person, including identification documents, and these sectors have experienced many privacy breaches.

The six sectors under review are:

rental and property;

chemists and pharmacists;

licensed venues;

car rental companies;

car dealerships; and

pawnbrokers and second-hand dealers.