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ARTICLE · 16 NOVEMBER 2026

Working From Home Comes To The Clerks Award: What Employers Need To Know

Hall & Wilcox
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The Fair Work Commission has introduced a new facilitative term allowing employees under the Clerks—Private Sector Award 2020 to request working from home arrangements, effective October 26, 2026. While this creates a formal framework for remote work requests, employers retain full discretion to approve or deny such arrangements without being limited to specific grounds.

AustraliaEmployment and HR
Emily Harvey
Emily Harvey
Laura D'Aprano
Laura D'Aprano

Employees covered by the Clerks—Private Sector Award 2020 will have the right to request working from home arrangements, effective from 26 October 2026. 

There will be no grace period before this change comes into effect.

The Fair Work Commission expects many employers of clerical and administrative employees are already allowing employees to work from home and therefore refused to implement a six-month transition period before the change is operative. 

Key takeaways

  • This is a facilitative term, not a right to work from home: an employee may request, and the employer may agree to, an arrangement permitting the employee to work from home. Employers are permitted to refuse a request on any basis and, unlike when responding to a request for flexible working arrangement under the Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth), there are no limited grounds on which an employer can refuse a request to work from home.

  • Working from home means ‘the performance of duties by an employee at their residence or at another location chosen by the employee that is approved by the employer’.

  • There are no specific eligibility criteria: any employee whose employment is covered by the Clerks Award may make a request for working from home arrangements.

  • New workplace right: any requests for working from home arrangements made under the Clerks Award will be a workplace right for the purpose of the general protections provisions in the Fair Work Act.

  • Documentation requirements: the parties must record the agreement in writing, including any modifications to provisions of the Clerks Award such as spread of ordinary hours. This should increase visibility of employees’ time and attendance, given employees working from home may already modify their working hours, and minimise the employer’s inadvertent non-compliance with the Clerks Award.

  • Audit existing arrangements: employers should identify employees covered by the Clerks Award who are already working from home and consider formalising those arrangements to help facilitate the employer’s compliance with provisions such as spread of ordinary hours in the Clerks Award (albeit the employee would need to request the formalisation of their arrangements). 

  • Train managers: make sure requests are handled consistently and that no adverse action is taken because an employee has made a request.

  • Consider other regimes: the variation to the Clerks Award sits alongside requests for flexible working arrangements under the Fair Work Actand, for Victorian employers, the proposed Victorian right to work from home (if enacted, see our recent article, Victoria's proposed right to work from home: what employers need to know). 

Importantly, there is a possibility for the Commission to insert similar provisions into other modern awards in the future. 

Key features of the variation

Requests

Requests must be in writing and specify the days, or the number of days per week, proportion or pattern of days, to be worked from home. 

Agreement

An agreement must be in writing and record:

  • the days of the week, or number of days, proportion or pattern of days on which it is agreed the employee will work from home;
  • the location from which the work will be performed;
  • any modifications to the provisions of the Clerks Award eg altering the spread of ordinary hours, making up time taken off during working from home, changing shift start and finish times, and time off in lieu of payment for overtime;
  • the start date;
  • how the arrangement may be varied or terminated.

Records

The employer must keep the agreement as a time and wages record and give the employee a copy. 

Disputes

Disputes may be dealt with under the Clerks Award's dispute resolution clause. 

The Commission noted that a request under the term will be a workplace right protected under the general protections provisions of the Fair Work Act

Why has the Fair Work Commission varied the Clerks Award?

The Commission found that many existing working from home arrangements are likely to be non-compliant with the Clerks Award's hours and break provisions. 

In particular, it recognised that the way clerical work is performed changed during the COVID-19 pandemic and that working from home arrangements amongst clerical employees are widespread. 

The Commission stated that clerical duties ‘have traditionally and historically been performed in an office environment. However, because these duties are now performed primarily using digital applications on electronic devices, they are particularly susceptible to being performed remotely, including at the employee’s home.’

The Commission also found that most employee requests to work from home are approved (in whole or in part) and rejected the proposal to include a ‘right to request' term, which would have allowed employers to refuse a request only on reasonable business grounds, similar to the operation of flexible work requests under the Fair Work Act. 

The varied Clerks Award also differs markedly from the Victorian government’s proposed right to work from home, under which an employer must allow an eligible employee to work from home unless it is 'not reasonable'. 

The Commission found that the evidence did not justify a major regulatory intervention compelling employers to allow working from home and indeed the varied Clerks Award does not require an employer to pay for reasonable working from home expenses. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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