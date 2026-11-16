Workforce surveys are more than a measure of employee engagement. They can also reveal psychosocial hazards that require action under work health and safety laws.

In a recent example, WorkSafe WA issued an improvement notice to Talison Lithium following a workforce survey at its Greenbushes lithium mine. The findings identified poor work culture and conditions, including excessive work demands, inadequate resourcing and poor site conditions, which exposed workers to psychosocial hazards.

The case serves as a reminder for employers that workforce survey findings can have significant work health and safety implications, and that identifying risk is only the first step.

Key takeaways

Survey findings can trigger enforcement. WorkSafe WA acted on workforce survey results to issue an improvement notice; a serious incident was not required.

WorkSafe WA acted on workforce survey results to issue an improvement notice; a serious incident was not required. Leaders and HR must close the loop. Treat survey data as a source of safety intelligence: assess the risks, assign accountability, implement controls and document the response.

Treat survey data as a source of safety intelligence: assess the risks, assign accountability, implement controls and document the response. Operational issues can be psychological hazards. Excessive workloads, inadequate resourcing and poor amenities should be managed as psychosocial risks, not treated only as workforce or operational matters.

Excessive workloads, inadequate resourcing and poor amenities should be managed as psychosocial risks, not treated only as workforce or operational matters. Governance matters. Boards and executives should receive clear reporting on material survey findings, actions, timeframes and whether controls are working.

Why did WorkSafe WA issue an improvement notice?

According to ABC reporting, WorkSafe WA issued the notice in August 2026 after reviewing workforce survey results from Talison Lithium’s Greenbushes mine.

The survey identified excessive work demands, inadequate resourcing and poor site conditions. Workers also reported anxiety, low mood, hopelessness and feelings of worthlessness.

Talison has reportedly been required to review its controls to manage psychosocial hazards, in consultation with workers, by 20 November 2026. The review must consider the interaction between job demands, worker control, role clarity, organisational change, consultation, leadership behaviours, reporting arrangements and workplace conditions.

The regulatory response illustrates how internal workforce data can lead directly to formal compliance action.

What are employers’ legal obligations for managing psychosocial risks?

Work health and safety legislation across Australia requires employers to ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, the health and safety of workers, including psychological safety.

For leaders and HR teams, this means that information obtained through engagement, culture and wellbeing surveys may require a work health and safety response.

What should employers do now?

Review recent survey results for indicators of workload, resourcing, rosters, facilities, behaviour or other psychosocial hazards, particularly at remote and FIFO sites. Escalate material findings through the organisation’s work health and safety governance framework, rather than leaving them solely with the engagement, people or culture team. Act and keep a record of the risk assessment, decisions, accountable owners, controls and review dates. Address hazards at their source rather than relying only on training or wellbeing programs. Consult workers and Health and Safety Representatives about the risks and proposed controls and report progress to senior leaders and the board. If you receive an improvement notice, diarise the deadline, preserve relevant survey and risk-management records, and seek advice early.

This article was prepared with the assistance of Lucy Korman, Law Graduate.