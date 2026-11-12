Defence Industry Recruitment In Australia: ITAR, AUKUS And Discrimination Risk

Australia’s defence sector is entering a period of rapid growth. AUKUS, sovereign manufacturing priorities, shipbuilding programs and higher defence investment are increasing demand for engineers, cyber specialists, advanced manufacturing workers and experienced project personnel. Global pressure on weapons and missile production has also reinforced the importance of resilient supply chains and additional manufacturing capacity.

This growth, however, is occurring in a tightly regulated environment.

For many defence sector employers, the central recruitment issue is no longer only whether a candidate has the right skills. It is whether that person can lawfully access the technology, information, and controlled material required for the role.

That makes defence hiring a practical exercise in balancing workforce strategy, national security obligations, export-control compliance and anti-discrimination law.

Workforce demand collides with security controls

Defence employers continue to face shortages in critical technical occupations, including engineering, cyber security, systems integration, and other STEM-based roles. AUKUS-related activity is adding to that demand, while other sectors such as mining, energy, data centres and technology compete for many of the same people.

The harder problem is that defence roles often require more than professional competence. Candidates also need security clearances, permission to access controlled material and eligibility under export-control rules.

As a result, hiring processes can take longer, and the pool of candidates who are both technically suitable and legally deployable may be much smaller than the broader labour market suggests.

Why ITAR still shapes Australian recruitment

A key constraint is the United States International Traffic in Arms Regulations, commonly known as ITAR.

ITAR controls access to certain US defence technology, data and services. Although it is a US regime, it directly affects Australian businesses where their projects involve US-origin, ITAR-controlled technology (including components), services, or defence information. The ITAR provides certain AUKUS-related exemptions for eligible Australian companies, but these exemptions are limited in scope, and ITAR compliance therefore remains an essential issue for Australian companies.

In practice, ITAR compliance requires employers to control who can see, use or receive protected technology and data. That can involve gathering information about citizenship, nationality, and related matters, and may influence which employees can be assigned to particular programs or workstreams.

That means a person may be well qualified for a position but still unable to perform all of the work unless the employer can obtain the necessary authorisations or put appropriate compliance measures in place.

The discrimination law tension

The difficulty is that the information needed for export-control compliance can overlap with protected attributes under State and Territory anti-discrimination legislation.

Questions about nationality, citizenship, place of birth or dual citizenship can create legal exposure if they are asked too broadly, too early or without a clear compliance basis. A refusal to employ a candidate into a role because of a particular nationality or heritage is direct discrimination and unlawful

Employers must manage two obligations that can point in different directions:

complying with export-control requirements and defence contracts; and

complying with anti-discrimination legislation.

Australian human rights bodies and tribunals have acknowledged this issue in the context of defence contractors required to comply with ITAR and related export-control obligations.

Exemptions as a risk-management tool

One way defence contractors have managed this risk is by applying for exemptions under State and Territory anti-discrimination legislation.

There are many examples where tribunals have been prepared to permit limited conduct that might otherwise be unlawful where it is necessary to comply with export-control, security or contractual requirements.

These exemptions are not open-ended. They are time-limited, conditioned, and confined to conduct that is reasonably connected to the relevant compliance obligation.

Duration and renewal of exemptions

ITAR-related licenses and exemptions are commonly granted for a fixed period rather than indefinitely.

Three-year periods have been frequent, although some more recent defence-sector exemptions have extended to five years, particularly where the relevant work is connected with longer-term strategic programs.

Current public registers include five-year exemptions for several major defence contractors, including BAE Systems Australia, ASC Shipbuilding, Lockheed Martin Australia, Raytheon Australia and Saab Australia.

For established defence contractors, monitoring expiry dates and preparing renewal applications is an ongoing part of export-control and employment-law compliance.

What AUKUS has changed

AUKUS has changed the export-control landscape, but it has not removed the need for careful recruitment controls.

Recent reforms are intended to make defence trade between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States faster and less licence-dependent for eligible transfers. The new ITAR exemption framework is designed to support collaboration across the AUKUS industrial base and reduce regulatory burden for approved users and eligible technology.

These reforms should ease some practical constraints that previously slowed technology sharing and workforce deployment.

They do not, however, eliminate export-control compliance altogether. Some technologies and activities remain outside the exemption, and employers still need systems for authorised-user status, access controls, security requirements and record keeping.

Practical steps for employers

Defence employers should test whether their recruitment, onboarding and workforce-allocation practices still reflect the current legal and regulatory position.

In particular, organisations should consider whether they:

Identify roles that genuinely require access to controlled technology;

ensure recruitment processes collect only information necessary for compliance purposes;

regularly review existing ITAR and export-control procedures;

periodically audit the effectiveness of ITAR and export compliance controls;

assess whether current exemption orders remain appropriate following the AUKUS reforms; and

ensure HR, legal, security and export-control teams are involved in workforce planning discussions from an early stage.

Key takeaway

The defence workforce challenge is not simply a contest for scarce technical skills. It is a question of whether those skills can be used lawfully within a highly regulated national security environment.

AUKUS has reduced some barriers to defence trade and technology sharing, but ITAR and related export-control requirements will continue to affect hiring and deployment decisions in Australia. For many employers, carefully framed exemption orders will remain an important mechanism for reconciling export-control obligations with anti-discrimination law. As demand for defence capability grows, the organisations best placed to compete for talent will be those that integrate legal, security and workforce planning from the outset.