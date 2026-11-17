The Federal Court has imposed a $2 million civil penalty against Hollard for a contravention of section 13(2A) of the Insurance Contracts Act 1984 (Cth) ( ICA ). The penalty was the first of its kind.

Hollard admitted a single contravention of section 13(2A) of the ICA, constituted by seven combined claims‑handling failures over about 18 months in relation to a storm damage claim on a home insurance policy.

Justice Button emphasised that the duty of utmost good faith is a substantive, enforceable standard that applies directly to claims handling, not merely to underwriting or policy wording.

Outsourcing, fragmented systems and inadequate oversight did not excuse the claims handling failures. The acts and omissions of the outsourced claims manager were attributed to Hollard under section 75V of the ICA.

Insurers should treat this as a warning: prolonged delays, poor expert use, weak surge planning and unclear settlement communications can trigger ASIC enforcement and significant penalties even on a single claim that ultimately pays above the sums insured.

Background

Hollard (formerly CommInsure) was the home and contents insurer of a rural property in Scotsburn, Victoria. In October 2021, a severe storm, later declared an insurance catastrophe, caused significant damage to the property and water ingress. The homeowners lodged a claim promptly and Hollard allocated it to its outsourced claims manager, Construct Services (CS).

Over the following 18 months, the homeowners experienced what Justice Button described as an extended 'saga', living in a deteriorating home while critical steps in the claim progressed slowly or not at all.

In April 2023 the homeowners complained to AFCA, which issued a determination in their favour and required Hollard to pay comprehensive storm‑related repairs (or cash settlement), ongoing temporary accommodation and non‑financial loss compensation. Hollard eventually paid approximately $1.55 million on the claim plus at least $243,000 in accommodation costs, well in excess of the sums insured.

ASIC and AFCA are parties to a memorandum of understanding and have a data-sharing framework for identifying systemic misconduct, serious dispute trends and potential breaches of financial services laws by licensees. For this reason, it is assumed that the matter was referred to ASIC from AFCA, and ASIC then commenced civil penalty proceedings under the ICA. Hollard admitted one contravention of section 13(2A) of the ICA based on agreed facts. The only disputed issue in the proceedings was the appropriate penalty.

The contravention: Hollard’s claims handling failures

Justice Button’s declaration identified seven types of contravening conduct, illustrating how practical claims‑handling missteps can amount to a breach of the duty of utmost good faith under section 13 ICA.

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