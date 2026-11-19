The Australian financial lines market continues to evolve rapidly. Increasing regulatory scrutiny, the growing adoption of artificial intelligence, significant developments in securities class actions, and changing approaches to evidence and dispute resolution are reshaping how risks are governed, underwritten, litigated and managed.

To explore these issues, Kennedys brought together senior legal practitioners from the judiciary, industry specialists and market participants at the annual 2026 Financial Lines Insurance Symposia in Melbourne and Sydney. The discussions examined recent legal and regulatory developments, and their practical implications for insurers, brokers, claims professionals, boards and organisations.

This report captures the key insights and takeaways from those discussions. It focuses on what developments mean in practice for the financial lines market and the issues most likely to shape decision-making in the years ahead.

What's inside the report?

This year's report explores five key areas shaping the financial lines landscape:

Director accountability: the changing D&O exposure: an examination of how evolving governance expectations, regulatory scrutiny and enforcement trends are influencing directors' and officers' liability risks.

an examination of how evolving governance expectations, regulatory scrutiny and enforcement trends are influencing directors' and officers' liability risks. AI governance: from human review to accountable oversight: insights into the legal and regulatory challenges arising from AI adoption, and the governance frameworks organisations need to manage emerging risks.

insights into the legal and regulatory challenges arising from AI adoption, and the governance frameworks organisations need to manage emerging risks. Securities class actions: has the risk equation changed?: analysis of current litigation trends, recent developments and what they mean for insurers, directors and listed entities.

analysis of current litigation trends, recent developments and what they mean for insurers, directors and listed entities. The strategic value of early expert engagement: a discussion on the role of expert evidence in complex disputes and how early engagement can improve outcomes and support effective decision-making.

a discussion on the role of expert evidence in complex disputes and how early engagement can improve outcomes and support effective decision-making. Mediation: putting the decision-maker in the room: exploring the continuing importance of mediation and practical strategies for resolving disputes efficiently and effectively.

Across these topics, three themes emerge:

Effective oversight is central to accountability as organisations navigate increasingly complex risks. Thorough case preparation remains critical to assessing exposure, supporting claims and achieving successful outcomes. Practical governance matters as organisations face growing expectations from regulators, courts and stakeholders.

Together, these insights provide practical guidance for insurers, brokers, claims professionals, risk managers and boards operating in an increasingly complex financial lines environment.

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