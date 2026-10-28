A $2 Million “sting”: First Civil Penalty For Breach Of The Duty Of Utmost Good Faith

The Federal Court has imposed the first civil penalty on an insurer for breach of the duty of utmost good faith, signalling that serious claims handling failures can attract significant regulatory consequences.

In Australian Securities and Investments Commission v Hollard Insurance Partners Limited [2026] FCA 1487, the Federal Court of Australia imposed the first civil penalty on an insurer for breach of the duty of utmost good faith. We consider the decision and its implications for insurers and claims service providers.

The duty of utmost good faith

Section 13 of the Insurance Contracts Act 1984 (Cth) (ICA) implies into every insurance contract a duty requiring each party to act towards the other with the utmost good faith. The duty also extends to third-party beneficiaries. Since March 2019, an insurer’s breach of the duty can attract a civil penalty under section 13(2A) of the ICA.

ASIC’s case against Hollard

The insureds held a home building and contents policy with Hollard Insurance Partners Limited (Hollard) for a rural property in Victoria. In October 2021, a storm damaged the roof and fence, causing water ingress and mould. Hollard appointed a third-party provider to assess, manage and repair the claim (Claims Assessor), and accepted that the Claims Assessor’s acts and omissions were attributable to it.

The claim was marked by significant delays, a dispute about the extent of cover and a prolonged failure to complete repairs.

In 2023, the insureds complained to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA), which found in their favour. AFCA directed Hollard to engage suitably qualified experts to scope the repairs, continue funding temporary accommodation and pay $10,800 for non-financial loss. Hollard ultimately paid approximately $1.55 million to the insureds and more than $243,000 to temporary accommodation providers, despite the policy having a sum insured of approximately $1 million. The claim took more than three years to finalise.

In 2025, ASIC commenced proceedings alleging that Hollard had contravened the duty of utmost good faith. Hollard admitted a single contravention, constituted by the following claims handling failures:

taking more than eight months to engage a structural engineer;

incorrectly measuring the damaged fence and delaying correction of that error;

delaying further make-safe works;

delaying temporary accommodation;

failing properly to consider expert reports attributing the roof damage to the storm;

failing clearly to explain the basis of its cash settlement offer; and

taking almost five months to arrange mould remediation.

What did the Court decide?

The parties agreed that the maximum penalty for a breach of the duty of utmost good faith was $81.6 million, being 10% of Hollard’s annual turnover for the 12 months from November 2021, when the contravention began. ASIC sought a penalty of $30 million. Hollard submitted that a penalty of between $100,000 and $300,000 was appropriate. The Court imposed a penalty of $2 million.

In fixing the penalty, the Court was required to consider “all relevant matters”, including the four matters identified in section 75B(5) of the ICA:

the nature and extent of the contravention;

the nature and extent of any loss or damage suffered because of the contravention;

the circumstances in which the contravention took place; and

whether the person has previously been found by a court to have engaged in any similar conduct.1

The Court also referred to the established principles governing civil penalties:

“…specific and general deterrence is the primary purpose of civil penalties. Penalties must be fixed with sufficient “sting” so that they have that deterrent effect, but not at a level that is so high as to be oppressive. Penalties that are so low as to be regarded as merely an “acceptable cost of doing business” will be too low to serve the purposes of effective deterrence”.

Deterrence

The Court accepted that ASIC’s proposed penalty was not required for specific deterrence. Hollard had voluntarily improved its claims handling by:

reducing each claims handler’s caseload from 215 to 77 and investing more than $30 million in its claims management platform; and

implementing changes that had coincided with a substantial reduction in AFCA complaints.

However, Hollard’s proposed penalty lacked the necessary “sting” for a business with annual turnover exceeding $1 billion in FY2025.

Oppression

The Court considered that a $30 million penalty would be oppressive. Hollard had made a profit in only two of the five financial years from FY2021 to FY2025, and ASIC’s proposed penalty was only $5 million less than its combined profit in those two years.

Statutory factors

As to the statutory factors, the Court found that Hollard’s contravening conduct:

occurred over a sustained period;

was not the result of deliberate or malign conduct;

did not involve senior management and was not a “systems” case, in the sense that ASIC did not allege that inadequate systems themselves constituted the contravention;

comprised several claims handling failures sufficiently serious, in combination, to breach the duty of utmost good faith; and

had long-lasting consequences for insureds who were dependent on Hollard to progress their claim.

Hollard had not previously been found to have engaged in similar conduct.

The Court considered that a $2 million penalty would serve the purposes of specific and general deterrence. It also ordered Hollard to pay ASIC’s costs.

The Court concluded with a clear warning to insurers:

“Insurers play a vital role in Australian society. The capacity for harm to come to insureds holding home insurance is particularly acute given the value of the home as an asset in many Australian households, and the power disparity between insurer and insured in progressing claims. It is incumbent on insurers to ensure that their claims handling accords with the duty of utmost good faith…A penalty of $2 million will send a message to insurers that the duty of utmost good faith is real; it is not an empty verbal formula. Rather, it is a substantive, and reciprocal, obligation between insurers and insureds. It is one that attaches to claims handling as much as other matters relating to the contract of insurance.” 2

What are the implications for insurers?

The decision sits within the sustained regulatory focus, since the Hayne Royal Commission, on insurers’ claims handling practices and consumer outcomes.

That focus has included the regulation of claims handling as a financial service, replacement of the duty of disclosure for consumer insurance contracts, application of the unfair contract terms regime to insurance contracts and updates to the General Insurance Code of Practice.

Civil penalties for breach of the duty of utmost good faith are another significant enforcement tool. The decision confirms that ASIC is prepared to use that tool in response to serious claims handling failures, even where they arise from a single claim.

The key takeaways for insurers are:

Penalties can be significant: a $2 million penalty arising from the handling of a single claim is substantial. The Court will set a penalty at a level that has sufficient “sting” to achieve deterrence, while remaining proportionate and not oppressive.

Catastrophe conditions are not a complete answer: Hollard was dealing with the October 2021 storm, the Queensland floods and COVID-19 supply chain disruption. The Court accepted that catastrophe conditions could affect claims handling for a period, but found that some failures, including the eight-month delay in appointing an engineer, could not be explained by staff workload. Claims that “fall through the cracks” during periods of heightened demand may still expose insurers to regulatory action and significant penalties.

Outsourcing does not transfer responsibility: the Claims Assessor’s conduct was attributed to Hollard. Insurers should actively oversee claims service providers, monitor service standards and ensure that contractual and operational safeguards permit prompt intervention where performance falls below the required standard.

ASIC described the proceeding as part of its “broader focus on insurance claim handling and consumer outcomes” and has previously raised concerns about the effect of claims handling delays on consumers. Insurers should ensure that their claims handling policies and practices are robust, that claims and complaints can be escalated effectively, and that identified failures are remedied promptly. The decision makes clear that the duty of utmost good faith is a substantive obligation, and that failures in claims handling can have significant regulatory consequences.

Footnotes

1. Australian Securities and Investments Commission v Hollard Insurance Partners Limited [2026] FCA 1487 at [144].