One Claim. $2 Million Penalty. A Warning To Every Insurer.

ASIC secures the first civil penalty against an insurer for breach of utmost good faith in claims handling

Claims-handling failures can expose an insurer to a seven-figure penalty on a single claim, even without deliberate or dishonest conduct. On 9 October 2026, the Federal Court ordered Hollard Insurance Partners Limited (“Hollard”) to pay $2 million for breaching its duty of utmost good faith in handling a storm damage claim. ASIC described the outcome as the first civil penalty imposed on an insurer for breach of that duty.

The warning is not confined to coverage decisions. Repeated delays, inadequate attention to expert evidence and unclear settlement communications combined to constitute one admitted contravention over approximately 17 months. Hollard’s extensive remediation reduced the need for specific deterrence; it did not prevent a substantial penalty. Insurers should examine how claims actually progress, not simply whether their procedures look adequate on paper.

Background

The Incident

The Insureds were a couple living at a rural Victorian property with their son and 5 dogs. On 29 October 2021, a severe storm damaged the roof, hot-water system, porch, and fencing of the property and uprooted numerous trees. A large hole in the roof above their son’s bedroom allowed substantial rainwater to enter the home. The Insureds lodged a claim with Hollard on 31 October 2021.

Coverage

The Insureds’ property was covered for “loss or damage caused by storm”, subject to certain exclusions for loss connected to defects, structural or design faults, faulty workmanship or wear and tear. The policy provided that Hollard would pay “reasonable accommodation costs” for up to a maximum of 52 weeks should an insured damage render the property uninhabitable.

Seven failures. One contravention.

Hollard initially accepted the claim, but assessment and rectification stalled before it rejected parts of the claim. It admitted a single contravention of s 13(2A) of the Insurance Contracts Act 1984 (Cth), constituted by the combined effect of the following seven failures between 15 November 2021 and 28 April 2023. The Court did not decide that each failure independently breached the duty.

Failure to engage a structural engineer promptly

Despite repeated follow-ups, Hollard took approximately eight months—from 15 November 2021 to 26 July 2022—to engage a structural engineer. Inspection followed on 9 August 2022 as the property continued to deteriorate.

Failure to assess the extent of damage to the boundary fence

Hollard incorrectly assessed the damaged boundary fencing and delayed correction between 25 February and 12 October 2022. The Insureds ultimately supplied the damaged fence lengths themselves.

Delaying in arranging emergency works

Between 31 May and 27 June 2022, Hollard delayed further emergency works despite knowing make safe works had failed. Continuing water ingress spread and caused further damage.

Delaying in providing temporary accommodation

Hollard delayed temporary accommodation from 8 September 2022 to 31 March 2023 despite roof-safety concerns and subsequent engineering advice to vacate immediately due to collapse risk. Accommodation was arranged approximately 17 months after the storm.

Failure to consider expert reports

Between 5 October 2022 and 28 April 2023, Hollard failed sufficiently to consider two expert reports and an inspection report broadly supporting storm causation. It maintained that substantial roof damage arose from pre-existing undersized trusses and was not covered.

Failure to communicate the basis for offering a cash settlement

Between 5 October 2022 and 28 April 2023, Hollard failed to clearly explain in writing the basis and calculation of its proposed external roof-damage cash settlement.

Delaying in providing repairs to address growing mould

Between 4 November 2022 and 31 March 2023, Hollard delayed repairs to address growing mould despite repeated reports from the Insureds.

Complaint and Resolution

Following Hollard’s failures and its partial rejection of the roof-damage claim, the Insureds made a complaint to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (“AFCA”). In November 2023, AFCA issued its determination in favour of the Insureds and directed Hollard to engage appropriate experts to determine the scope of works necessary, cover the Insureds costs for ongoing temporary accommodation including for their son and dogs, pay the Insureds $10,800 as non-financial compensation, and to reimburse the Insureds for costs arising from obtaining a report for their complaint.

Hollard ultimately made substantial claim and accommodation payments exceeding the policy’s sums insured. Those payments did not remove its exposure to a civil penalty for the earlier claims handling contravention.

Decision

A $2 million penalty—not a cost-of-business allowance

With liability admitted, the contested issue was penalty. ASIC sought $30 million; Hollard proposed $100,000 to $300,000. The agreed statutory maximum was $81.6 million, calculated by reference to 10% of Hollard’s relevant annual turnover. That maximum was a reference point, not the penalty the circumstances necessarily required.

The Court rejected both positions and imposed $2 million. Hollard’s proposed range lacked sufficient deterrent force; ASIC’s proposed penalty was oppressive in the circumstances. The result demonstrates material exposure on one claim, but does not establish a $2 million tariff for claims handling breaches.

Reasoning

A single claim did not mean an isolated mistake. The contravention arose from repeated delay, inattention and inadequate progression over an extended period. The duty requires more than honesty: insurers must have due regard to insureds’ legitimate interests and meet commercial standards of decency and fairness. Sustained operational failures can breach that duty without deliberate or dishonest conduct.

In assessing penalty, the Court considered the matters in s 75B(5) of the Insurance Contracts Act 1984 (Cth) (“the Act”), including

the nature and extent of the contravention; nature and extent of any loss or damage suffered because of the contravention; the circumstances of the contravention; and whether Hollard had previously been found by a court to have engaged in similar conduct.

The sustained failures and the Insureds’ distress and inconvenience made the conduct serious. The delay in appointing an engineer and the slow progression while the home deteriorated were particularly difficult to explain. However, the Court confined the penalty to the admitted contravention: the entire claim history, all subsequent expenditure and every adverse experience could not simply be attributed to that breach.

There were substantial mitigating considerations. The conduct was not deliberate or dishonest; Hollard had no prior judicial finding of similar conduct and cooperated with ASIC. The Court considered integration difficulties, catastrophe related industry pressures and Hollard’s financial circumstances, including losses in three of the five financial years from FY2021 to FY2025. Importantly, Hollard had implemented extensive staffing, systems, supplier management and escalation reforms through its business initiatives, rather than in response to the litigation. The Court accepted that these changes materially reduced the need for specific deterrence. Demonstrated remediation carried weight, not merely an assurance that standards would improve.

The $2 million penalty balanced sufficient deterrence against oppression. For insurers, the practical message is clear: remediation can materially affect penalty, but cannot erase an established contravention. Nor should the rejection of ASIC’s $30 million proposal obscure the significance of a seven-figure penalty for handling one claim.

Why this matters for insurers

The decision puts individual claims handling squarely within civil penalty exposure. Sustained delays, inadequate consideration of expert evidence and unclear settlement explanations can together breach the duty of utmost good faith without deliberate misconduct. Outsourcing does not remove that exposure: Hollard accepted that its claims manager’s acts and omissions were attributable to it. Genuine remediation reduced the need for deterrence, but did not remove liability or prevent a substantial penalty.

Although this case concerned home insurance, the Court’s warning extends to claims handling under insurance contracts governed by the Act. Liability was admitted on the basis of seven combined failures; the Court did not decide whether each independently breached the duty. Systems weaknesses provided context, but the contravention concerned the handling of this claim—not a separate systems breach.

The exposure does not stop at utmost good faith. Claims handling and settling also fall within the financial services licensing regime. Section 912A(1)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) requires licensees to do all things necessary to ensure licensed services are provided efficiently, honestly and fairly. Section 912A(1)(ca) requires reasonable steps to ensure representatives comply with financial services laws, subject to a specific exception for representatives providing goods or services to insureds in satisfaction of insurers’ liabilities. Breaches of either obligation can attract civil penalties under s 912A(5A). These were not the contraventions determined in Hollard, but represent further avenues of regulatory exposure. With claims and complaint handling failures by insurers an express ASIC enforcement priority for 2026, claims handling is firmly in the enforcement spotlight.

The Court’s closing warning was direct:

“A penalty of $2 million will send a message to insurers that the duty of utmost good faith is real; it is not an empty verbal formula.” — Button J at [192].