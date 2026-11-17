Who takes control of your family trust if you lose capacity? It may not be the person you’ve appointed under your enduring power of attorney.

Family trusts are commonly used to hold investments, business assets and family wealth. However, while many people have plans in place for what happens to their trust if they die, fewer consider what will happen if they lose the ability to make decisions during their lifetime.

Without appropriate incapacity planning, a family trust could be left without effective decision-making arrangements, potentially putting family assets and the ongoing operation of the trust at risk.

Why is incapacity planning important for trusts?

A discretionary or family trust is separate from someone’s personal affairs. The operation of a trust is governed primarily by the trust deed and applicable law.

Depending on the terms of the particular trust deed, control may be divided between several roles, with each role carrying a different kind of power. For example:

the trustee generally manages the trust and makes decisions concerning trust assets and distributions;

an appointor may have power to appoint and remove the trustee; and

some trusts also have a guardian or similar office-holder whose consent is required for particular decisions.

Many modern trust deeds contain an element of inbuilt succession planning and deal with what happens when a controller dies. However, we frequently see problems arise when the deed says little or nothing about what happens if that person remains alive but loses capacity.

What happens to the trust if the person who controls it loses capacity?

This question is easily overlooked. A person may have an enduring power of attorney and enduring guardianship arrangements in place, but that does not necessarily mean the control and operation of a trust will continue seamlessly if they lose capacity.

Does an enduring power of attorney cover a trust?

An enduring power of attorney generally does not automatically give your attorney control of your family trust.

An enduring power of attorney is a fundamental part of incapacity planning because it allows another person to deal with the donor’s financial and property matters on their behalf.

However, assets belonging to a trust are separate to a person’s personal property and assets. This means that an enduring power of attorney does not automatically allow an attorney to step into any roles of control (such as appointor or guardian) the donor may hold in a trust.

The critical issue is what the trust deed says about the particular office and the circumstances in which somebody else can exercise or assume that role.

This is why the incapacity planning for somebody who controls a trust should always involve reviewing their particular trust deed alongside their personal estate planning documents.

For more information about personal capacity planning, see our article What is incapacity planning? A guide for enduring powers of attorney and guardianship.

What happens if a family trust has a corporate trustee?

Corporate trustees introduce another layer to consider.

Where a company acts as trustee, the trust's day-to-day decisions are made through the company. It therefore becomes important to consider who holds the shares in the trustee company, who acts as director, and what will happen to that control if a key individual loses capacity.

Similar issues arise on death, which is why succession planning arrangements commonly consider the transfer of shares in a trustee company as part of passing control of a family trust.

Incapacity planning requires the same holistic approach. It is not enough simply to look at the Will.

Unlike death, incapacity can continue for many years while the individual remains alive, and the trust still needs to operate.

What happens if a family trust has no incapacity plan?

Consider a family trust holding investments, business assets or other significant family wealth.

The person controlling the trust suffers a stroke or develops dementia and can no longer make the necessary decisions. Their family discover that the estate plan deals with what happens after that person dies but does not provide an effective pathway for incapacity.

Depending on the terms of the trust deed, in some cases, this can cause offices to become ‘stagnant’, with an incapacitated person still holding the position of trustee, appointor or guardian but unable to carry out their responsibilities. Alternatively, a position may become vacant with no clear mechanism for appointing a replacement.

This can have significant implications. For example:

Trust distributions may be affected. A trustee may be unable to exercise discretion when deciding how to distribute income and capital, potentially resulting in distributions to default beneficiaries named in the trust deed, who may no longer be appropriate recipients.

Control of the trust may pass to an unintended person. Depending on the trust deed, someone other than the intended successor may automatically assume the role of trustee. appointor or guardian and take control of the trust.

The trust’s ongoing operation may be compromised. In some circumstances, the absence of effective succession arrangements may contribute to the trust vesting (ending) earlier than desired.

These outcomes can create significant financial and practical difficulties for families, particularly where a trust holds substantial assets or operates a family business.

How can I protect my family trust if I lose capacity?

A thorough family trust succession plan should consider the following questions:

Who actually controls the trust? Identify the trustee, appointor, guardian and any other person holding powers under the deed. Understanding who has control, and how that control is exercised, is an essential starting point. What does the trust deed say about incapacity? Review the provisions dealing with loss of capacity of key decision-makers. Do not assume that provisions dealing with death will also deal with incapacity. Is there a corporate trustee? Consider the directorship and shareholding of the trustee company and how its control would operate following incapacity and death. Does your succession plan cover both incapacity and death? A comprehensive succession plan should address both possibilities, rather than concentrating solely on what happens when someone dies.

The answers to these questions depend on the terms of the trust deed and applicable law. An experienced Wills and estate planning or trust lawyer can review the existing arrangements, identify gaps and advise on any additional documents or changes needed to help ensure intended people are able to assume control when needed.

Is your family trust succession plan up to date?

Planning for incapacity is about more than protecting your personal affairs. If you control a family trust, it is also about ensuring the right people can continue making decisions and managing family wealth if you no longer can.

A review of your trust deed, alongside your Will and enduring power of attorney, can help identify potential problems before they arise.

Our Wills and estates planning lawyers at Hall & Wilcox advise individuals, families and business owners on family trust succession planning, including arrangements for loss of capacity.

If you’re unsure whether your family trust is prepared for incapacity, contact our team to discuss your succession planning arrangements.

The articles published on this website, current as at the dates stated, are for reference only. Articles on this website do not constitute legal advice and should not be relied on as legal advice. You should discuss your specific situation with a suitably qualified professional advisor before taking any action.