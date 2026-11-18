Obtaining financial orders following separation does not always mean the end of a dispute. If one party fails to comply with those orders, the other may need to apply to court to enforce them.

On 21 September 2026, the divisions of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia introduced a National Enforcement List, designed to provide a more efficient and consistent process for enforcing financial and property orders.

So what has changed and will the new process make enforcement easier?

What is the National Enforcement List?

The National Enforcement List is a dedicated process for dealing with applications to enforce financial and property orders under the Family Law Act 1975 (Cth).

The List operates nationally and is administered by specialist enforcement registrars, with proceedings generally conducted electronically.

Under the new Practice Direction, enforcement matters can be dealt with in two main ways:

Where further court orders are required, a party files the form ‘Application – Enforcement’. The matter is then listed for a first hearing before an enforcement registrar, unless an urgent hearing is granted.

Where an existing order already provides the necessary authority, certain enforcement requests can be dealt with by a registrar in chambers, without requiring the parties to attend a hearing.

The second category includes requests for a registrar to execute a deed or instrument under an existing section 106A order, or to issue a third-party debt notice or enforcement warrant.

The List does not introduce new enforcement powers. Rather, it changes how the courts manage applications and requests to exercise their existing powers.

How does the new process differ?

Previously, enforcement applications were generally managed through the courts’ ordinary procedures, without a dedicated national case management process for financial enforcement matters.

The new List introduces several practical changes.

First, all enforcement application requests must now be lodged by email to [email protected], together with the required supporting documents.

Second, applications are now assessed by an enforcement registrar, who can identify what is preventing compliance and determine the appropriate next steps.

For example, at the first hearing, the registrar may require further financial disclosure, arrange an enforcement hearing to obtain information about a party’s assets, refer the parties to dispute resolution or list the application for determination.

The new Practice Direction also places particular emphasis on costs.

It expressly warns that a party who fails to comply with financial orders may be required to pay the other party’s legal costs of enforcement.

Lawyers may also face personal costs orders where they bring or defend applications that are frivolous or without merit, or where they fail to comply with court rules.

Although costs orders are not automatic, these warnings reinforce the courts’ expectation that parties comply with existing orders and avoid unnecessary enforcement proceedings.

When might enforcement proceedings be necessary?

Enforcement proceedings may be necessary when a party fails or refuses to comply with their obligations under financial orders.

Common examples include:

failing to pay a lump sum required under property settlement orders

refusing to sign documents or otherwise cooperate with the sale or transfer of real estate

failing to transfer shares, business interests or other assets as required by orders.

The courts may issue an enforcement warrant, arrange for money owed by the defaulting party to be redirected to satisfy an outstanding payment or make orders to facilitate the transfer of property.

The List also provides a process for enforcing certain child support liabilities, although additional requirements apply.

What should you consider when making or enforcing financial orders?

The introduction of the List is a useful reminder of the importance of drafting financial orders that are both clear and capable of being enforced.

When negotiating property settlement orders, parties should consider including specific deadlines for payments and transfers, clear obligations to sign necessary documents and, where appropriate, provisions allowing a registrar to execute deeds or instruments if a party refuses to cooperate.

These provisions may make it possible to use the simpler chambers process if enforcement later becomes necessary.

For parties dealing with an existing breach, there are several practical matters to consider before commencing proceedings.

First, identify precisely which obligation has not been complied with and whether the original orders already provide a mechanism for enforcement. It may not be necessary to obtain further orders.

Second, ensure there is evidence that the defaulting party received notice of the orders. Either a sealed copy of the orders must have been served or the court must be otherwise satisfied that the person had notice of their terms.

Third, gather evidence of the non-compliance and any outstanding amounts. Applications requiring further orders must be supported by an affidavit addressing the relevant matters, including the obligation being enforced, the breach and any previous enforcement steps.

Finally, consider whether the issue can be resolved without further proceedings. Although the new List provides a more streamlined process, enforcement litigation can still be expensive, and there is no guarantee the court will make a costs order in your favour, even if you are successful.

Conclusion

The National Enforcement List is a welcome change to the way financial and property orders are enforced in family law proceedings.

By introducing a dedicated national process, allowing certain requests to be dealt with without a hearing and placing greater emphasis on costs consequences, the courts aim to make enforcement more efficient and discourage non-compliance.

For separating couples, financial orders should be drafted with enforcement in mind, and parties who fail to comply with them may face further proceedings and significant additional costs.