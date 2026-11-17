PODCAST · 17 NOVEMBER 2026
Podcast: Coffee With CGW – Get To Know Alfred Jackson
Cooper Grace Ward
Cooper Grace Ward was established in 1980 and has quickly become one of the largest independent...View firm profile
Senior associate Alfred Jackson discusses his career journey at Cooper Grace Ward, his recent promotion, and the key concerns facing his business clients in M&A transactions and commercial structuring. The conversation explores his role as a trusted advisor on complex deals, tax matters, and emerging contractual issues affecting Australian businesses.
Join us for a coffee chat with senior associate Alfred Jackson and private client partner Scott Hay-Bartlem, both from our private client team.
They discuss Alfred’s path to Cooper Grace Ward and his promotion to senior associate on 1 July 2026. Alfred shares why he enjoys being a first point of call for business clients, particularly on M&A, transactions and the related structuring and tax work. He also explains what is worrying his clients at the moment, from warranties and indemnities to force majeure in shipping contracts. Scott and Alfred also chat about Alfred’s weekends, from early-morning rounds of golf to a deck renovation that is taking longer than planned.
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