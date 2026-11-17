Join us for a coffee chat with senior associate Alfred Jackson and private client partner Scott Hay-Bartlem, both from our private client team.

They discuss Alfred’s path to Cooper Grace Ward and his promotion to senior associate on 1 July 2026. Alfred shares why he enjoys being a first point of call for business clients, particularly on M&A, transactions and the related structuring and tax work. He also explains what is worrying his clients at the moment, from warranties and indemnities to force majeure in shipping contracts. Scott and Alfred also chat about Alfred’s weekends, from early-morning rounds of golf to a deck renovation that is taking longer than planned.