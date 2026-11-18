The annual deadline has arrived for franchisors with a 30 June financial year

For many Australian franchisors, the end of October 2026 marked an important compliance milestone.

Under the Franchising Code of Conduct (Code), franchisors are required to meet annual obligations relating to both their Disclosure Document and their information published on the Franchise Disclosure Register. The ACCC emphasises that disclosure information must be accurate, capable of substantiation and not misleading, with certain information subject to mandatory annual updates.

For franchisors operating on a financial year ending 30 June, these annual disclosure obligations should now be completed. If they have not yet been addressed, immediate action may be required to ensure compliance.

1. Update your Disclosure Document

The Code requires franchisors to maintain a Disclosure Document in the prescribed form containing detailed information about the franchise system.

An annual update should not simply involve changing the date on last year’s document. Franchisors should review the Disclosure Document in its entirety and consider whether the information remains accurate and complete.

As part of the annual review process, franchisors should confirm that the following information remains accurate, complete and up to date:

the franchisor’s corporate details and business experience;

current and former franchisees;

relevant litigation and insolvency information;

establishment and other costs incurred by franchisees;

payments to the franchisor and its associates;

arrangements for the supply of goods and services;

rebates, commissions and other financial benefits;

intellectual property;

territory arrangements;

significant capital expenditure;

specific purpose funds;

financial information and supporting statements; and

any other matters which have changed over the preceding financial year.

Franchisors should also remember that disclosure obligations are not exclusively annual. The Code contains requirements to disclose particular information at specified times and when certain materially relevant circumstances arise.

2. Don’t overlook the Franchise Disclosure Register

Updating the Disclosure Document is only part of the annual exercise.

Franchisors must also maintain their public profile on the Franchise Disclosure Register. The ACCC expressly states that franchisors must update the Register each year and that penalties can apply where the annual update is not completed.

Accordingly, franchisors should log into the franchisor portal, review the information appearing against their franchise system and confirm or update the information as required.

This should not be treated as a “set and forget” exercise. Information on the Register is publicly available to prospective franchisees and others considering the franchise system, making accuracy particularly important.

3. Pay particular attention to the recently introduced Code requirements

The current Code commenced on 1 April 2025, with a number of additional requirements becoming mandatory from 1 November 2025, and as such are now fully in force. Accordingly, they should now be firmly incorporated into a franchisor’s annual disclosure review.

In particular, franchisors should check whether their Disclosure Document adequately addresses:

Significant capital expenditure

The Code contains enhanced obligations concerning significant capital expenditure that a franchisee may be required to incur, including disclosure obligations and requirements concerning discussions with prospective franchisees.

Specific purpose funds

Where franchisees are required to contribute to a specific purpose fund, additional disclosure and information requirements may apply.

These are areas where simply rolling forward a Disclosure Document prepared under earlier versions of the Code may create compliance problems.

4. Check the financial information

The annual update is also an important opportunity to ensure the financial information accompanying the Disclosure Document is current and that any associated audit reports or statements required by the Code have been obtained.

Franchisors should engage with their accountants and auditors early enough to avoid financial information delaying completion of the Disclosure Document.

5. Check access to the Franchise Disclosure Register before you need it

There is also a practical step that is easily overlooked.

Franchisors should ensure that the personnel responsible for maintaining the Franchise Disclosure Register can actually access the franchisor portal and that the relevant Digital ID and Relationship Authorisation Manager (RAM) arrangements remain operational.

Employee movements, organisational changes, expired or changed authorisations and Digital ID access problems can create unnecessary difficulty when the annual update is due.

Ideally, access should be checked before the compliance deadline rather than discovering an access problem when an update needs to be submitted.

Annual disclosure compliance checklist

Franchisors should undertake the following annual compliance check:

Review and update the Disclosure Document against the current requirements of the Code.

against the current requirements of the Code. Update the financial information required for inclusion with or supporting the Disclosure Document.

required for inclusion with or supporting the Disclosure Document. Check significant capital expenditure and specific purpose fund disclosures against the current Code requirements.

against the current Code requirements. Review the Franchise Disclosure Register profile and confirm or update the information published there.

and confirm or update the information published there. Check RAM and Digital ID access for the personnel responsible for the Register.

for the personnel responsible for the Register. Retain records of the updated disclosure material and Register confirmation.

of the updated disclosure material and Register confirmation. Consider changes during the year, rather than assuming that completing the annual update satisfies every disclosure obligation.

The ACCC notes that franchisors are required to retain Disclosure Documents and supporting documents for at least six years.

Don’t leave the annual update until the last minute

Annual disclosure compliance is more than an administrative exercise. The Disclosure Document is a key source of information for existing and prospective franchisees, while information on the Franchise Disclosure Register is publicly accessible.

Failure to comply with obligations under the Code can also expose franchisors to enforcement action and penalties. The ACCC specifically notes that a failure to complete the annual Franchise Disclosure Register update may attract penalties.

With ACCC scrutiny of franchising compliance continuing, franchisors should ensure their Disclosure Document and Franchise Disclosure Register profile are reviewed and updated each year, and whenever material changes arise.