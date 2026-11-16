Article Summary

The Personal Property Securities Register (PPSR) can improve debt recovery where a creditor holds valid security over goods or other personal property. It does not create security over an ordinary unpaid invoice or prove ownership, default or priority.

Effective protection requires attachment, enforceability against third parties and perfection. A qualifying PMSI over inventory goods must be perfected by registration when possession is obtained; for non-inventory goods, the deadline is before the end of 15 business days after the relevant possession day. Both require PMSI identification.

Separately, company security registered outside 20 business days after the agreement comes into force may vest if the relevant insolvency critical time falls within six months of registration, subject to the statutory formula and exceptions. After default, check the agreement, assets, competing claims and lawful enforcement process. Chapter 4 ordinarily requires disposal notice allowing at least 10 business days, subject to exceptions and permitted variations, reasonable care over sale price and proper accounting.

Administration can restrict even perfected security. Unperfected security can vest on insolvency, and late registration may not repair it. Maiden Civil and OneSteel illustrate the priority and registration risks. Credit net sale proceeds against the debt; a shortfall may require litigation.

Using The Personal Property Securities Register to Recover Debts

The Personal Property Securities Register (PPSR) can help a creditor recover an unpaid debt where the creditor holds a valid security interest over the debtor’s goods or other personal property. Effective registration can protect priority against competing creditors and reduce the risk of losing the security on insolvency. It does not create a security interest, prove the debt or give an unrestricted right to repossess goods.

For a business supplying stock on credit, financing equipment or leasing machinery, the decisive work usually happens before payment becomes overdue. Agreed security terms, accurate registration and reliable asset records can preserve a recovery option that an ordinary unsecured creditor does not have. Once administrators are appointed, a missing registration may be impossible to repair.

What the Personal Property Securities Register actually records

Australia’s national register records notices of security interests in personal property. The Personal Property Securities Act 2009 (Cth) governs the underlying rights. The debtor or other person providing the collateral is called the grantor; the creditor holding the security is the secured party. The grantor and the person who owes the debt need not be the same person.

Personal property includes vehicles, plant, stock, receivables and many intangible assets. Land is outside the definition, and fixtures are generally excluded from the Act: see section 10 and section 8. Whether installed equipment has become a fixture requires a proper assessment; a registration cannot turn a fixture into personal property.

The Personal Property Securities Register is a notice system, rather than a register proving ownership or the balance of a debt. A search result identifies a registered claim that needs investigation. It does not establish that the security agreement is valid, that money remains owing or that the registered creditor ranks first.

Can an unpaid invoice be registered on the PPSR

An overdue invoice does not, by itself, give a creditor security over the customer’s property. Under section 12(1), the central question is whether a transaction provides an interest in personal property that, in substance, secures payment or performance. Retention of title sales, equipment finance and general security agreements are familiar examples. Certain arrangements are also deemed security interests under section 12(3).

A creditor cannot repair unsecured trading terms by simply lodging a financing statement on the Personal Property Securities Register. A customer may agree to grant security for an existing debt, but that requires a valid transaction and separate consideration of insolvency risks. Registration must have a proper basis: section 151 requires reasonable grounds for the belief that the named secured party is, or will become, a secured party in relation to the collateral. Using a registration as pressure for payment without that basis is a poor recovery strategy.

Establish the security before relying on the Personal Property Securities Register

Three different legal questions are often bundled together as “PPSR protection”. They should be checked separately.

Question What must be established Why it matters Has the security attached The attachment requirements in section 19 are met Attachment is necessary for enforcement against the grantor Is it enforceable against third parties The requirements in section 20 are met, usually through adequate written security terms A claim against the customer alone may not protect the creditor against others Is it perfected Attachment, third party enforceability and an available perfection method under section 21 Perfection affects priority and exposure to insolvency vesting

Under section 19(2), attachment generally requires the grantor to have rights in the collateral, or power to transfer rights, together with value given or an act by which the security interest arises. Agreed postponement of attachment can change the timing. For retention of title goods and PPS leases, possession gives the grantor relevant rights under section 19(5), even though someone else holds legal title.

For the usual trade supplier, section 20(2) makes the written terms particularly important. They must adequately describe the collateral and be signed, adopted or accepted in the manner the section permits. A signed credit application is useful, but a signature is not the only possible method of acceptance. Conversely, printing new terms on an invoice after the bargain has been made does not establish that those terms became part of the contract.

Section 21 then deals with perfection. Registration is the usual method for trade creditors, although possession, control and statutory rules can also perfect particular interests. Seizing goods after default is not qualifying possession for perfection under section 21(2)(b). A creditor should not assume that repossession cures an earlier failure to perfect.

The practical consequence is straightforward: the Personal Property Securities Register works with the agreement. Neither replaces the other.

Retention of title and equipment hire

A clause stating that goods remain the supplier’s property until payment can create a security interest under section 12(2)(d). Retaining ownership is therefore the beginning of the analysis, rather than a reason to ignore registration.

Equipment hire needs closer attention. The current section 13 definition of a PPS lease includes leases exceeding two years, specified renewal arrangements that might exceed two years, and certain shorter or indefinite arrangements once possession actually exceeds two years. Exceptions include a lessor who is not regularly engaged in the business of leasing goods. A shorter lease may still create a security interest if it secures payment or performance under section 12. Older transactions require their applicable transitional rules to be checked.

Businesses using the Personal Property Securities Register should classify the transaction before deciding that a familiar hire agreement falls outside the legislation.

Personal Property Securities Register priority and PMSIs

The usual starting point for competing security interests is section 55. A perfected interest ranks ahead of an unperfected interest under subsection (3). Between perfected interests, the default rules use priority time, subject to continuous perfection and the Act’s other priority rules. “First to register always wins” is too broad.

A purchase money security interest, or PMSI, may give a supplier or acquisition financier priority over an earlier general security interest. Section 14 defines PMSIs, including security for the purchase price and qualifying acquisition finance. The purchase money protection extends only to the qualifying obligation and collateral; ticking the PMSI box does not turn unrelated old debts into purchase money debt.

PPSR registration deadlines that serve different purposes

The Personal Property Securities Register has no single deadline that answers every priority and insolvency question. The distinction between inventory and equipment is especially easy to miss.

Situation Relevant timing Consequence of delay PMSI over inventory that is goods Perfect by registration when the grantor, or another person at its request, obtains possession; identify the interest as a PMSI The section 62 inventory priority may be lost PMSI over goods other than inventory Perfect by registration before the end of 15 business days after the relevant possession day; identify it as a PMSI The section 62 non-inventory priority may be lost Company security perfected only by registration Assess the separate 20 business day and six month rules in section 588FL A registered interest may still vest in the company on a relevant insolvency event

The first two rows summarise section 62(2) and section 62(3). Different triggers apply to collateral other than goods, and exceptions and competing priority rules remain relevant. Registering before delivery is usually the sensible operational rule for suppliers, rather than trying to lodge at the last available moment.

The company rule comes from section 588FL of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). In the usual domestic transaction, registration outside 20 business days after the security agreement comes into force can expose the interest to vesting if the relevant insolvency critical time occurs within six months of registration. The section’s full timing formula, including the critical time and exceptions, must be applied to the facts. It is not simply a rule that every registration after day 20 is void.

Meeting a PMSI deadline does not answer the separate company vesting question. Nor does timely company registration guarantee PMSI priority. The Personal Property Securities Register records the registration; the legislation determines its effect.

Worked example of stock supplied on credit

Assume a Queensland wholesaler supplies $60,000 of appliances to a retailer under accepted retention of title terms. The retailer’s bank already holds a perfected general security interest. Before delivery, the wholesaler makes an effective registration identifying its qualifying interest as a PMSI.

If the retailer defaults while identifiable, unpaid stock remains on the shelves, the wholesaler may have PMSI priority over the bank in that stock, assuming the statutory conditions are satisfied. That is a much stronger starting position than merely producing unpaid invoices. The agreement, stock identification, amount secured and enforcement restrictions still need checking.

If the retailer has already sold appliances to ordinary retail customers, the wholesaler cannot assume it can collect those appliances from the customers. Section 46 provides an ordinary course of business taking-free rule, subject to exceptions. Section 32 addresses continuation in collateral and attachment to proceeds; perfection and priority in proceeds need their own assessment. The Personal Property Securities Register does not guarantee that every dollar paid into a mixed trading account can be recovered.

What the cases show about ownership and PPSR mistakes

Maiden Civil and the priority of a perfected financier

In Re Maiden Civil (P&E) Pty Ltd; Albarran v Queensland Excavation Services Pty Ltd [2013] NSWSC 852, the Court considered competing claims to Caterpillar construction equipment. Queensland Excavation Services relied on ownership and leasing arrangements, while Fast Financial Solutions held a perfected security interest. The title findings differed between the machines, and the case also involved transitional provisions.

At [41], Brereton J applied section 55(3): Fast’s perfected interest had priority over QES’s unperfected interest. The lesson is that legal ownership does not necessarily defeat a competing perfected security interest. A lessor relying on the Personal Property Securities Register must examine the statutory priority position, rather than treating its purchase invoice as decisive.

OneSteel and registration against the wrong identifier

In In the matter of OneSteel Manufacturing Pty Ltd (administrators appointed) [2017] NSWSC 21, Alleasing registered interests relating to leased crushing and screening equipment and spare parts against OneSteel’s ABN rather than its ACN. The prescribed company identifier was the ACN, and an ACN search did not reveal the registrations. The Court held the registrations ineffective and declared that the lessor’s interests vested in OneSteel. See particularly [4]–[5], [31]–[41] and the Court’s orders.

This is a useful warning against treating a registration confirmation as proof of protection. The actual grantor requirements must be checked, including whether a trust or another special category changes the required details. The current rules appear in Schedule 1 of the Personal Property Securities Regulations 2010 (Cth), particularly clause 1.3 for bodies corporate and clause 1.5 for trustees. Under sections 164 and 165, particular defects can make a registration ineffective. Not every typing error has that result, but a search-critical identifier error can be fatal.

Using the Personal Property Securities Register after a customer defaults

Start with the recovery evidence: the agreement, accepted terms, invoices, delivery records, payment allocations and asset identifiers. Reconcile what remains owing and identify which obligations the security actually covers. Then obtain current searches and check the registration’s grantor details, collateral class, PMSI status and expiry.

A search of the Personal Property Securities Register is also useful to an unsecured creditor. It may reveal an earlier general security interest that affects whether litigation is commercially worthwhile. It is not a complete asset register or a statement of the secured balances. Stonegate Legal’s guide to debt recovery where no assets are recoverable explains why asset and recovery investigations matter before further costs are incurred.

Seizing goods requires more than a search certificate

Where Chapter 4 applies, section 123 permits seizure by a method permitted by law if the debtor is in default under the security agreement. Check the default provisions and any required demand, notice or opportunity to remedy before arranging collection. A registration on the Personal Property Securities Register is not a court warrant or permission to force entry onto someone else’s premises.

A genuine dispute over default, ownership, access or priority may make negotiated delivery, court orders or urgent interlocutory relief more appropriate than attempted collection. Taking the wrong equipment can turn a recovery exercise into a damages dispute.

Do not assume Chapter 4 governs every arrangement deemed to be a security interest. Under section 109(1), it does not apply to specified transactions, including a PPS lease that does not secure payment or performance. Other laws and contractual rights then require attention. Business agreements can also contract out of specified enforcement provisions within the limits of section 115, but cannot simply remove the rights of outsiders. Consumer transactions need separate advice about the applicable consumer credit rules and section 119.

Selling collateral and accounting for the money

For enforcement under Chapter 4, seizure is followed by a legally controlled realisation process. Section 128 permits disposal after a qualifying seizure. Under section 130, notice ordinarily goes to the grantor and higher priority secured parties, with a date at least 10 business days after notice unless an applicable exception or permitted shorter period applies. Any contracting out must be examined carefully.

Section 131 requires reasonable care to obtain at least market value, or the best reasonably obtainable price if there is no market value, for a disposal under section 128 other than a purchase by the enforcing secured party. Obtain valuations and keep a record of marketing and offers. A quick sale to an associate at a convenient price is difficult to defend.

Section 132 provides for statements of account on request. Section 140 governs distribution, including reasonable enforcement expenses, relevant secured claims and the balance payable to the grantor. Retaining collateral instead of selling it has a separate process under section 134, section 135 and the objection provisions in section 137. It should not be treated as an informal way to keep the asset and also demand the entire original debt. Chapter 4 rights and obligations must be exercised honestly and commercially reasonably under section 111.

Worked example of an equipment sale and shortfall

Assume a creditor has valid, enforceable security for $80,000 over a commercial machine, no competing priority claim, and a contractual right to recover any shortfall. Following lawful enforcement, the machine sells for $55,000 and reasonable recoverable enforcement expenses are $5,000. That leaves $50,000 to apply against the debt and a $30,000 shortfall, ignoring interest and other adjustments.

The Personal Property Securities Register has protected an avenue of recovery; it has not made the asset worth $80,000. Any further claim must credit the net recovery. A creditor cannot recover the same loss twice.

If the balance requires litigation, the choice of forum and cause of action still matter. Stonegate Legal’s guide to which court should hear a Queensland debt claim explains the forum question. Where the claim depends on trading terms and how they were accepted, the guide to pleading contracts and conversations in Queensland addresses how to put that contractual case before the court. Neither step is replaced by producing a PPSR search certificate.

Personal Property Securities Register protection when the debtor becomes insolvent

The immediate question is whether the security survived. Under section 267, an unperfected security interest can vest in the grantor immediately before a specified insolvency event, subject to the statutory conditions and section 268 exceptions. That can deprive a retention of title supplier or equipment lessor of its interest in the goods. A separate debt or compensation claim may remain, but that is not equivalent to recovering the asset.

A late registration can face the separate section 588FL problem even where the interest was perfected before insolvency. Section 588FM permits an application for a later registration time in appropriate circumstances. Relief is discretionary and does not provide a general cure for security that has already vested under the PPSA. The OneSteel decision illustrates that distinction.

Administration can stop enforcement of perfected security

Surviving vesting does not mean immediate repossession is permitted. Section 440B of the Corporations Act restricts enforcement and recovery of property during voluntary administration, generally subject to the administrator’s written consent or the Court’s leave. Exceptions exist, including the conditions for a secured creditor holding security over all or substantially all company property under section 441A. A supplier with security over a few machines should not assume that exception applies.

Send the administrator the agreement, registrations, delivery evidence, outstanding balance and a list of identifiable collateral promptly. Seek a documented position about preservation, inspection and any proposed sale. Stonegate Legal’s guide to voluntary administration in Australia explains the wider process and creditor decisions.

If a deed of company arrangement is proposed, examine its treatment of security before voting. Section 444D(2) generally preserves a secured creditor’s ability to realise security, subject to the deed’s effect on a creditor who voted in favour and court orders. The guide to deeds of company arrangement and creditor rights explains the issues to assess. A vote is not merely an expression of support for continued trading.

The Personal Property Securities Register also does not put every secured claim ahead of every insolvency entitlement. For example, section 561 gives specified employee claims priority over circulating security interests where the statutory conditions are met. Collateral value, competing security and the applicable insolvency rules all affect the actual recovery.

Can a creditor recover a debt without PPSR registration

Yes. An unsecured creditor can still pursue a valid debt, and an unregistered security interest may remain enforceable against the grantor. The missing protection concerns priority, third party dealings and insolvency exposure; it does not automatically erase the underlying obligation.

Where litigation is necessary, the evidence determines whether an early determination is available. Stonegate Legal’s guide to summary judgment in debt recovery explains that procedure. A disputed security claim should not be confused with a debt that admits of no real defence.

Before relying on the Personal Property Securities Register, ask three concrete questions: what enforceable security was granted, what property or proceeds can actually be recovered, and what will remain after superior claims and costs? Those answers determine whether enforcing the security, negotiating payment or suing for the balance is the sensible next step.