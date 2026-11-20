You built a business with someone you trusted. Now that person may be redirecting clients to a competing venture, paying themselves without your knowledge, or shutting you out of key decisions. This can be the time you reach for that partnership agreement you sensibly signed or quickly regret not having done the paperwork properly when you started the business.

How the law responds depends on the business structure, the agreements in place and how quickly the issues are addressed. This article outlines possible frameworks the role of your agreement, the remedies available under Australian law and the steps commonly taken when a business partnership dispute arises.

Key points

Business partners have various rights and obligations which may arise from partnership agreements, common law obligations, equitable obligations, and legislation. Where partnerships operate through a company, the Corporations Act provides additional obligations and remedies.

A poor commercial decision is not, by itself, a breach of duty. Self-dealing, misuse of funds or confidential information, and deliberate exclusion from management are different.

A partnership or shareholders’ agreement may contain rights that can be used straight away or set out processes to help resolve disputes.

Australian courts can order a range of remedies but can often involve costly and time-consuming processes.

Timing matters. Delay can allow disputes to worsen, positions to become entrenched and access to remedies to be delayed or lost.

Most disputes resolve before trial and often without court proceedings at all. Regardless of how an outcome is reached, the terms of any settlement are critical to ensuring finality.

When does conduct cross the line?

Fiduciary duties and directors’ duties

Partners owe each other fiduciary duties: not profiting unilaterally from their position without consent, avoiding conflicts of interest and not diverting business opportunities for personal gain.

In a company, directors owe similar duties under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), including duties to act in good faith in the company’s best interests, not to improperly use their position or company information for personal advantage without approval. These statutory duties apply regardless of what any agreement says, and regardless of whether the director is also a shareholder.

Shareholder agreements and other documents setting out how businesses will operate are often more clear and extensive in how they regulate conduct. Properly prepared, they can provide opportunities to take action and hold people to their obligations more directly than the statutory remedies.

Difficult versus unlawful

A partner who makes a bad call or disagrees with your strategy has not necessarily acted unlawfully. The position may differ where the conduct involves self-dealing: secretly diverting opportunities to a related business, using company funds for personal purposes, misusing confidential client information, or deliberately excluding a co-owner from management to consolidate control. Conduct of that kind may engage equitable remedies for breach of fiduciary duty and in a company, statutory remedies.

What your agreement may already provide

Even an agreement signed years ago may contain provisions that can be used well before court proceedings are contemplated. Even if they do not go far beyond statutory provisions, written agreements often set out obligations in one place and can be referred to as needed.

Clear rights and obligations

Well-drafted agreements clearly set out rights and obligations in relation to the conduct of the business, the processes to use, and what happens in the event of disagreement. While certain provisions of agreements may need to be updated from time to time, they are often a very good starting point for guiding partners’ and directors’ conduct.

Buy-sell provisions

A well-drafted agreement will usually provide clear guidance on dispute resolution, what happens when one party intends to leave the partnership or company and set out these rights and obligations so that fewer disputes about conduct are likely to occur.

If the agreement is silent, or there is none

While not having a written agreement in place to begin with is a mistake people usually only make once, it still happens! If you find yourself in that position, it is best to obtain legal advice as soon as possible. Statutory and equitable remedies exist independently of any contract, but without contractual protections the path is generally harder and more expensive, underlining the value of a properly drafted agreement from the outset.

Remedies available under Australian law

Damages, partnership dissolution

Where a breach of a partnership agreement occurs, it may be possible to recover damages or compensation from the party in breach. A court may also make orders dissolving the partnership.

Equitable remedies: compensation, account of profits and constructive trust

Where breaches of fiduciary duties occur and where there may not be a clear legal cause of action for breaching a partnership agreement, it may still be possible to obtain remedies from a court. The court may grant equitable remedies, including equitable damages, the declaration of a constructive trust, or remedies such as an account of profits.

Injunctions and freezing orders

Courts can restrain harmful conduct by interlocutory or permanent injunctions, which are orders requiring a party to refrain from engaging in certain conduct or mandating that a party does take certain steps to prevent future harm to other parties. Separately if there is a likelihood that assets may be removed from the jurisdiction and a judgment against a party in breach of its obligations is being unsatisfied as a result, the court may order certain assets (whether partnership property or otherwise) not to be dealt with pending the conclusion of a case. Freezing order applications are complex and the applicant has onerous obligations when seeking that remedy. It is vital to obtain competent legal advice before making an application for a freezing order.

The oppression remedy

When operating through a company, the Corporations Act provides additional remedies. Under the Act, a court may intervene where the conduct of a company’s affairs is contrary to the interests of members as a whole, or is oppressive to, unfairly prejudicial to, or unfairly discriminatory against a member.

A share buy-out order is among the most common outcomes; courts have generally declined to apply a minority discount in that setting, although valuation remains a matter for the court. Other orders include injunctions, changes to the company’s constitution, the appointment of a receiver or, as a last resort, winding up.

Oppression relief is not confined to disputes where a majority oppresses a minority. Can also occur as between equal shareholders or in rare cases where a minority engages in conduct which is capable of oppressing a majority shareholder.

Early steps commonly taken in business disputes

The longer a problem goes unaddressed, the harder urgent relief can become to obtain, and delay may make a claim appear less credible. Disputes also tend to escalate if left unaddressed.

Preserving evidence

Relevant material often includes emails, financial records, bank statements, meeting minutes and communications showing a party acting in their own interest the detriment of the business or another partner. Such evidence should be preserved to make it easier should a court or other decision maker have to assess the evidence in involving a dispute.

Protecting finances and account access

Steps sometimes considered include reviewing bank signatory arrangements (for example, two signatures above a threshold), reviewing access to financial platforms, and documenting the current cash position, receivables and liabilities. Changes to account authorities are usually best made through the business’s proper decision-making processes. The aim is to protect assets, not to escalate the dispute. If not already in place from the commencement of the business, these can be implemented as general governance processes and need not escalate a dispute. Unreasonable resistance to such processes can sometimes be a red flag.

Resolving the partnership or shareholder dispute

Most partnership and shareholder disputes resolve before trial.

Mediation

Early mediation, by which an independent mediator is appointed to assist the parties to resolve the dispute before it escalates, can be a cost-effective and constructive approach. Mediation is flexible and can deal with both the subject matter of the dispute and the relationship amongst the parties. Accredited mediators are also skilled at managing power imbalances and personality factors.

Negotiation and correspondence via lawyers

A lawyer’s letter setting out a party’s perspective or concerns and, ideally, a way forward that will help resolve the dispute can prompt negotiations. Skilled lawyers will be able to communicate in a way that helps you achieve your objective (whether that is simply to get business relations back on track, to hold someone to account for their conduct, or indeed to negotiate an exit from the partnership on terms that are favourable to you in your circumstances). A lawyer can also advise you behind the scenes before becoming overtly involved, allowing you to work with your lawyer and to escalate and de-escalate the matter in accordance with your preferred strategy.

What a settlement deed typically contains

Clear, concise and practical settlement terms are often helpful in documenting an agreement that has been reached or set out how one or more of the parties will meet their obligations. A properly drafted settlement deed typically key actions, restraints, and timeframes for necessary steps to be taken. Properly prepared they provide certainty and finality, which can be crucial in moving forward.

When litigation becomes necessary

If negotiation fails and the issues of concern cannot be addressed as between the parties. It may be necessary to involve an external decision maker. In those situations litigation, which involves the commencement of proceedings in a court or tribunal, will help the parties resolve their differences. Lawyers can advise when it may become prudent to commence court proceedings. Litigation will also be necessary if an urgent remedy is required or parties cannot agree on their rights and obligations pending the final determination of their dispute. Courts may also order the production of documents or the conduct of valuations. In some cases arbitration clauses are included in agreements and the process of dispute resolution will include arbitration rather than going to court.

Exiting when the commercial relationship cannot be repaired

Sometimes the objective shifts from remedying the breach to achieving an exit the partnership or company.

Buy-outs by agreement or court order

A buy-out can be triggered by a contractual mechanism or simply agreement between the parties. This will often require an agreed or externally determined valuation of the partnership assets unless the terms of a buyout are provided for in the partnership documents and remain applicable. The valuation method will on the business and circumstances. Professional advice regarding the conduct and methodology of the valuation is often necessary to ensure a fair approach and to prevent future disputes.

Winding up

If the relationship has broken down entirely and a buy-out cannot be agreed or ordered on acceptable terms, partnership may be wound up by agreement or pursuant to court orders.

Planning an exit that protects the business

A clean exit involves more than price. Matters commonly addressed include restraints on soliciting clients or employees, assignment of intellectual property, managed client communications and clear allocation of debts. Each, if left unaddressed, can become a dispute in its own right. The fact that there is a disagreement or dispute does not mean that the partners should take a destructive approach. Often there is still a common interest in preserving value for all parties, regardless of how other matters may be determined between them.

Moving forward

Australian law provides arrangement of obligations, rights, and remedies when a business partner acts against your interests and in particular those of the partnership or business as a whole. What is available and how quickly, depends heavily on your agreement and how promptly issues are addressed. Obtaining capable professional advice when entering a partnership, buying into a company, or setting up a business is a worthwhile investment. Properly documenting arrangements ensures that all parties benefit from external advice on how to operate within their rights and responsibilities, as well as providing mechanisms for the resolution of disputes should they occur.

Partnership disputes sit at the intersection of commercial law and dispute resolution. PCL Lawyers handles both. Our experienced commercial and litigation lawyers manage matters from initial agreement review, updating and negotiating agreements, advising on rights and obligations, through to mediation and litigation when necessary. Contact PCL Lawyers to understand and protect your position at any stage of the life cycle of your partnership.