In the latest episode of Corrs’ Essential ESG podcast, Dr Phoebe Wynn-Pope is joined by Kate Gill-Herdman to explore the Australian Government’s proposal to introduce what may be a world-first corporate criminal offence for failing to prevent modern slavery. Phoebe and Kate discuss the key elements of the proposed offence as outlined in the recent consultation paper, including the supply chain and conduct nexus requirements and the proposed strict or absolute liability fault element. The conversation examines the suggested reasonable steps defence and its alignment with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the OECD Guidelines, the practical challenges of proving modern slavery in overseas supply chains and the proposed introduction of deferred prosecution agreements and civil remedies. It provides practical guidance for organisations to prepare for the new offence, including assessing whether existing compliance frameworks contain the core elements of human rights due diligence and the need to build strong collaborative relationships between legal and human rights teams. This episode will be of interest to directors, in-house counsel, compliance, sustainability and human rights professionals and organisations with modern slavery reporting obligations preparing for the proposed offence. Essential ESG is a podcast series presented by Corrs that breaks down topical issues affecting the rapidly evolving environmental, social and governance landscape in Australia and beyond.

Transcript

Dr Phoebe Wynn-Pope, Head of Responsible Business and ESG, Corrs Chambers Westgarth



Kate Gill-Herdman, Parter, Corrs Chambers Westgarth

Phoebe: Welcome to another episode of Essential ESG, coming to you today from the lands of the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation here in Melbourne. My name is Phoebe Wynn-Pope and I'm the Head of Responsible Business and ESG at Corrs Chambers Westgarth and I'm joined today by Kate Gill-Herdman, who's a partner in our Responsible Business and ESG team, to provide an update on the rapidly evolving modern slavery space in Australia.Kate, welcome back.

Kate: Thanks, Phoebe. Always good to be here with you.

Phoebe: Look, modern slavery remains a significant concern around the world, despite the work that’s been done globally over the past decade and more than six years of modern slavery reporting in Australia. There’s also been a consultation process recently in Australia looking at the Modern Slavery Act and whether it should be strengthened or changed. Specifically, the government consulted on a proposal to introduce what could be a world-first corporate criminal offence for a failure to prevent modern slavery. We’re yet to hear the outcome of that process but it is a pretty significant proposal. Can you tell us a little about the proposed offence, how it’s been framed and how it might work in practice?

Kate: Perhaps starting with the broad objective of the proposed offence set out in the consultation paper, which is really around incentivising businesses to undertake the work to prevent modern slavery in their supply chains. And what that means is, you know, undertaking modern slavery due diligence to identify, prevent, mitigate modern slavery.So that's the broad objective.The consultation paper sets out the elements of the proposed defence. So first, it would apply to a corporation that has an annual consolidated revenue of over $100 million, which is aligned to the threshold for modern slavery reporting under the Modern Slavery Act. And then the elements of the offences are these: so first there needs to be underlying modern slavery in your supply chain. So that's modern slavery or forced labour offences as defined in Australia's Commonwealth Criminal Code and that modern slavery offence has to have been committed by a person.It's not necessary to secure a conviction for the underlying offence of the person, but the modern slavery itself has to have been proven. The second is what we call a nexus element, which is really around the connection of the modern slavery to the business or the corporation. So the consultation paper proposed two connection points. One is a connection to the modern slavery through a corporation's supply chain and the second is a connection of the modern slavery to the corporation's conduct and we can come back to that and unpack that a little bit more. The third element is around fault. So it's proposed at this stage to be either a strict or an absolute liability offence. So there was no actual requirement to prove the state of mind on the part of the corporation. The consultation paper also flags the potential for recklessness that could apply to the modern slavery offence, but it seems to place that down lower in the fault element order. And the fourth element is the defence that is available to corporations and this is where the incentivising behaviour comes in. So the consultation paper proposed what it calls a reasonable steps defence. So you would have a defence available to you if modern slavery occurred in your supply chain but you could prove that you had taken reasonable steps to prevent modern slavery in your supply chain and the way that that would work, as it's proposed at the moment, is that the responsible minister, so at this point, the Attorney General, would be required to release reasonable steps guidance and at this stage, it's proposed that guidance would be broadly aligned to the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the OECD guidelines on responsible business conduct. Those frameworks are very familiar to human rights practitioners.

Phoebe: And they're sort of familiar, aren't they because they're the mandatory reporting requirements currently in the Modern Slavery Act really trace the many of the steps of that human rights due diligence through the UN guiding principles on business and human rights. So what reporting entities are supposed to be writing about in their modern slavery statements actually trace that sort of due diligence requirement.

Kate: Absolutely right. So there is an alignment there between the criteria that you need to report on in your modern slavery statement and then the underlying steps you need to take that forms the basis of what you put in your modern slavery statement, but would also form the basis of your reasonable steps defence. And Phoebe, I think it's worth flagging here as well that on the penalties, so the penalties are very significant and they would align to other comparable offences, such as the failure to prevent foreign bribery offence.So you're looking at a maximum penalty of the greater of the following three things. So the greater of 100,000 penalty units, which is currently around $36 million; three times the value of the benefit obtained from the offending conduct; and the third is if the value of the benefit can't be determined, then 10% of the corporation's annual turnover during the relevant turnover period. So these are really significant penalties.

Phoebe: Yeah, they are very significant penalties.You mentioned earlier this business about the nexus between modern slavery and the corporation and that the proposed nexus requires these two connections to be established between the underlying criminal conduct and the business, so that supply chain link and the conduct link. We know that one of the challenges with modern slavery due diligence has been that sort of expectation to dive deep into the supply chain, to identify risks or modern slavery occurring wherever it is in the supply chain and to address it as best you can. We all know that there is modern slavery in our supply chains, deeply in them. So this nexus question as one of the fault elements becomes really important, doesn't it and I wonder if you could just talk through the way they seem to be thinking about these – the supply chain link and the conduct link to the business?

Kate: Yeah, sure. Look, the first point to make is that this is corporate criminal liability. So it is the most serious of offences.So when we're talking about going deep in your supply chain, the further down your supply chain you go, the further away from the conduct you are and the less control you have.That's what these supply chain nexus questions and corporate conduct nexus questions are designed to address, to really confine criminal liability to those circumstances where there is a strong connection between the corporation and the underlying modern slavery.So in terms of supply chain link, the consultation paper proposed quite a narrow link and then a broader link. So the first narrow link is that the prosecution would need to prove that the specific goods or services sourced by the corporation were produced using modern slavery and linked to a specific output. So for example, that would equate to really a traceability kind of threshold you'd need to be able to trace the input, the specific input through to the output. The second broader formulation requires, I say only, but only that modern slavery occurred within the goods, services, labour or materials that forms part of the corporation sourcing arrangements, regardless of whether they can be traced to a particular product. So that broader formulation is designed to capture inputs that are co-mingled and then sourced. The example that we've been thinking through is where, you know, if raw cocoa beans are harvested using forced labour and they're blended with beans from other origins to produce a blended or a processed cocoa bean, the broader formulation will capture that exploitation, even though it's impossible to trace the specific tainted input to any batches of finished chocolate product. That's what that's designed to do. The second link that I was talking about is the conduct link. So there needs to be at this stage a link between the modern slavery and the corporation's conduct and the paper identifies a range of possible nexus formulations from cause or significantly contributed to the modern slavery, to materially contributed, to facilitated or enabled.

Phoebe: That means that conduct such as failing to act on known risks or continuing to source from a supplier despite credible allegations of modern slavery or perhaps maintaining commercial arrangements that sustain modern slavery practices could then expose corporations to criminal liability unless they can prove that they took reasonable steps to prevent modern slavery.

Kate: That's right. I think one of the challenges perhaps in the conduct link question is really around this term ‘cause or significantly contributed’ because we know, you know, human rights practitioners will know that the cause contribution connection to impact framework under the UNGPs is a continuum, there are very specific scenarios where those connections to impact are engaged. What is really important for any organisations to appreciate is that this cause or significantly contribute nexus is to be understood in a corporate criminal context and not necessarily the UNGPs context.

Phoebe: Yes, very important to make that distinction between using the UNGPs to help shape what reasonable steps look like in terms of a defence while having this terminology that is quite confusing between the UNGP's use of it and the criminal code use of those terms.So for businesses with overseas supply chains, there's a whole range of issues, aren't there but the proposed offence would require the prosecution to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that modern slavery had occurred in the supply chain. So when that occurs overseas, what are the challenges?

Kate: So we're talking about the challenges in proving modern slavery in the overseas part of an Australian business’ supply chain. So look, those challenges are practical in nature and they're probably significant. So if you think about what is required to prove modern slavery which we anticipate it will be to be beyond reasonable doubt standards, so the criminal burden of proof, the prosecution will need to gather evidence, potentially of evicted testimony, business records that are not kept in Australia and those two things are really challenging. So essentially, they would need to investigate certain conduct, being modern slavery, occurring in another country without the usual enforcement powers that they would have were they investigating modern slavery in Australia. So we anticipate practically that that will be a really significant challenge for enforcement agencies.

Phoebe: We know that, we've seen it and we've helped people through some of those situations. So it's not just a question about modern slavery happening far away overseas, but also closer to home.

Kate: Yeah, that's right and I mean, one of the huge misconceptions, I think, generally in Australia is that modern slavery doesn't occur here. It does. There are sectors at higher risk of modern slavery in Australian supply chains and hopefully one of the things that, introducing a corporate criminal offence of this nature will do is perhaps bring greater awareness that there is in fact modern slavery in Australian supply chains.

Phoebe: So on that, raising awareness, part of understanding modern slavery in your supply chains is actually doing the due diligence, right, and this due diligence that many organisations have been doing in order to fulfill their responsibilities under the Modern Slavery Act, but expanding out on that, that that is going to help contribute towards reasonable steps, however they end up being defined in the guidance to this offence but let's just talk through some of the things that we anticipate will be considered reasonable steps as defence to the corporate criminal liability for this failure to prevent.

Kate: The starting point is that reasonable steps, it's proposed to be aligned to the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and OECD guidelines on multinational enterprises. So I think the first thing to appreciate is that those frameworks don't require you to do everything everywhere all at once. They require you to take a proportionate and essentially risk-based approach, risk to people based approach, to mitigating human rights harms. So translating that into the modern slavery context, some of the steps that you would anticipate need to be taken include, you know, undertaking an inherent modern slavery risk assessment across your supply chain. So that might be based on jurisdiction, categories of suppliers, commodities and products and then from there, focusing on your salient human rights risks or those risks that are most severe or irremediable. We know that modern slavery has severe human rights impacts and one of the ways of building that awareness, I think, will be through increasing awareness around the UN guiding principles on business and human rights and the OECD guidelines on responsible business conduct, which is built into the reasonable steps defence. And Phoebe, I mean, you do a lot of work in this space, particularly around helping companies set up their modern slavery risk management programs. What are some of the key things that you envisage the reasonable steps defence would draw from the UN Guiding Principles, for example?

Phoebe: Well, I think it will draw very heavily from that due diligence process that is really embodied in the UN Guiding Principles and ensure that, you know, you need to have in place policies and procedures to identify, assess, mitigate and manage any human rights risks that you have identified. You need to have in place stakeholder engagement processes, grievance mechanisms, access to remedy. There's a whole framework that is there. I think one of the key questions for the design of the reasonable steps defence will be whether it's sufficient to have the framework in place and to be able to demonstrate that you're focusing in areas of salient risk, because it's really impossible for large businesses, and we're talking about large businesses and corporations, to be able to investigate every single supplier in their supply chain. You know some organisations have 40,000 suppliers and so the idea of doing this risk assessment, identifying your most salient risks, focusing there, but if you then identify slavery or if slavery is identified elsewhere that you haven't been focusing, regardless of very good systems and processes and policies and well-trained staff and a good program of control, will that be sufficient defence? And that's a question for the rules that come out and the guidance that comes out, and it may well draw from the adequate procedures defence to the failure to prevent foreign bribery, for example, where appropriate expertise and resourcing will be factors that a court will consider when determining if an entity has taken reasonable steps.So we might end up with some sort of drawing from that model that already exists.

Kate: Yeah, I mean, it seems to me to be, being premised on human rights due diligence, but there are a number of other factors that need to be considered, like resourcing, like capability and expertise that would need to factor in as well, as you say, factored into the adequate procedures defence in foreign bribery, which is the nice analogue to this type of failure to prevent in the modern slavery context.

Phoebe: That's right, there's often a general assumption from people, not necessarily people working in this area, that due diligence will prevent modern slavery from occurring but the due diligence itself doesn't do this. It really helps you to identify what actions you need to take to prevent the modern slavery from occurring and it's very, very difficult to do that right across your entire supply chain. So there will need to be some sort of framework established to make this work.

Kate: That's right and I think, kind of related to that, I think there is a lot of angst in the business community around, criminalizing modern slavery in your supply chains but the reasonableness concept in the reasonable steps defence is critical here. So not just thinking about the offence in isolation, it's, you know, what did you do as a corporate entity to try and prevent modern slavery from occurring and was that reasonable and we have this reasonable steps standard, it's prevalent across a whole range of areas of the law. So this will be a very familiar kind of territory for lawyers and weighing up what reasonable steps looks like, which I think, segueing into it, another area, Phoebe, which I think will be really interesting to watch is, how different teams within an organisation come together to really respond to the introduction of an offence like this, because as we’re just hearing you talk through what human rights due diligence is, obviously there needs to be a depth of understanding around that and then, reflecting on kind of the standards of corporate criminal liability, there needs to be obviously lawyers as well helping to navigate how those two things fit together.So I think, start building those strong relationships now between your human rights expertise and your legal teams, I think would be critical to making this work.

Phoebe: Absolutely. I think we've kind of got into the nitty gritty pretty well. There were a couple of other things that maybe we should just touch on at a very high level. One is the idea of a deferred prosecution agreement being proposed as an alternative to kind of a contested prosecution. So we don't have these in Australia at the moment, but it's a statutory mechanism that would enable criminal matters to be resolved through a negotiated agreement between the prosecution and the corporate defendant. So that's something included in the consultation draft and it will be interesting to see where that goes and the other thing that consultees, people being consulted, were asked to reflect on was civil remedies. The extent to which existing civil remedies for victims and survivors of modern slavery are adequate, or whether it would be appropriate to introduce a new civil remedy in connection with a failure to prevent offence. So they're two other things I think that are worth noting. One or two practical steps from this conversation for in-house counsel and compliance teams listening to take away, what would your advice be?

Kate: Well two takeaways. One, start thinking about this now. It's too early to know whether your existing compliance framework for managing modern slavery risk in your supply chain is sufficient to meet the reasonable steps defence but these things take a long time to put in place.So you should be thinking about whether it does in fact have the core elements of human rights due diligence. And start engaging. So if you're legal, start talking to your human rights colleagues. If you're working in sustainability or human rights or social impact, start talking to your legal colleagues about how these two disciplines need to marry together.

Phoebe: That's great advice, Kate and we will make a commitment to keep everybody updated with any developments that come through and as we learn more about not only the offence itself but also the defence to the offence. Thanks very much.

Kate: Thanks for having me again.