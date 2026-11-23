Inflation, Supply Chain Disruption and Fixed Price Supply Arrangements



COVID-19, the war in Ukraine and the latest Middle East conflict have demonstrated how quickly manufacturing costs can change. But when costs rise and customer prices remain fixed, who carries the risk?

For Australian manufacturers and distributors, the past several years have demonstrated how quickly the economics of a supply arrangement can change. COVID-19 disrupted production and international shipping, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove up energy and commodity prices, and the 2026 Middle East conflict has placed renewed pressure on fuel and freight costs.

Although these events affected industries differently, each exposed businesses to cost increases that were difficult to anticipate when commercial commitments were made.

For manufacturers operating under fixed-price supply agreements, the consequences can be serious. A contract that was profitable when signed can become unprofitable long before it expires.

The critical question is whether the contract allows the manufacturer to respond.

What COVID taught us about fixed-price contracts

The Australian construction industry provides a stark example of what happens when costs rise unexpectedly but contractual prices remain fixed.

In October 2022, the Reserve Bank of Australia reported that building-material costs had risen by more than 20% since the beginning of 20211. Those increases, together with labour shortages and construction delays, substantially eroded margins on existing fixed-price contracts. Some builders were performing contracts at a loss, contributing to financial distress and insolvencies across the sector.

Although construction contracts differ from manufacturing supply agreements, the underlying risk is the same: a business may remain committed to an agreed price even when the cost of delivering the product has increased substantially.

The Iran conflict

The 2026 Middle East conflict has provided a more recent illustration.

Disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has affected global energy markets and the cost of transporting goods. Higher fuel and freight costs have affected businesses supplying construction materials, manufactured products and other goods transported by road.

In March 20262, the ABC reported that NSW sand supplier Somersby Sands had introduced a fuel surcharge of approximately $1.50 per tonne on a product ordinarily selling for $28 per tonne. The company’s concern was straightforward: absorbing the entire increase in diesel costs would significantly affect profitability.

The same report described a Victorian builder receiving fuel surcharges from suppliers of concrete, bricks and other materials, while remaining committed to fixed-price contracts with its own customers. The builder was left seeking voluntary contributions from customers to offset the increases.

This illustrates an important distinction.

A supplier may have the commercial leverage or contractual right to introduce a surcharge, while its customer may have no equivalent right to pass that increase further along the supply chain. The risk does not disappear. It accumulates with whichever business is contractually unable to recover the additional cost.

Unprofitable contracts may still be enforceable

A US dispute arising from the pandemic and the Ukraine war provides an especially useful illustration of the legal consequences.

In BAE Industries, Inc v Agrati-Medina, LLC3, a supplier had agreed to provide specialised components under a long-term fixed-price arrangement supporting automotive manufacturing.

Between 2020 and 2022, steel prices increased significantly amid pandemic disruptions, supply shortages and then the war in Ukraine. The US court granted a preliminary injunction requiring the supplier to continue supplying components at the agreed prices pending resolution of the dispute. In doing so, the court rejected the supplier’s argument that increased steel costs justified relief on the grounds of commercial impracticability. The contract also expressly excluded cost changes from the operation of its force majeure provisions.

Although the decision concerned US law and was made at an interlocutory stage, it illustrates a risk equally relevant to Australian manufacturers: unexpected cost increases do not ordinarily provide an automatic right to renegotiate or abandon fixed-price commitments.

Under Australian law, force majeure relief depends on the contractual wording, while the doctrine of frustration will rarely assist where performance remains possible but has become substantially more expensive.

Nevertheless, it demonstrates the following principles that are relevant in Australia:

An unexpected increase in costs does not, of itself, entitle a supplier to disregard an agreed price. Under Australian law, the result will depend on the contract and applicable legal principles. There is generally no automatic right to renegotiate merely because performance has become more expensive.

Force majeure provisions generally depend on their precise wording and may not provide relief simply because performance has become more expensive. Similarly, the common law doctrine of frustration will rarely assist where a contract remains capable of performance, albeit at a substantially higher cost.

Manufacturers should not assume that events such as pandemics, wars or major supply-chain disruptions automatically entitle them to renegotiate or escape fixed-price commitments.

Seeing fixed pricing as an allocation of future risk

When a manufacturer agrees to fixed pricing, it is doing more than establishing the amount a customer will pay. It is also accepting the risk that raw-material, energy, labour and transport costs may increase during the contract term.

In some cases, that risk may be commercially acceptable. A manufacturer supplying standard products over a relatively short period may be comfortable fixing prices. A business producing specialised components under a five-year supply agreement, particularly where production depends on imported materials or volatile commodities, may have a very different exposure.

The appropriate contractual arrangements should reflect those differences. Depending on the circumstances, these might include:

Price indexation: adjustments linked to an agreed commodity, labour or other relevant cost index such as CPI.

Cost pass-through provisions: the ability to recover specified increases in freight, tariffs, energy or other inputs.

Periodic price reviews: scheduled opportunities to reconsider pricing.

Exceptional-cost provisions: mechanisms triggered when identified costs increase beyond agreed thresholds.

Renegotiation or exit mechanisms: procedures for dealing with material changes where revised pricing cannot be agreed.

These mechanisms need to be carefully designed. A requirement to negotiate a price increase may provide little protection if the customer has no obligation to agree. Conversely, an unrestricted right to increase prices may be commercially unacceptable and, in some circumstances, raise issues under Australia’s unfair contract terms regime.

The broader supply arrangement also matters. A customer receiving fixed pricing, with the ability to reduce orders or terminate on short notice, may leave the manufacturer carrying substantial financial risk, particularly where it must maintain dedicated inventory or production capacity.

Of course, customers also need pricing certainty, particularly where they have made commitments to their own customers. The objective is not to transfer every cost increase to the purchaser, but to negotiate a commercially sustainable allocation of risk.

That might involve accepting fixed pricing in exchange for minimum-volume commitments, or agreeing to raw-material indexation in return for greater transparency about costs. Where circumstances change unexpectedly, a temporary surcharge or negotiated price adjustment may be preferable to interrupted supply or a contractual dispute.

The important point is to address these risks when negotiating the agreement, rather than after unexpected cost increases have already undermined its profitability.

The bottom line

COVID-19, the war in Ukraine and the 2026 Middle East conflict demonstrate how quickly unexpected events can undermine the economics of fixed-price supply arrangements.

Manufacturers cannot predict the next disruption, but they can negotiate contractual protections that reduce their exposure.

Fixed pricing provides certainty, but without appropriate safeguards, that certainty can come at a substantial cost.

This publication covers legal and technical issues in a general way. It is not designed to express opinions on specific circumstances It is intended for information purposes only and should not be regarded as legal advice. Further professional advice should be obtained before taking action on any issue dealt with in this publication.

RBA: Financial Stress and Contagion Risks in the Residential Construction Industry (October 2022)

Footnotes

1. RBA: Financial Stress and Contagion Risks in the Residential Construction Industry (October 2022)

2. ABC News: Home building industry facing COVID-like price spikes due to Middle East war (23 March 2026)