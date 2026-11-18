ARTICLE · 18 NOVEMBER 2026
Can A Liquidator Sue A Director?
When a company enters liquidation, directors often wonder about their personal liability for company debts. While liquidation doesn't automatically create personal exposure, directors can face claims in specific circumstances—including insolvent trading, unpaid director loans, breaches of duties, and improper transactions. Understanding when a liquidator can pursue directors personally, and what steps can reduce that risk, is essential for anyone in a leadership role facing financial distress.
When a company enters liquidation, directors often ask whether they can be held personally liable for the company's debts.
The answer is yes, in certain circumstances. While a company is a separate legal entity, directors can be exposed to personal claims where they have breached their legal duties or owe money to the company.
Importantly, liquidation itself does not automatically mean a director will be sued. A liquidator must first identify a valid legal claim and determine whether pursuing that claim is commercially worthwhile.
What does a liquidator investigate?
A liquidator is required to investigate the company's affairs, identify assets, review transactions and consider whether any recoveries are available for creditors.
Investigations commonly focus on:
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The company's financial records
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Director loan accounts
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Related-party transactions
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Asset transfers before liquidation
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The date the company became insolvent
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The conduct of directors
Where concerns are identified, the liquidator may consider legal action.
When can a liquidator sue a director?
Insolvent Trading
One of the most common claims against directors is insolvent trading.
Directors have a duty to prevent a company from incurring debts when it is insolvent. A company is insolvent if it cannot pay its debts as and when they fall due.
If a company continues to incur debts after becoming insolvent, a liquidator may seek compensation from the directors for losses suffered by creditors.
Common warning signs include:
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Unpaid tax debts
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Overdue suppliers
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Ongoing losses
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Cash flow shortages
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Payment arrangements with creditors
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Incomplete financial records
Directors may have statutory defences available, including the safe harbour provisions in appropriate circumstances.
Director Loan Accounts
Many private companies record amounts withdrawn by directors as loans.
If a director owes money to the company at the date of liquidation, that debt is an asset of the company. The liquidator has a duty to seek repayment for the benefit of creditors.
Examples include:
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Personal expenses paid by the company
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Unrepaid director drawings
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Cash withdrawals
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Overdrawn loan accounts
Breaches of Directors' Duties
Directors must act in the best interests of the company and exercise reasonable care and diligence.
A liquidator may pursue a claim where a director has:
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Misused company funds
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Used their position for personal benefit
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Diverted company assets
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Caused loss to the company through improper conduct
Where a breach results in a financial loss, the liquidator may seek compensation on behalf of the company.
Unreasonable Director-Related Transactions
A liquidator can challenge transactions that improperly benefit a director or a related party.
Examples may include:
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Selling company assets to a director below market value
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Forgiving debts owed by a director
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Making unexplained payments to related parties
If the transaction is recoverable under the Corporations Act, the liquidator may seek to have it reversed or recover compensation.
Can a liquidator take a director's personal assets?
Not simply because the company has failed.
A liquidator controls company assets, not a director's personal assets. However, if a director becomes personally liable through a successful claim, the liquidator may enforce that judgment. In serious cases, this could ultimately result in bankruptcy proceedings being commenced against the director.
Does every claim result in court action?
No.
Before commencing proceedings, a liquidator will usually consider:
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The strength of the evidence
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Available defences
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The likely cost of litigation
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The potential recovery
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Whether the director has the capacity to pay
Not every potential claim is pursued. The liquidator must assess whether legal action is likely to produce a meaningful return for creditors.
How can directors reduce their risk?
Directors should seek advice early if financial difficulties arise.
Key steps include:
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Maintaining accurate financial records
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Monitoring cash flow and liabilities
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Addressing tax and creditor arrears promptly
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Avoiding transactions that favour directors or related parties
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Obtaining restructuring or insolvency advice early
Early action can often reduce both business losses and personal exposure.
The bottom line
Can a liquidator sue a director? Yes.
A liquidator may pursue directors for insolvent trading, unpaid director loan accounts, breaches of directors' duties and certain recoverable transactions.
However, company failure alone does not create personal liability. Each claim depends on the facts, the available evidence and whether there is a legal basis for recovery.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.