When a company enters liquidation, directors often ask whether they can be held personally liable for the company's debts.

The answer is yes, in certain circumstances. While a company is a separate legal entity, directors can be exposed to personal claims where they have breached their legal duties or owe money to the company.

Importantly, liquidation itself does not automatically mean a director will be sued. A liquidator must first identify a valid legal claim and determine whether pursuing that claim is commercially worthwhile.

What does a liquidator investigate?

A liquidator is required to investigate the company's affairs, identify assets, review transactions and consider whether any recoveries are available for creditors.

Investigations commonly focus on:

The company's financial records

Director loan accounts

Related-party transactions

Asset transfers before liquidation

The date the company became insolvent

The conduct of directors

Where concerns are identified, the liquidator may consider legal action.

When can a liquidator sue a director?

Insolvent Trading

One of the most common claims against directors is insolvent trading.

Directors have a duty to prevent a company from incurring debts when it is insolvent. A company is insolvent if it cannot pay its debts as and when they fall due.

If a company continues to incur debts after becoming insolvent, a liquidator may seek compensation from the directors for losses suffered by creditors.

Common warning signs include:

Unpaid tax debts

Overdue suppliers

Ongoing losses

Cash flow shortages

Payment arrangements with creditors

Incomplete financial records

Directors may have statutory defences available, including the safe harbour provisions in appropriate circumstances.

Director Loan Accounts

Many private companies record amounts withdrawn by directors as loans.

If a director owes money to the company at the date of liquidation, that debt is an asset of the company. The liquidator has a duty to seek repayment for the benefit of creditors.

Examples include:

Personal expenses paid by the company

Unrepaid director drawings

Cash withdrawals

Overdrawn loan accounts

Breaches of Directors' Duties

Directors must act in the best interests of the company and exercise reasonable care and diligence.

A liquidator may pursue a claim where a director has:

Misused company funds

Used their position for personal benefit

Diverted company assets

Caused loss to the company through improper conduct

Where a breach results in a financial loss, the liquidator may seek compensation on behalf of the company.

Unreasonable Director-Related Transactions

A liquidator can challenge transactions that improperly benefit a director or a related party.

Examples may include:

Selling company assets to a director below market value

Forgiving debts owed by a director

Making unexplained payments to related parties

If the transaction is recoverable under the Corporations Act, the liquidator may seek to have it reversed or recover compensation.

Can a liquidator take a director's personal assets?

Not simply because the company has failed.

A liquidator controls company assets, not a director's personal assets. However, if a director becomes personally liable through a successful claim, the liquidator may enforce that judgment. In serious cases, this could ultimately result in bankruptcy proceedings being commenced against the director.

Does every claim result in court action?

No.

Before commencing proceedings, a liquidator will usually consider:

The strength of the evidence

Available defences

The likely cost of litigation

The potential recovery

Whether the director has the capacity to pay

Not every potential claim is pursued. The liquidator must assess whether legal action is likely to produce a meaningful return for creditors.

How can directors reduce their risk?

Directors should seek advice early if financial difficulties arise.

Key steps include:

Maintaining accurate financial records

Monitoring cash flow and liabilities

Addressing tax and creditor arrears promptly

Avoiding transactions that favour directors or related parties

Obtaining restructuring or insolvency advice early

Early action can often reduce both business losses and personal exposure.

The bottom line

Can a liquidator sue a director? Yes.

A liquidator may pursue directors for insolvent trading, unpaid director loan accounts, breaches of directors' duties and certain recoverable transactions.

However, company failure alone does not create personal liability. Each claim depends on the facts, the available evidence and whether there is a legal basis for recovery.