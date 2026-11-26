ARTICLE · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
De Facto Relationship, Marriage, Separation & Divorce: What Does It Mean For Estate Planning?
Marriage, divorce, and relationship changes can dramatically alter your estate planning documents in Queensland, often without your knowledge. Understanding how wills, enduring powers of attorney, and superannuation nominations are automatically affected by these life events is crucial to ensuring your assets are distributed according to your wishes.
How does de facto relationships, marriage, civil partnerships, separation and divorce impact upon your estate planning in Queensland?
The table at the end of this article provides a detailed summary of how wills, enduring powers of attorney (EPAs) and superannuation binding death benefit nominations (BDBNs) can be impacted by these life events.
You should review your estate planning and seek legal advice upon each of these life events occurring to ensure your estate planning documents are consistent with your wishes and will not be inadvertently revoked.
Below are some examples of how the estate planning documents can be impacted by these life events:
John and Sarah – Effect of Marriage
John and Sarah are in a de facto relationship and have existing wills, EPAs and BDBNs. Their de facto relationship does not impact upon those documents.
John and Sarah get married and do not update their estate planning documents.
John’s will appoints his brother as his executor and gives 100% of his residuary estate to his brother. Upon marriage, John’s will is entirely revoked and the intestacy provisions will apply instead.
John’s EPA appoints his brother and Sarah as his attorneys. Upon marriage, the appointment of his brother is revoked and Sarah will become his sole attorney.
John’s BDBN nominates Sarah to receive 100% of his superannuation. The trust deed does not specify that marriage impacts the validity of a BDBN. Sarah will continue to be John’s spouse, so will continue to be eligible to receive his superannuation death benefits.
Brett and James – Effect of Separation
Brett and James are married and have separated.
Brett and James have existing wills, EPAs and BDBNs which appoint each other as executors and attorneys and leave everything to each other.
Their separation does not impact upon those documents, and those documents remain in place. The trust deed for the superannuation fund does not specify that separation impacts the validity of a BDBN.
This means that if Brett becomes incapacitated, James will continue to be his attorney.
Further, if Brett dies, James will continue to be his executor and will continue to benefit from his estate and he will continue to be eligible to receive his superannuation death benefits.
Alternatively, if Brett had updated his will before he died to remove any gift to James, James will still be entitled to make a family provision application against Brett’s estate if he believes he has not been adequately provided for. In this instance, the court will ordinarily have regard for any property settlement that has occurred between Brett and James.
Harry and Hayley – Effect of Divorce
Harry and Hayley were married and have now formally divorced.
Harry and Hayley have existing wills, EPAs and BDBNs which appoint each other as executors and attorneys and leave everything to each other.
Their divorce revokes the appointment of their former spouse as their attorney. Similar to the will, if they had appointed additional or backup attorneys, those attorneys would be able to act as the attorney.
Their divorce also revokes the parts of their wills that appoint each other and gift their residuary estate to each other. This means that if their wills included a clause appointing backup executors and beneficiaries if their spouse died first, those clauses would then apply.
However, if Hayley dies and Harry is receiving maintenance payments from her at the time of her death and is not remarried, Harry can make a family provision application against her estate for further provision.
Typically, upon divorce, the former spouse will no longer be eligible to receive superannuation death benefits. This means that the BDBN nominating each other will no longer be valid as the former spouse is not eligible to receive superannuation death benefits.
|Estate Planning Document
|De Facto
|Marriage / Civil Partnership
|Separation
|Divorce
|Will
|
Entering into a de facto relationship will not impact the validity or contents of a will.
However, a spouse may be eligible to make a family provision application for further provision from an estate if they believe they have not been provided for.
|
Marriage or civil partnership revokes an existing will.
BUT:
it will not revoke any part of a will gifting assets to a spouse or appointing them into roles (e.g. executor, trustee).
|
Separation does not automatically revoke a will.
A spouse will continue to be eligible to make an FPA for further provision while you are separated but not legally divorced.
|
Divorce or annulment effectively treats the former spouse as if they died first. Any gifts to the spouse or appointment to a role (e.g. as executor, trustee or guardian) will not be effective.
BUT:
A former spouse is generally not eligible to make a family provision application, unless they have not remarried/entered into a new civil partnership and they were receiving or entitled to receive maintenance at the time of death.
|Enduring Power of Attorney (EPA)
|
Entering into a de facto relationship will not impact the validity or contents of an EPA.
|
Marriage or civil partnership revokes an existing EPA to the extent it appoints someone other than the spouse.
BUT this will not apply if your EPA is made in contemplation of marriage (i.e. the EPA acknowledges it will continue to operate after the marriage).
|
Separation does not automatically revoke an EPA.
In order to remove a former spouse, the EPA would need to be revoked or a new one prepared to replace it.
|
Divorce revokes your EPA to the extent it appoints your former spouse.
The EPA cannot be made in contemplation of divorce. In order to allow a former spouse to continue to act as attorney after divorce a new EPA should be prepared.
|Superannuation Binding Death Benefit Nomination (BDBN)
|
These life events do not impact upon the validity or contents of your BDBN, unless the trust deed for the superannuation fund provides otherwise.
In each event, the spouse is eligible to receive superannuation death benefits and, if the BDBN is invalid, can apply to the trustee of the superannuation fund to request payment.
|
These life events do not impact upon the validity or contents of your BDBN, unless the trust deed for the superannuation fund provides otherwise.
In each event, the spouse is eligible to receive superannuation death benefits and, if the BDBN is invalid, can apply to the trustee of the superannuation fund to request payment.
|
These life events do not impact upon the validity or contents of your BDBN, unless the trust deed for the superannuation fund provides otherwise.
In each event, the spouse is eligible to receive superannuation death benefits and, if the BDBN is invalid, can apply to the trustee of the superannuation fund to request payment.
|
Divorce itself does not impact upon the validity or contents of your BDBN, unless the trust deed for the superannuation fund provides otherwise.
However, the former spouse will no longer be eligible to receive superannuation death benefits and any BDBN appointing a former spouse will be invalid to the extent of that appointment.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.