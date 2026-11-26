How does de facto relationships, marriage, civil partnerships, separation and divorce impact upon your estate planning in Queensland?

The table at the end of this article provides a detailed summary of how wills, enduring powers of attorney (EPAs) and superannuation binding death benefit nominations (BDBNs) can be impacted by these life events.

You should review your estate planning and seek legal advice upon each of these life events occurring to ensure your estate planning documents are consistent with your wishes and will not be inadvertently revoked.

Below are some examples of how the estate planning documents can be impacted by these life events:

John and Sarah – Effect of Marriage

John and Sarah are in a de facto relationship and have existing wills, EPAs and BDBNs. Their de facto relationship does not impact upon those documents.

John and Sarah get married and do not update their estate planning documents.

John’s will appoints his brother as his executor and gives 100% of his residuary estate to his brother. Upon marriage, John’s will is entirely revoked and the intestacy provisions will apply instead.

John’s EPA appoints his brother and Sarah as his attorneys. Upon marriage, the appointment of his brother is revoked and Sarah will become his sole attorney.

John’s BDBN nominates Sarah to receive 100% of his superannuation. The trust deed does not specify that marriage impacts the validity of a BDBN. Sarah will continue to be John’s spouse, so will continue to be eligible to receive his superannuation death benefits.

Brett and James – Effect of Separation

Brett and James are married and have separated.

Brett and James have existing wills, EPAs and BDBNs which appoint each other as executors and attorneys and leave everything to each other.

Their separation does not impact upon those documents, and those documents remain in place. The trust deed for the superannuation fund does not specify that separation impacts the validity of a BDBN.

This means that if Brett becomes incapacitated, James will continue to be his attorney.

Further, if Brett dies, James will continue to be his executor and will continue to benefit from his estate and he will continue to be eligible to receive his superannuation death benefits.

Alternatively, if Brett had updated his will before he died to remove any gift to James, James will still be entitled to make a family provision application against Brett’s estate if he believes he has not been adequately provided for. In this instance, the court will ordinarily have regard for any property settlement that has occurred between Brett and James.

Harry and Hayley – Effect of Divorce

Harry and Hayley were married and have now formally divorced.

Harry and Hayley have existing wills, EPAs and BDBNs which appoint each other as executors and attorneys and leave everything to each other.

Their divorce revokes the appointment of their former spouse as their attorney. Similar to the will, if they had appointed additional or backup attorneys, those attorneys would be able to act as the attorney.

Their divorce also revokes the parts of their wills that appoint each other and gift their residuary estate to each other. This means that if their wills included a clause appointing backup executors and beneficiaries if their spouse died first, those clauses would then apply.

However, if Hayley dies and Harry is receiving maintenance payments from her at the time of her death and is not remarried, Harry can make a family provision application against her estate for further provision.

Typically, upon divorce, the former spouse will no longer be eligible to receive superannuation death benefits. This means that the BDBN nominating each other will no longer be valid as the former spouse is not eligible to receive superannuation death benefits.