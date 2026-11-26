PODCAST · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
Podcast: Coffee With CGW – Get To Know Sarah Camm
Cooper Grace Ward
Cooper Grace Ward was established in 1980 and has quickly become one of the largest independent...View firm profile
Senior associate Sarah Camm discusses her journey to Cooper Grace Ward, her specialisation in estate planning and litigation, and her recent promotion and appointment to the STEP Queensland board.
Join us for a coffee chat with senior associate Sarah Camm and private client partner Scott Hay-Bartlem, both from our private client team.
They discuss Sarah’s path to Cooper Grace Ward, her specialisation in estate planning and litigation, her promotion to senior associate and her appointment to the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) Queensland board on 1 July 2026. Sarah shares why she enjoys guiding clients through estate and superannuation disputes. She also explains what is worrying clients at the moment: complex structures, capacity challenges and the great wealth transfer. Scott and Sarah also chat about her weekends with her schnauzer Monty, including farmers’ markets, dog beach trips and hikes.
Cooper Grace Ward is a leading Australian law firm based in Brisbane.
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