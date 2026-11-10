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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Per­son­al Lia­bil­i­ty For Build­ing Defects: The Scope Of Sec­tion 37 Of The Design And Build­ing Prac­ti­tion­ers Act 2020 (NSW)

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The NSW Supreme Court's decision in Alta Vale Residential Pty Ltd v STM123 Pty Ltd confirms that directors and project managers can face personal liability under section 37 of the Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 for breaching statutory duties of care in construction projects. This case examines how individuals who supervise, coordinate or exercise substantive control over building work may be held personally responsible for economic losses arising from construction defects, even when acting

AustraliaReal Estate and Construction
Joshua Bernie
Joshua Bernie
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NSW Supreme Court con­firms direc­tors and project man­agers can be per­son­al­ly liable under sec­tion 37 of the Design and Build­ing Prac­ti­tion­ers Act: Alta Vale Res­i­den­tial Pty Ltd v STM123 Pty Ltd [2026] NSWSC 882.

Alta Vale Res­i­den­tial Pty Ltd (In Liq) (Rec Appoint­ed) v STM123 Pty Ltd [2026] NSWSC 882

The NSW Supreme Court’s deci­sion in Alta Vale Res­i­den­tial Pty Ltd (In Liq) (Rec Appoint­ed) v STM123 Pty Ltd [2026] NSWSC882 (Alta Vale) pro­vides an impor­tant reminder that the statu­to­ry duty of care under sec­tion 37 of the Design and Build­ing Prac­ti­tion­ers Act 2020 (NSW) (DBP Act) can extend beyond cor­po­rate enti­ties to include indi­vid­u­als who super­vise, coor­di­nate or project man­age con­struc­tion work.

In this case, the Court ordered Thomas Cull, a direc­tor of TC Build Co Pty Ltd (TC Build Co), to per­son­al­ly pay $137,256 in dam­ages to Blank Super Pty Ltd (Blank Super) for breach­ing the statu­to­ry duty of care in con­nec­tion with the par­tial col­lapse of a neigh­bour­ing prop­er­ty dur­ing exca­va­tion works at a prop­er­ty in Bondi.

Key Take­aways

The Alta Vale deci­sion pro­vides use­ful guid­ance on estab­lish­ing per­son­al lia­bil­i­ty under sec­tion 37, the evi­dence required to demon­strate a breach of the duty of care and the recov­ery of eco­nom­ic loss aris­ing from defec­tive con­struc­tion work.

  1. Indi­vid­u­als can be per­son­al­ly liable: The statu­to­ry duty is not con­fined to cor­po­rate build­ing enti­ties. Direc­tors, project man­agers and super­vi­sors may owe a per­son­al duty where they super­vise, coor­di­nate or exer­cise sub­stan­tive con­trol over build­ing work.
  2. Expert evi­dence is crit­i­cal: Expert briefs should address cau­sa­tion, fore­see­abil­i­ty and the pre­cau­tions a rea­son­able builder or oth­er rel­e­vant per­son should have tak­en. Rel­e­vant engi­neer­ing doc­u­ments, con­struc­tion records and con­tem­po­ra­ne­ous pho­tographs should also be considered.
  3. Warn­ings can­not be ignored: The fail­ure to respond appro­pri­ate­ly to engi­neer­ing con­cerns and warn­ings may be high­ly rel­e­vant when deter­min­ing whether rea­son­able care has been exercised.
  4. Loss must be prop­er­ly estab­lished: Claimants must demon­strate a causal con­nec­tion between the breach and the eco­nom­ic loss claimed, sup­port­ed by evi­dence that allows the loss to be prop­er­ly quantified.
  5. Com­mer­cial devel­op­ments are cov­ered: The deci­sion con­firms that the statu­to­ry duty of care is not lim­it­ed to res­i­den­tial con­struc­tion and can extend to work under­tak­en on com­mer­cial properties.

For devel­op­ers, builders and project man­agers, the mes­sage is clear: respon­si­bil­i­ty for over­see­ing con­struc­tion work car­ries sig­nif­i­cant legal oblig­a­tions, and fail­ing to respond appro­pri­ate­ly to engi­neer­ing advice and iden­ti­fied risks can result in per­son­al liability.

Back­ground: 

The Col­lapse

The dis­pute arose from a devel­op­ment at 21 Curlewis Street, Bon­di, involv­ing the demo­li­tion of an exist­ing retail build­ing and con­struc­tion of a new three-storey com­mer­cial build­ing. Blank Super, the own­er of the prop­er­ty and the devel­op­er of the site, engaged TC Build Co to car­ry out the con­struc­tion work asso­ci­at­ed with the development.

On 10 Decem­ber 2020, the neigh­bour­ing prop­er­ty at 19 Curlewis Street sub­sided and par­tial­ly col­lapsed into the exca­va­tion site, ren­der­ing it unin­hab­it­able. That same day Waver­ley Coun­cil issued a stop-work order, which remained in place until 26 July 2021.

The own­er of the neigh­bour­ing prop­er­ty own­er com­menced pro­ceed­ings against both Blank Super and TC Build Co. The pro­ceed­ings were ulti­mate­ly resolved by a deed of set­tle­ment under which Blank Super agreed to pur­chase the neigh­bour­ing prop­er­ty for $2.3 mil­lion. Rel­e­vant­ly Blank Super also pur­chased 17 Curlewis Street and ulti­mate­ly extend­ed the scope of the orig­i­nal devel­op­ment to include all three sites (21, 19 and 17).

Blank Super sub­se­quent­ly brought a claim against Mr Cull per­son­al­ly for breach of sec­tion 37 of the DBP Act, seek­ing to recov­er eco­nom­ic loss aris­ing from the collapse.

Who Owed the Duty of Care?

The cen­tral issue was whether Mr Cull was a per­son who ‘carrie[d] out con­struc­tion work’ with­in the mean­ing of sec­tion 37(1) of the DBP Act. Sec­tion 36 pro­vides an extend­ed def­i­n­i­tion of con­struc­tion work, includ­ing super­vis­ing, coor­di­nat­ing, project man­ag­ing or oth­er­wise hav­ing sub­stan­tive con­trol over the car­ry­ing out of build­ing work.

Mr Cull argued that TC Build Co, as the cor­po­rate enti­ty engaged to under­take the con­struc­tion work, was the only enti­ty capa­ble of owing the statu­to­ry duty. He sub­mit­ted that sec­tion 37 did not per­mit per­son­al lia­bil­i­ty on an indi­vid­ual who was not the rel­e­vant build­ing prac­ti­tion­er that actu­al­ly car­ried out the build­ing work. The Court reject­ed that argu­ment, con­sis­tent with the ear­li­er deci­sion in Boulus Con­struc­tions Pty Ltd v War­rum­bun­gle Shire Coun­cil (No 2) [2022] NSWSC1368, which recog­nised that the statu­to­ry duty can extend to any “per­son” exer­cis­ing sub­stan­tive con­trol over build­ing work.

Impor­tant­ly, Mr Cull was the Project Man­ag­er for the Curlewis Street Devel­op­ment. Mr Cul­l’s respon­si­bil­i­ties includ­ed over­see­ing project activ­i­ties, coor­di­nat­ing con­sul­tants, review­ing struc­tur­al and ser­vices draw­ings, and ensur­ing that the works com­plied with design spec­i­fi­ca­tions and qual­i­ty require­ments. Accord­ing­ly, Mr Cull was a per­son car­ry­ing out con­struc­tion work and owed Blank Super a duty under sec­tion 37(1) to exer­cise rea­son­able care to avoid eco­nom­ic loss caused by defects aris­ing from that work.

Was the Duty of Care Breached?

Blank Super relied on expert evi­dence from a struc­tur­al engi­neer to estab­lish that the con­struc­tion method­ol­o­gy adopt­ed by TC Build Co caused the col­lapse. The expert was instruct­ed to con­sid­er whether the con­struc­tion work con­tributed to the col­lapse, what pre­cau­tions a rea­son­able builder should have tak­en, and whether the risk of col­lapse was fore­see­able. His inves­ti­ga­tions iden­ti­fied that both the struc­tur­al draw­ings and geot­ech­ni­cal report pro­vid­ed to the builder con­tained warn­ings about the need for ade­quate shoring and sup­port of the exca­va­tion and neigh­bour­ing structures.

Despite those warn­ings, TC Build Co com­menced demo­li­tion and exca­va­tion with­out installing an ade­quate­ly engi­neered shoring sys­tem. Instead, deploy­ing a sys­tem of tim­ber prop­ping and hoard­ing to brace against the neigh­bour­ing prop­er­ty. This sys­tem was found to be struc­tural­ly inad­e­quate, result­ing in the loss of foun­da­tion soil beneath the neigh­bour­ing prop­er­ty and the sub­se­quent par­tial collapse.

Mr Cull chal­lenged the expert’s evi­dence on the basis that it had not been estab­lished that TC Build Co or him­self had received the struc­tur­al draw­ings and geot­ech­ni­cal report. The Court reject­ed that argu­ment, rely­ing on Mr Cul­l’s own respons­es giv­en in the pro­ceed­ings indi­cat­ing that TC Build Co had received the Con­struc­tion Cer­tifi­cate doc­u­ments, includ­ing both the struc­tur­al draw­ings and geot­ech­ni­cal report, before com­menc­ing work.

A fur­ther sig­nif­i­cant aspect of the evi­dence con­cerned warn­ings from BMC, the sub­con­trac­tor engaged by Mr Cull to install an alter­na­tive tem­po­rary sup­port sys­tem involv­ing a jet grout block wall. BMC, sent sev­er­al emails to Mr Cull rais­ing con­cerns about the sta­bil­i­ty of the wall. In one email, sent approx­i­mate­ly 10 days before the col­lapse, the BMC rep­re­sen­ta­tive indi­cat­ed that he had expe­ri­enced “a 2nd night with­out sleep” because of his con­cerns and rec­om­mend­ed that an engi­neer inspect the wall. Mr Cull admit­ted in cross-exam­i­na­tion that he had not arranged for an engi­neer to under­take that inspection.

Giv­en Mr Cul­l’s respon­si­bil­i­ties for over­see­ing the project, coor­di­nat­ing con­sul­tants and ensur­ing com­pli­ance with design and qual­i­ty require­ments, the Court was sat­is­fied that he had failed to exer­cise rea­son­able care and breached the duty.

Dam­ages

Blank Super claimed just over one mil­lion in dam­ages com­pris­ing loss of rent, devel­op­ment costs and hold­ing costs. The Court accept­ed that the col­lapse caused delay to the devel­op­ment, par­tic­u­lar­ly because of the 228-day stop-work order imposed by Waver­ley Coun­cil. How­ev­er, it reject­ed the claim for loss of rent extend­ing beyond the lift­ing of that order. The sub­se­quent delay was attrib­uted to Blank Super’s deci­sion to pur­sue a sub­stan­tial­ly larg­er devel­op­ment across the adjoin­ing prop­er­ties, rather than the col­lapse itself.

Blank Super had also failed to pro­vide suf­fi­cient evi­dence demon­strat­ing how long the orig­i­nal devel­op­ment would have tak­en to com­plete fol­low­ing the lift­ing of the stop-work order. After mak­ing fur­ther reduc­tions to the dam­ages claimed, the Court ordered Mr Cull to pay Blank Super $137,256, togeth­er with pre-judg­ment interest.

If you would like to repub­lish this arti­cle, it is gen­er­al­ly approved, but pri­or to doing so please con­tact the Mar­ket­ing team at [email protected]. This arti­cle is not legal advice and the views and com­ments are of a gen­er­al nature only. This arti­cle is not to be relied upon in sub­sti­tu­tion for detailed legal advice.

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: [email protected]

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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