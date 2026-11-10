ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026
Personal Liability For Building Defects: The Scope Of Section 37 Of The Design And Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW)
The NSW Supreme Court's decision in Alta Vale Residential Pty Ltd v STM123 Pty Ltd confirms that directors and project managers can face personal liability under section 37 of the Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 for breaching statutory duties of care in construction projects. This case examines how individuals who supervise, coordinate or exercise substantive control over building work may be held personally responsible for economic losses arising from construction defects, even when acting
NSW Supreme Court confirms directors and project managers can be personally liable under section 37 of the Design and Building Practitioners Act: Alta Vale Residential Pty Ltd v STM123 Pty Ltd [2026] NSWSC 882.
Alta Vale Residential Pty Ltd (In Liq) (Rec Appointed) v STM123 Pty Ltd [2026] NSWSC 882
The NSW Supreme Court’s decision in Alta Vale Residential Pty Ltd (In Liq) (Rec Appointed) v STM123 Pty Ltd [2026] NSWSC882 (Alta Vale) provides an important reminder that the statutory duty of care under section 37 of the Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW) (DBP Act) can extend beyond corporate entities to include individuals who supervise, coordinate or project manage construction work.
In this case, the Court ordered Thomas Cull, a director of TC Build Co Pty Ltd (TC Build Co), to personally pay $137,256 in damages to Blank Super Pty Ltd (Blank Super) for breaching the statutory duty of care in connection with the partial collapse of a neighbouring property during excavation works at a property in Bondi.
Key Takeaways
The Alta Vale decision provides useful guidance on establishing personal liability under section 37, the evidence required to demonstrate a breach of the duty of care and the recovery of economic loss arising from defective construction work.
- Individuals can be personally liable: The statutory duty is not confined to corporate building entities. Directors, project managers and supervisors may owe a personal duty where they supervise, coordinate or exercise substantive control over building work.
- Expert evidence is critical: Expert briefs should address causation, foreseeability and the precautions a reasonable builder or other relevant person should have taken. Relevant engineering documents, construction records and contemporaneous photographs should also be considered.
- Warnings cannot be ignored: The failure to respond appropriately to engineering concerns and warnings may be highly relevant when determining whether reasonable care has been exercised.
- Loss must be properly established: Claimants must demonstrate a causal connection between the breach and the economic loss claimed, supported by evidence that allows the loss to be properly quantified.
- Commercial developments are covered: The decision confirms that the statutory duty of care is not limited to residential construction and can extend to work undertaken on commercial properties.
For developers, builders and project managers, the message is clear: responsibility for overseeing construction work carries significant legal obligations, and failing to respond appropriately to engineering advice and identified risks can result in personal liability.
Background:
The Collapse
The dispute arose from a development at 21 Curlewis Street, Bondi, involving the demolition of an existing retail building and construction of a new three-storey commercial building. Blank Super, the owner of the property and the developer of the site, engaged TC Build Co to carry out the construction work associated with the development.
On 10 December 2020, the neighbouring property at 19 Curlewis Street subsided and partially collapsed into the excavation site, rendering it uninhabitable. That same day Waverley Council issued a stop-work order, which remained in place until 26 July 2021.
The owner of the neighbouring property owner commenced proceedings against both Blank Super and TC Build Co. The proceedings were ultimately resolved by a deed of settlement under which Blank Super agreed to purchase the neighbouring property for $2.3 million. Relevantly Blank Super also purchased 17 Curlewis Street and ultimately extended the scope of the original development to include all three sites (21, 19 and 17).
Blank Super subsequently brought a claim against Mr Cull personally for breach of section 37 of the DBP Act, seeking to recover economic loss arising from the collapse.
Who Owed the Duty of Care?
The central issue was whether Mr Cull was a person who ‘carrie[d] out construction work’ within the meaning of section 37(1) of the DBP Act. Section 36 provides an extended definition of construction work, including supervising, coordinating, project managing or otherwise having substantive control over the carrying out of building work.
Mr Cull argued that TC Build Co, as the corporate entity engaged to undertake the construction work, was the only entity capable of owing the statutory duty. He submitted that section 37 did not permit personal liability on an individual who was not the relevant building practitioner that actually carried out the building work. The Court rejected that argument, consistent with the earlier decision in Boulus Constructions Pty Ltd v Warrumbungle Shire Council (No 2) [2022] NSWSC1368, which recognised that the statutory duty can extend to any “person” exercising substantive control over building work.
Importantly, Mr Cull was the Project Manager for the Curlewis Street Development. Mr Cull’s responsibilities included overseeing project activities, coordinating consultants, reviewing structural and services drawings, and ensuring that the works complied with design specifications and quality requirements. Accordingly, Mr Cull was a person carrying out construction work and owed Blank Super a duty under section 37(1) to exercise reasonable care to avoid economic loss caused by defects arising from that work.
Was the Duty of Care Breached?
Blank Super relied on expert evidence from a structural engineer to establish that the construction methodology adopted by TC Build Co caused the collapse. The expert was instructed to consider whether the construction work contributed to the collapse, what precautions a reasonable builder should have taken, and whether the risk of collapse was foreseeable. His investigations identified that both the structural drawings and geotechnical report provided to the builder contained warnings about the need for adequate shoring and support of the excavation and neighbouring structures.
Despite those warnings, TC Build Co commenced demolition and excavation without installing an adequately engineered shoring system. Instead, deploying a system of timber propping and hoarding to brace against the neighbouring property. This system was found to be structurally inadequate, resulting in the loss of foundation soil beneath the neighbouring property and the subsequent partial collapse.
Mr Cull challenged the expert’s evidence on the basis that it had not been established that TC Build Co or himself had received the structural drawings and geotechnical report. The Court rejected that argument, relying on Mr Cull’s own responses given in the proceedings indicating that TC Build Co had received the Construction Certificate documents, including both the structural drawings and geotechnical report, before commencing work.
A further significant aspect of the evidence concerned warnings from BMC, the subcontractor engaged by Mr Cull to install an alternative temporary support system involving a jet grout block wall. BMC, sent several emails to Mr Cull raising concerns about the stability of the wall. In one email, sent approximately 10 days before the collapse, the BMC representative indicated that he had experienced “a 2nd night without sleep” because of his concerns and recommended that an engineer inspect the wall. Mr Cull admitted in cross-examination that he had not arranged for an engineer to undertake that inspection.
Given Mr Cull’s responsibilities for overseeing the project, coordinating consultants and ensuring compliance with design and quality requirements, the Court was satisfied that he had failed to exercise reasonable care and breached the duty.
Damages
Blank Super claimed just over one million in damages comprising loss of rent, development costs and holding costs. The Court accepted that the collapse caused delay to the development, particularly because of the 228-day stop-work order imposed by Waverley Council. However, it rejected the claim for loss of rent extending beyond the lifting of that order. The subsequent delay was attributed to Blank Super’s decision to pursue a substantially larger development across the adjoining properties, rather than the collapse itself.
Blank Super had also failed to provide sufficient evidence demonstrating how long the original development would have taken to complete following the lifting of the stop-work order. After making further reductions to the damages claimed, the Court ordered Mr Cull to pay Blank Super $137,256, together with pre-judgment interest.
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