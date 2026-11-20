Australia's data centre sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by cloud computing, artificial intelligence, digital transformation and increasing demand for sovereign data storage. With billions of dollars being invested in new facilities and expansions across Australia, the reliability of these assets has never been more important.

Unlike many other forms of infrastructure, data centres are mission-critical environments where even minor defects can have substantial operational and financial consequences. A recurring issue affecting cooling systems, waterproofing, structural performance, electrical infrastructure or service integration can quickly escalate from a maintenance concern into a significant commercial dispute.

When these failures emerge, asset owners, contractors and consultants are often faced with a critical question: is the issue simply the result of wear and tear, or does it point to an underlying defect in the design, construction, commissioning or performance of the facility?

Distinguishing deterioration from systemic defects

Wear and tear is a natural consequence of age, usage and environmental conditions. Asset owners anticipate that components will deteriorate over time and budget accordingly through maintenance and lifecycle replacement programs.

Systemic defects are different. They may arise from design deficiencies, construction errors, unsuitable materials, non-compliant products, commissioning failures or performance shortfalls. Left unidentified, they can affect multiple parts of a facility and lead to substantial rectification costs.

The challenge is determining which explanation best fits the evidence. In the data centre environment, warning signs may include:

recurring cooling or HVAC failures

persistent water ingress

electrical system reliability issues

generator, switchgear or UPS performance concerns

slab movement affecting equipment tolerances

vibration affecting sensitive equipment

repeated failures of integrated building systems; or

infrastructure that struggles to meet contracted performance requirements.

While these problems may initially appear isolated, recurring failures in similar locations or repeated performance issues arising well before an asset reaches its anticipated design life may justify deeper investigation.

When commissioning records become critical

Many disputes in the data centre sector arise when the infrastructure does not perform as intended, rather than when something physically breaks.

Questions frequently arise regarding:

integrated systems testing

commissioning procedures

redundancy requirements

cooling capacity

energy efficiency targets

resilience standards

operational performance under load.

In these situations, the most important evidence may not be physical damage but historical records showing how the facility was designed, tested, commissioned and operated.

Analysing performance data over time often becomes critical in determining whether an issue reflects operational conditions, user requirements or an underlying defect within the facility itself.

The value of accurate records

Many significant infrastructure disputes emerge years after practical completion.

By the time a pattern of failure becomes apparent, project personnel may have moved on, records may be difficult to locate, and recollections of key decisions may have faded.

In these situations, records such as design documentation, as-constructed records, commissioning reports, maintenance logs, monitoring data and repair histories can become vital evidence in determining the cause of a failure.

The key question is often not simply what failed, but whether the available records reveal a consistent pattern that points to a systemic issue.

For owners and operators investing heavily in digital infrastructure, maintaining accurate project and operational records throughout the life of an asset is one of the most effective ways to preserve future rights and minimise dispute risk.

Timing matters

Timing is often a decisive factor in defect disputes.

Many latent defects remain hidden for years before sufficient evidence emerges to demonstrate that a recurring issue is more than ordinary deterioration. By that stage, rectification costs may have increased substantially and legal considerations, such as limitation periods, may become increasingly important.

Early investigation of recurring problems can help asset owners better understand whether they are dealing with maintenance obligations or potentially defective work.

Ongoing monitoring and condition assessments can also establish when issues first became apparent and whether they continue to develop.

The earlier an issue is identified and investigated, the greater the opportunity to resolve it before operational impacts and remediation costs escalate.

The real dispute is often rectification

Even where liability is established, the primary dispute is frequently not whether a defect exists, but how it should be rectified.

In data centres, rectification can be particularly complex. Addressing an underlying defect may require:

temporary redundancy measures

staged shutdowns

access to sensitive operational areas

removal of surrounding systems

testing and recommissioning

reinstatement of affected infrastructure.

As a result, the cost of remediation can exceed the cost of the defect itself.

Determining the appropriate scope of rectification often requires careful technical analysis, detailed measurements and a thorough understanding of how the defect affects the facility as a whole.

Future-proofing against emerging risks

As computing requirements continue to evolve, data centres are increasingly being upgraded to accommodate greater rack densities, changing cooling requirements and more demanding power loads.

These upgrades can reveal latent design limitations that were not apparent at the time of construction or fully considered during the smaller scheme design phase.

Consequently, historical asset records and performance data may become critical in determining whether infrastructure was originally fit for purpose or whether underlying deficiencies existed from the outset.

Owners who invest in robust asset management and monitoring systems place themselves in a stronger position to manage both operational risk and potential disputes as facilities evolve.

Key lessons for owners, contractors and consultants

Several practical lessons emerge from disputes involving mission-critical infrastructure:

treat recurring failures as potential warning signs rather than routine maintenance issues

preserve design, commissioning, maintenance and operational records throughout the asset lifecycle

investigate recurring problems before evidence becomes more difficult to obtain

consider whether performance issues may indicate broader design, construction or commissioning deficiencies

implement ongoing monitoring programs where deterioration or system failures are suspected

understand how contractual risk allocation may affect rights and obligations if defects emerge.

As Australia's data centre footprint continues to expand, the difference between a maintenance issue and a systemic defect will increasingly have significant operational, commercial and legal consequences.

Managing these risks requires more than reliable records, early investigation and accurate technical evidence. Project contracts should also contain carefully drafted provisions addressing design responsibility, commissioning and testing requirements, performance criteria, record-keeping, notification obligations, defects, rectification and the allocation of risk where systems fail to perform as intended.

Clear contractual drafting at the outset can reduce uncertainty, preserve rights and provide a practical framework for resolving defects and performance issues if they arise.