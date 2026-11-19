Consider a common scenario. A business owner reads through a commercial lease over an afternoon, decides the rent is reasonable and signs without a lease agreement legal review. Five or so years later, when the time comes to hand back the keys, they discover a make-good clause requiring them to remove the entire fit-out and reinstate the premises to base building condition, with a bill that can easily run into the tens of thousands of dollars. On top of that, outgoings reconciliations have been passing through management fees, insurance premiums and maintenance costs the entire time, adding to the cost of occupancy each year beyond the base rent. Neither cost was hidden. Both were in the lease; they were simply never identified and negotiated before signing.

A commercial lease is one of the largest financial commitments your business will make. Depending on the term and any options, you may be committed for five to ten years or more, with obligations that accumulate over time and are difficult to unwind once signed.

What does a lease agreement legal review typically cover?

More than a proofread: a legal and commercial risk assessment

A retail or commercial lease agreement legal review is also a legal and commercial risk assessment, not a proofreading exercise. Your lawyer works through lease clauses to identify terms that expose you to financial risk or operational restriction, and obligations that are unclear, unreasonable or inconsistent with what was agreed at heads of agreement stage (the short, usually non-binding document that records the commercial deal before the lease is drafted). The key areas examined include:

Rent and rent review mechanics

Lease term and renewal rights (options)

Outgoings and cost recovery

Permitted use

Make-good obligations

Security deposits, bank guarantees and director guarantees

Assignment and subletting rights

Default and termination provisions

Each of these areas can carry material risk on its own. When several unfavourable clauses appear in the same lease, the combined effect on your total cost of occupancy can be significant. A thorough review identifies how those clauses interact and gives you a clear picture of what you are committing to before you sign.

Ancillary documents and disclosure obligations

Many tenants do not realise that a proper review must extend beyond the lease itself. Commercial leases routinely come with ancillary documents, such as agreements for lease, works deeds, incentive deeds, guarantees, schedules and annexures.

Each of these can impose separate obligations or change rights set out in the lease. Signing the lease while overlooking a guarantee or an incentive clawback clause can expose a director to personal liability or require the business to repay a landlord’s fit-out contribution if it exits early.

If your premises are retail premises (broadly, premises used wholly or predominantly to sell or hire goods, or provide services, to the public), additional statutory protections apply. In Victoria, the Retail Leases Act 2003 (Vic) (the Act) requires the landlord to give you a disclosure statement and a copy of the proposed lease at least 14 days before you enter into the lease (s 17). It also sets a five-year minimum term, which a tenant can waive only with a certificate from a lawyer confirming they have received independent legal advice (s 21), and it renders certain lease provisions void. Your lawyer will check whether the Act applies to your premises, whether the landlord’s disclosure has been properly given and whether the lease complies. These are not technicalities, they directly affect your rights and whether certain lease terms can be enforced.

Each other state has its own retail leasing legislation, including the Retail Leases Act 1994 (NSW), the Retail Shop Leases Act 1994 (Qld) and the Retail and Commercial Leases Act 1995 (SA). The rules differ in important ways. For example, New South Wales no longer imposes a five-year minimum term, and Queensland requires disclosure at least seven days before signing. If your premises are outside Victoria, the review should be conducted against the legislation of the state in which the premises are located.

What the review process looks like in practice

A standard lease review is usually completed within a few business days, depending on the length of the documents and how quickly the full lease package is available, and can often be expedited where timing is critical. The output is a written letter of advice that identifies the key risks, explains their practical implications in plain English and sets out the amendments you should request from the landlord. That advice becomes the foundation for lease negotiations. It is far easier to negotiate changes before signing than to seek concessions from a landlord mid-tenancy.

Which lease clauses carry the most risk for business tenants?

Outgoings and repair obligations

Outgoings are the costs of owning and operating the building, such as council rates, insurance premiums, management fees and common area maintenance, that the landlord passes on to tenants in addition to rent. They are one of the most common sources of unexpected cost for business tenants. Vague outgoings provisions can pass a wide range of these costs, and in some leases capital costs, directly to the tenant. What appears to be a manageable base rent can become substantially higher once outgoings are reconciled at year end. A well-drafted lease will define outgoings clearly, exclude capital expenditure and give the tenant visibility over estimated costs before committing. In a Victorian retail lease, the Act adds further protection: the landlord cannot recover land tax from the tenant (s 50) or pass on its own lease preparation costs, and outgoings must be properly disclosed and accounted for.

Repair and maintenance clauses compound the risk. Broad drafting can shift responsibility for expensive building systems, such as air-conditioning (HVAC), lifts and structural elements, onto the tenant. Both clause types require precise language, a clear allocation of responsibility and, in many cases, a cap or exclusion list before they are commercially acceptable for a tenant to sign. In a Victorian retail lease, the Act requires the landlord to keep the structure of the premises, and the landlord’s fixtures, plant and equipment, in a condition consistent with their condition at the start of the lease (s 52), although the tenant remains responsible for damage it causes.

Rent review mechanisms and ratchet clauses

Rent review clauses determine how the rent changes during the lease term. Reviews are commonly tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a fixed annual percentage or a market rent assessment. A ratchet clause prevents the rent from falling on a market review, even when market rents have dropped. A tenant bound by a ratchet in a weakening market could pay rent well above the prevailing market rate, with no mechanism to push back. In Victoria, ratchet clauses are void in retail leases (s 35(3)), and similar prohibitions apply in other states, including New South Wales, so the risk sits mainly with tenants of non-retail premises such as offices, warehouses and industrial sites. Your lawyer will examine the review basis, timing, dispute resolution mechanism and whether the clause operates fairly in both directions.

Assignment, subletting and options to renew

Restrictive assignment clauses can trap a tenant in premises that no longer suit the business, particularly where the business is sold or restructured and the buyer needs to take over the lease. (Assignment transfers the lease to a new tenant; subletting allows another party to occupy part or all of the premises while you remain the tenant.) Some leases keep the original tenant, and any guarantors, liable even after an approved assignment, leaving the selling business exposed for the remainder of the term. Options to renew carry their own risks: if the renewal rent is reset on unfavourable terms or the window to exercise the option is narrow, a tenant can lose the right to remain in the premises by missing a notice deadline by a single day.

What can go wrong if you sign without a lease review?

The real cost of an overlooked make-good clause

Make-good obligations (the tenant’s obligations to restore the premises at the end of the lease) are among the most misunderstood provisions in commercial leasing. Tenants are commonly required to remove all fit-out, restore the premises to their original condition, and repaint or replace finishes. In larger or heavily fitted-out tenancies, this can cost tens of thousands of dollars, occasionally reaching six figures. For many businesses, the cost comes as a shock because the clause was never properly explained at the time of signing.

A legal review identifies this obligation up front and gives you the opportunity to negotiate before signing. Common outcomes include a narrower make-good scope, a cap on cost, or a cash settlement option, under which the landlord accepts an agreed payment instead of full reinstatement. These outcomes are far harder to obtain after the lease is signed and the tenancy is underway.

Signing without advice: broader financial and operational exposure

Without a lease review, a business may be locked into a lease with uncapped outgoings, no workable assignment rights, a permitted-use clause so narrow it prevents the business from evolving its activities, and no ability to exit early without a substantial penalty. The cost of addressing these problems mid-lease, whether through negotiation or litigation, is frequently greater than the cost of a proper review before signing. The comparison is straightforward: a fixed fee for a review against a five-year lease commitment that can be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

What can a tenant negotiate in a commercial lease?

Lease review checklist: amendments a lawyer will typically seek

The most common amendments sought in a commercial lease review include:

Capping outgoings or excluding capital items from them

Clarifying the repair and maintenance boundary between tenant and landlord

Narrowing make-good obligations to a defined scope and excluding fair wear and tear

Limiting any demolition or redevelopment clause, with adequate notice and compensation if the landlord relies on it

Improving assignment and subletting rights

Adding a break option or other early termination right

Tightening the rent review clause to remove any ratchet provision or limit the review basis

Landlords often accept many of these amendments, particularly where market conditions favour tenants and landlords are motivated to secure quality long-term tenants.

Negotiation leverage most tenants don’t realise they have

A tenant has more leverage at the heads of agreement or pre-signing stage than at any other point in the tenancy. Rent-free periods, landlord fit-out contributions and other incentives are regularly on the table during this window, particularly for larger premises or longer terms. An experienced leasing lawyer brings knowledge of many comparable transactions and of what a reasonable market position looks like. That context strengthens your negotiating position considerably, because the landlord knows they are dealing with someone who understands the market.

How much does a commercial lease review cost?

Fixed fee or hourly rates?

A standard lease review is typically quoted as a fixed fee. For a straightforward lease, that fee is usually in the low thousands of dollars, depending on the firm and the complexity of the lease. More complex matters, involving fit-out deeds, retail leasing legislation or multiple rounds of negotiation, will cost more. Where work is charged hourly, rates vary with the seniority of the lawyer involved. Most business tenants are better served by a fixed-fee quote up front, so the scope is clearly defined and there are no billing surprises.

What affects the price

The key variables are document length and complexity, whether the premises are retail premises under state legislation, the number of ancillary documents requiring review, whether the scope includes negotiation and correspondence with the landlord’s solicitor, and urgency. A lease involving a large footprint, significant fit-out incentives or a shopping centre will require more time than a straightforward office lease. The review fee is usually a small fraction of the total lease commitment. For example, a five-year lease at $5,000 per month represents $300,000 in base rent alone; a review fee of $1,500 would be half of one per cent of that exposure.

Practical next steps before you sign

What to have ready before engaging a lawyer

Before contacting a lawyer for a lease review, gather the full lease package. This means the agreement for lease (if one exists separately from the lease), the lease itself, any works or incentive deeds, any guarantee documents, the landlord’s disclosure statement (for retail premises), and the heads of agreement or offer to lease if one was signed. The more complete the documents, the faster and more accurate the review. Ask the landlord’s agent for the full suite of documents early, not just the main lease, because delays in obtaining ancillary documents are one of the most common causes of compressed review timelines.

How PCL Lawyers approaches commercial lease reviews

Our commercial team conducts a thorough clause-by-clause lease agreement legal review covering the lease and all ancillary documents, followed by a plain-English letter of advice that identifies the key risks, explains their practical implications and sets out the amendments we recommend you request from the landlord. If you would like us to, we will deal directly with the landlord’s solicitor to negotiate improved terms on your behalf. Our team advises Australian business owners across a range of commercial leasing matters, including office, retail, industrial and mixed-use premises.

If you are entering a new lease, contact our commercial team before you sign. That is the point in the process where your options are greatest and the cost of professional advice is lowest relative to the protection it provides.

The bottom line on lease reviews

A lease agreement legal review is not a luxury reserved for large corporations with in-house legal teams. It is a practical, commercially sound step for any business tenant entering a new commercial lease, regardless of the size of the business or the length of the term. The cost is predictable, the turnaround is quick, and the protection it provides goes well beyond what any self-prepared checklist can deliver.

Business owners who obtain a proper review before signing are in a far stronger position at commencement, throughout the tenancy and at exit. The clauses that seem harmless on a quick read are often the ones that cause the most financial damage years later. An experienced leasing lawyer will identify those risks early and, just as importantly, knows how to address them before you are legally bound.