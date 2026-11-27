ARTICLE · 27 NOVEMBER 2026
Three Mistakes Landowners Make When Their Property Is Compulsorily Acquired
When government acquires your land for public infrastructure, the compensation you receive depends heavily on decisions made during negotiations. This article examines three critical mistakes landowners commonly make in compulsory acquisition matters and explains how early specialist legal advice, proper valuation, and understanding your full entitlements can significantly impact compensation outcomes.
What should I do if my property is being compulsorily acquired? This article explains three common mistakes landowners make and how early legal, valuation and compensation advice can lead to better outcomes.
Early legal advice is essential in establishing the right strategy including identifying the appropriate experts, understanding the full range of entitlements and approaching negotiations from an informed position. Through my extensive experience in compulsory acquisition and infrastructure projects I have developed an extensive network of trusted specialist advisers whose input is often critical in fully assessing impacts on landowners and maximising compensation outcomes.
When the government acquires your land for public infrastructure, the compensation you receive can depend as much on the decisions you make during negotiations as it does on the property itself.
For landowners affected by major infrastructure projects compulsory acquisition can be unfamiliar, stressful and financially significant. Whether the government is acquiring your entire property, part of your land or an easement for electricity transmission purposes, it is important to understand your rights before making decisions that could affect your compensation. Having acted in compulsory acquisition matters for both government and private landowners I have seen how avoidable mistakes can have significant financial consequences. Here are 3 important pieces of advice.
1. Accepting the first offer without advice
One of the biggest mistakes a landowner can make is assuming that the government’s first offer represents the full amount of compensation to which they are entitled. In my experience, initial offers often fail to adequately reflect the full value of the property interests being acquired or the wider consequences of the acquisition.
In one matter clients I acted for received an initial compensation offer of around $1.1 million. The client ultimately received around $3.4 million in compensation.
My clients had purchased a retail strata lot in the Sydney CBD. The purchase took place in 2001 and the price my clients paid was circa $900,000. When the property was acquired in 2022, the initial offer my clients received was just $200,000 more than the purchase price (i.e. $1,100,000). This is even though 2 decades has passed since my clients’ initial purchase. At the end of the compulsory acquisition process my clients ultimately received approximately $3.4 million — more than 3 times the initial offer.
While every acquisition is different this example demonstrates why an initial offer should be carefully considered before it is accepted. For landowners facing financial pressure, an early offer can be particularly tempting. The prospect of receiving money quickly, avoiding a prolonged negotiation or resolving immediate financial difficulties can make an offer attractive, even when it may not reflect full entitlements. However engaging an experienced compulsory acquisition lawyer does not necessarily mean a lengthy dispute or court proceedings. With appropriate legal advice and valuation evidence, it may be possible to negotiate an improved compensation outcome in a timely manner.
My advice: Never assume the first offer is the best offer. Obtain legal and valuation advice before agreeing to compensation. Avoid letting financial pressure tempt you into accepting the first offer.
2. Waiting too long to engage a lawyer
Another common mistake is seeking legal advice only after negotiations have commenced or are well advanced, or even after the land has already been compulsorily acquired. By that stage opportunities to influence the negotiations may have been lost.
I have seen situations where landowners:
- Have failed to engage valuers and experts.
- Engaged valuers and experts who do not have the specific experience required for compulsory acquisition matters.
- Made a counteroffer that is lower than the compensation they may otherwise have been entitled to claim.
- Disclosed information about their financial circumstances or willingness to settle that may weaken their negotiating position.
- Entered discussions or reached preliminary agreements without fully understanding the consequences.
These actions can make it more difficult to achieve the correct outcome.
When a landowner first seeks advice later in the compulsory acquisition process, or after the compulsory acquisition has occurred, the ability to resolve a dispute through negotiation can become more limited. In some circumstances proceedings in the NSW Land and Environment Court may be the only means to challenge the compensation amount.
Early legal advice can help establish the right strategy from the beginning, including identifying the appropriate experts, understanding the full range of potential entitlements, and approaching negotiations from an informed position. Through my extensive experience in compulsory acquisition and infrastructure projects, I have developed an extensive network of trusted specialist advisers whose input is often critical in fully assessing impacts on landowners and maximising compensation outcomes.
What about the cost of legal advice?
An affected landowner may hesitate when considering engaging a lawyer and experts due to fears about cost. Whilst this is entirely understandable, the compulsory acquisition legislation offers mechanisms for affected landowners to be fully compensated for legal and other costs incurred that relate to the acquisition. It is usual for affected landowners to be compensated for 100% of their legal and other costs.
My advice: Seek legal advice as soon as you become aware that your property may be affected. Early involvement can help avoid mistakes that are difficult or expensive to correct later. Do not let anxiety about costs prevent you from seeking professional help.
3. Using a lawyer who does not specialise in compulsory acquisition law
Compulsory land acquisition is a specialised area of law. While many local solicitors have extensive experience in conveyancing, property transactions and other legal matters, compulsory acquisition law involves a different statutory framework, specific valuation principles and complex issues. It is not simply a matter of negotiating a property sale.
The law governing compulsory acquisition in NSW establishes how compensation is assessed as well as the processes available to assist landowners when they disagree with the acquiring authority’s assessment. Understanding these provisions, and how they are applied in practice, is essential.
In my practice I have received referrals from regional and suburban solicitors who have recognised that a compulsory acquisition matter requires more specialised experience. This is particularly important when an acquisition involves complex property interests, commercial operations, development potential or long-term restrictions on the use of land.
For agricultural landowners affected by electricity transmission projects the issues usually extend well beyond the immediate market value of the land. For example a transmission easement may affect farming operations, access arrangements, the relocation of infrastructure and the future use of parts of a property. Understanding the interest being acquired and the consequence of the acquisition is an important part of assessing compensation.
My advice: Choose a lawyer with demonstrated compulsory acquisition experience.
My three recommendations are simple:
- Don’t accept the first offer without advice.
- Engage an experienced lawyer early, before important decisions are made.
- Choose a lawyer who understands compulsory acquisition law and has handled comparable matters.
Contact Suzy Whitty to discuss your circumstances and the proposed acquisition of your land.
This article provides general information about compulsory acquisition in NSW and does not constitute legal advice. Compensation entitlements and cost recovery depend on the circumstances of each matter.
If you would like to republish this article, it is generally approved, but prior to doing so please contact the Marketing team at [email protected]. This article is not legal advice and the views and comments are of a general nature only. This article is not to be relied upon in substitution for detailed legal advice.
Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: [email protected]
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.