What should I do if my prop­er­ty is being com­pul­so­ri­ly acquired? This arti­cle explains three com­mon mis­takes landown­ers make and how ear­ly legal, val­u­a­tion and com­pen­sa­tion advice can lead to bet­ter outcomes.

Ear­ly legal advice is essen­tial in estab­lish­ing the right strat­e­gy includ­ing iden­ti­fy­ing the appro­pri­ate experts, under­stand­ing the full range of enti­tle­ments and approach­ing nego­ti­a­tions from an informed posi­tion. Through my exten­sive expe­ri­ence in com­pul­so­ry acqui­si­tion and infra­struc­ture projects I have devel­oped an exten­sive net­work of trust­ed spe­cial­ist advis­ers whose input is often crit­i­cal in ful­ly assess­ing impacts on landown­ers and max­imis­ing com­pen­sa­tion outcomes.

When the gov­ern­ment acquires your land for pub­lic infra­struc­ture, the com­pen­sa­tion you receive can depend as much on the deci­sions you make dur­ing nego­ti­a­tions as it does on the prop­er­ty itself.

For landown­ers affect­ed by major infra­struc­ture projects com­pul­so­ry acqui­si­tion can be unfa­mil­iar, stress­ful and finan­cial­ly sig­nif­i­cant. Whether the gov­ern­ment is acquir­ing your entire prop­er­ty, part of your land or an ease­ment for elec­tric­i­ty trans­mis­sion pur­pos­es, it is impor­tant to under­stand your rights before mak­ing deci­sions that could affect your com­pen­sa­tion. Hav­ing act­ed in com­pul­so­ry acqui­si­tion mat­ters for both gov­ern­ment and pri­vate landown­ers I have seen how avoid­able mis­takes can have sig­nif­i­cant finan­cial con­se­quences. Here are 3 impor­tant pieces of advice.

1. Accept­ing the first offer with­out advice

One of the biggest mis­takes a landown­er can make is assum­ing that the government’s first offer rep­re­sents the full amount of com­pen­sa­tion to which they are enti­tled. In my expe­ri­ence, ini­tial offers often fail to ade­quate­ly reflect the full val­ue of the prop­er­ty inter­ests being acquired or the wider con­se­quences of the acquisition.

In one mat­ter clients I act­ed for received an ini­tial com­pen­sa­tion offer of around $1.1 mil­lion. The client ulti­mate­ly received around $3.4 mil­lion in compensation.

My clients had pur­chased a retail stra­ta lot in the Syd­ney CBD. The pur­chase took place in 2001 and the price my clients paid was cir­ca $900,000. When the prop­er­ty was acquired in 2022, the ini­tial offer my clients received was just $200,000 more than the pur­chase price (i.e. $1,100,000). This is even though 2 decades has passed since my clients’ ini­tial pur­chase. At the end of the com­pul­so­ry acqui­si­tion process my clients ulti­mate­ly received approx­i­mate­ly $3.4 mil­lion — more than 3 times the ini­tial offer.

While every acqui­si­tion is dif­fer­ent this exam­ple demon­strates why an ini­tial offer should be care­ful­ly con­sid­ered before it is accept­ed. For landown­ers fac­ing finan­cial pres­sure, an ear­ly offer can be par­tic­u­lar­ly tempt­ing. The prospect of receiv­ing mon­ey quick­ly, avoid­ing a pro­longed nego­ti­a­tion or resolv­ing imme­di­ate finan­cial dif­fi­cul­ties can make an offer attrac­tive, even when it may not reflect full enti­tle­ments. How­ev­er engag­ing an expe­ri­enced com­pul­so­ry acqui­si­tion lawyer does not nec­es­sar­i­ly mean a lengthy dis­pute or court pro­ceed­ings. With appro­pri­ate legal advice and val­u­a­tion evi­dence, it may be pos­si­ble to nego­ti­ate an improved com­pen­sa­tion out­come in a time­ly manner.

My advice: Nev­er assume the first offer is the best offer. Obtain legal and val­u­a­tion advice before agree­ing to com­pen­sa­tion. Avoid let­ting finan­cial pres­sure tempt you into accept­ing the first offer.

2. Wait­ing too long to engage a lawyer

Anoth­er com­mon mis­take is seek­ing legal advice only after nego­ti­a­tions have com­menced or are well advanced, or even after the land has already been com­pul­so­ri­ly acquired. By that stage oppor­tu­ni­ties to influ­ence the nego­ti­a­tions may have been lost.

I have seen sit­u­a­tions where landowners:

Have failed to engage val­uers and experts.

Engaged val­uers and experts who do not have the spe­cif­ic expe­ri­ence required for com­pul­so­ry acqui­si­tion matters.

Made a coun­terof­fer that is low­er than the com­pen­sa­tion they may oth­er­wise have been enti­tled to claim.

Dis­closed infor­ma­tion about their finan­cial cir­cum­stances or will­ing­ness to set­tle that may weak­en their nego­ti­at­ing position.

Entered dis­cus­sions or reached pre­lim­i­nary agree­ments with­out ful­ly under­stand­ing the consequences.

These actions can make it more dif­fi­cult to achieve the cor­rect outcome.

When a landown­er first seeks advice lat­er in the com­pul­so­ry acqui­si­tion process, or after the com­pul­so­ry acqui­si­tion has occurred, the abil­i­ty to resolve a dis­pute through nego­ti­a­tion can become more lim­it­ed. In some cir­cum­stances pro­ceed­ings in the NSW Land and Envi­ron­ment Court may be the only means to chal­lenge the com­pen­sa­tion amount.

Ear­ly legal advice can help estab­lish the right strat­e­gy from the begin­ning, includ­ing iden­ti­fy­ing the appro­pri­ate experts, under­stand­ing the full range of poten­tial enti­tle­ments, and approach­ing nego­ti­a­tions from an informed posi­tion. Through my exten­sive expe­ri­ence in com­pul­so­ry acqui­si­tion and infra­struc­ture projects, I have devel­oped an exten­sive net­work of trust­ed spe­cial­ist advis­ers whose input is often crit­i­cal in ful­ly assess­ing impacts on landown­ers and max­imis­ing com­pen­sa­tion outcomes.

What about the cost of legal advice?

An affect­ed landown­er may hes­i­tate when con­sid­er­ing engag­ing a lawyer and experts due to fears about cost. Whilst this is entire­ly under­stand­able, the com­pul­so­ry acqui­si­tion leg­is­la­tion offers mech­a­nisms for affect­ed landown­ers to be ful­ly com­pen­sat­ed for legal and oth­er costs incurred that relate to the acqui­si­tion. It is usu­al for affect­ed landown­ers to be com­pen­sat­ed for 100% of their legal and oth­er costs.

My advice: Seek legal advice as soon as you become aware that your prop­er­ty may be affect­ed. Ear­ly involve­ment can help avoid mis­takes that are dif­fi­cult or expen­sive to cor­rect lat­er. Do not let anx­i­ety about costs pre­vent you from seek­ing pro­fes­sion­al help.

3. Using a lawyer who does not spe­cialise in com­pul­so­ry acqui­si­tion law

Com­pul­so­ry land acqui­si­tion is a spe­cialised area of law. While many local solic­i­tors have exten­sive expe­ri­ence in con­veyanc­ing, prop­er­ty trans­ac­tions and oth­er legal mat­ters, com­pul­so­ry acqui­si­tion law involves a dif­fer­ent statu­to­ry frame­work, spe­cif­ic val­u­a­tion prin­ci­ples and com­plex issues. It is not sim­ply a mat­ter of nego­ti­at­ing a prop­er­ty sale.

The law gov­ern­ing com­pul­so­ry acqui­si­tion in NSW estab­lish­es how com­pen­sa­tion is assessed as well as the process­es avail­able to assist landown­ers when they dis­agree with the acquir­ing author­i­ty’s assess­ment. Under­stand­ing these pro­vi­sions, and how they are applied in prac­tice, is essential.

In my prac­tice I have received refer­rals from region­al and sub­ur­ban solic­i­tors who have recog­nised that a com­pul­so­ry acqui­si­tion mat­ter requires more spe­cialised expe­ri­ence. This is par­tic­u­lar­ly impor­tant when an acqui­si­tion involves com­plex prop­er­ty inter­ests, com­mer­cial oper­a­tions, devel­op­ment poten­tial or long-term restric­tions on the use of land.

For agri­cul­tur­al landown­ers affect­ed by elec­tric­i­ty trans­mis­sion projects the issues usu­al­ly extend well beyond the imme­di­ate mar­ket val­ue of the land. For exam­ple a trans­mis­sion ease­ment may affect farm­ing oper­a­tions, access arrange­ments, the relo­ca­tion of infra­struc­ture and the future use of parts of a prop­er­ty. Under­stand­ing the inter­est being acquired and the con­se­quence of the acqui­si­tion is an impor­tant part of assess­ing compensation.

My advice: Choose a lawyer with demon­strat­ed com­pul­so­ry acqui­si­tion experience.

My three rec­om­men­da­tions are simple:

Don’t accept the first offer with­out advice. Engage an expe­ri­enced lawyer ear­ly, before impor­tant deci­sions are made. Choose a lawyer who under­stands com­pul­so­ry acqui­si­tion law and has han­dled com­pa­ra­ble matters.

Con­tact Suzy Whit­ty to dis­cuss your cir­cum­stances and the pro­posed acqui­si­tion of your land.

This arti­cle pro­vides gen­er­al infor­ma­tion about com­pul­so­ry acqui­si­tion in NSW and does not con­sti­tute legal advice. Com­pen­sa­tion enti­tle­ments and cost recov­ery depend on the cir­cum­stances of each matter.

If you would like to repub­lish this arti­cle, it is gen­er­al­ly approved, but pri­or to doing so please con­tact the Mar­ket­ing team at [email protected]. This arti­cle is not legal advice and the views and com­ments are of a gen­er­al nature only. This arti­cle is not to be relied upon in sub­sti­tu­tion for detailed legal advice.