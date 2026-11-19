Manufactured Homes in Qld covers residential park ownership, transportable homes on private land, contracts, approvals, insurance, defects, resale and disputes.

Park buyers generally own the home and rent the site. Disclosure is ordinarily required 21 days before signing, with a legal-advice process that can reduce it to seven days. Site agreement cooling-off is generally seven days, extending to 28 days for deficient disclosure. Ordinary resale buyers require a new site agreement, and on-site sales require Form 19. General rent increases must follow the agreement and cannot exceed the higher of relevant CPI and 3.5%; special increases follow separate rules.

Eligible sellers can join the buyback scheme after the applicable six-month waiting period. Rent ordinarily reduces by 25% six months after opting in, with buyback ordinarily required after 12 months, subject to statutory conditions and extensions.

For private-land projects, buyers must check approvals, contractual responsibilities and lawful payments. Eligible installation work may have home warranty cover, while off-site manufacture and transport are excluded. Different remedies, deadlines and dispute procedures apply.

Manufactured homes in Qld involve two different legal questions: what rights attach to the home, and what rights allow it to remain on the land. Residential park buyers usually own the home and pay site rent for the land. Buyers commissioning a transportable home for private land must separately address construction contracts, approvals, installation and insurance. Getting that distinction wrong can leave an owner paying for a home they cannot occupy, move or sell on the terms they expected.

Manufactured Homes In Qld and the laws that apply

The expression “manufactured home” is used loosely in advertising. It may describe a relocatable park home, a modular dwelling delivered to an acreage property, a prefabricated cabin or a tiny home. Those descriptions do not determine the legal position.

For residential parks, the starting point is the Manufactured Homes (Residential Parks) Act 2003 (Qld). Under section 10(1), the structure must have the character of a dwelling house, be designed to move from one position to another, and not be permanently attached to land. Caravans and tents are outside that definition. Sections 10(2)–(4) and 10A contain particular rules for converted caravans; attaching an annexe does not automatically secure protection under the Act.

A residential park is defined by section 12. The Act regulates the relationship between qualifying home owners and park owners, including site agreements, rent, sales and disputes. A marketing description such as “lifestyle resort” or “over-50s community” does not settle whether the statutory requirements are met.

For a home being constructed or installed on private land, the Queensland Building and Construction Commission Act 1991 (Qld) and its domestic building contract provisions in schedule 1B may apply. Planning, building and plumbing requirements must also be addressed. Consumer protection can apply alongside these regimes.

Arrangement What the buyer obtains Main legal issue Existing home in a regulated residential park Ownership of the home and rights under a site agreement Site rent, disclosure, park rules, resale and security of occupation New manufactured home in a residential park Rights under the purchase or building arrangements and a site agreement Coordinating construction, settlement and the right to occupy the site Transportable dwelling for private land Contractual rights to the dwelling and whatever delivery or installation work is included Domestic building classification, approvals, payments and insurance exclusions Tiny home on wheels Ownership of a movable structure, subject to its actual classification Vehicle rules and local restrictions on where and how it may be occupied

Manufactured homes in Qld should therefore be assessed by reference to the actual structure, intended use, land arrangements and contractual scope. A single label cannot answer all four questions.

Buying Manufactured Homes In Qld in a residential park

Owning the home does not give you ownership of the site

A land lease arrangement usually separates the home from the underlying land. The sale agreement concerns ownership of the home. The site agreement governs the right to position it on a particular site, occupy that site and use the park’s facilities.

Under section 26, the right to position the home continues until the site agreement is terminated. That gives meaningful protection, but it is not a freehold interest or an assurance that the park can never close. The statutory termination provisions still matter.

Before buying manufactured homes in Qld, identify the seller and park owner separately. Check the home’s ownership, any finance or security affecting it, the precise site, included fixtures and additions, and whether the proposed occupiers satisfy the agreement’s requirements. Obtain an independent inspection. A new coat of paint says little about corrosion beneath the home, water penetration or the condition of tie-downs.

Do not assume a conventional home loan, insurance policy, grant or concession will be available. Ask the proposed lender, insurer or administering authority to confirm eligibility for this transaction before making an unconditional commitment. A home-only purchase on rented land needs its own financial assessment.

Disclosure and the current site agreement requirements

Under section 29(2)–(3), the park owner must provide the park comparison document, the prescribed home owner information document and the proposed site agreement at least 21 days before entering the agreement. The current documents include Form 16 and Form 18, available through the Queensland Government’s manufactured home forms page.

The period can be reduced to at least seven days through the procedure in section 30. That requires independent advice from a Queensland lawyer and a notice signed by that lawyer. A salesperson’s assurance that the paperwork is standard is no substitute.

Section 25 requires the site agreement to be in the approved form and to identify matters including the site, parties, rent, other charges, payment arrangements and rent variation provisions. Read the special terms with the standard terms. Under section 24, inconsistent special terms yield to the Act and to the standard terms.

Since 6 December 2025, the ordinary purchase of an existing park home requires a new site agreement with the park owner. Assignment is now confined to the statutory family-transfer pathway. Sections 31C, 31D, 31E and 31F protect specified terms concerning utilities, communal facilities, services and amenities included in site rent, while allowing documented variations. They do not promise that every term, or the seller’s dollar rent, will carry over unchanged.

When comparing manufactured homes in Qld, compare the proposed buyer’s agreement with the seller’s agreement. A low advertised purchase price may be less attractive once the actual rent and excluded services are understood.

Cooling off and the sale contract

Section 33(8) generally gives a seven-day cooling-off period after the day the last person signs the site agreement. It becomes 28 days if the park owner has not provided disclosure as required by section 29. These are not the five business days applicable to many regulated building contracts.

Termination requires a signed notice, given to the park owner and any person holding the specified security interest, stating an effective termination day within 28 days after notice: section 33(2)–(3). Check recipients, delivery and dates before sending it.

Under section 56B, a sale agreement for a home positioned in a residential park must use the approved form and contain prescribed information. Form 19 became mandatory on 7 June 2026. The department explains that Form 19 is not a complete contract: it is intended to operate with additional terms or an industry contract.

The purchase terms must work with the new site agreement, disclosure process, cooling-off rights and settlement. Do not assume signing a sale contract secures a right to occupy the site. Section 56B(2) prohibits completion unless the buyer and park owner have entered a site agreement and the required disclosure has been given. Section 34 automatically ends a sale agreement entered in conjunction with the site agreement when that site agreement is validly terminated under section 33. It also regulates ownership reverting to the seller and repayment, including payment to a financier where applicable. Its operation is not confined to purchases directly from the park owner.

The cooling-off right may not apply where the owner received formal legal advice about the contract before signing, or represented that they had received that advice.

Site rent for Manufactured Homes In Qld

The annual ceiling is not an automatic entitlement

The general increase provisions require both a contractual basis and statutory compliance. Under section 69B(2)–(4), a general increase cannot exceed the higher of the relevant CPI increase and 3.5%, and general increases must be at least one year apart. The ceiling does not replace a more favourable contractual formula.

Suppose an agreement provides for a fixed 2% annual increase. If the statutory ceiling is 3.5%, the park owner cannot simply substitute 3.5%. Conversely, if the contractual formula produces 5% but the applicable ceiling is 3.5%, the general increase is constrained by that ceiling. These are hypothetical illustrations, not statements of the current CPI figure.

Market review terms are ineffective under section 69F. New agreements must use a prescribed increase basis under section 69A and section 4A of the Manufactured Homes (Residential Parks) Regulation 2017. Existing agreements may require examination of the transitional provisions, including sections 192, 193, 194 and 202.

For manufactured homes in Qld, asking only whether an increase is below 3.5% misses the contractual question. The calculation, permitted basis, previous increase date and notice must all be checked.

Notice and objections have separate deadlines

A general increase notice must be given at least 35 days before the increase day and explain the new amount, basis and calculation: section 69E. A home owner disputing the increase as excessive must give a dispute negotiation notice within 28 days after receiving it: section 70(2).

Keep the notice and evidence of when it arrived. A reply saying “I disagree” may not satisfy the statutory negotiation requirements. Nor should an owner assume that disputing the increase suspends payment; section 69E(3) provides that the proposed increased rent is payable from the stated increase day, subject to the statutory process and any subsequent order.

Special cost increases need separate scrutiny

The annual ceiling concerns general increases under the site agreement. Sections 71, 71A, 71B, 71C and 71D create a distinct process for qualifying special costs, including significant operational increases, unforeseen significant repairs and significant upgrades. It would be inaccurate to say every possible increase for manufactured homes in Qld is capped at 3.5% or CPI.

A special increase notice must specify the cost, purpose, allocation and proposed rent, with an increase day at least two months after notice. Section 71A gives 28 days to respond. Failure to respond is treated as a dispute, but there is a significant qualification: under section 71B, written agreement by owners of at least 75% of notified sites can bind all notified owners for certain upgrade increases involving at least four sites.

Where a disputed increase requires a tribunal decision, sections 71C and 71D govern the application and relevant criteria. Buyback payments and the rent reductions required by that scheme are expressly excluded from special costs by section 71(2). A park owner cannot simply pass those obligations back to residents through this mechanism.

Case example one — a rent dispute turns on the evidence

In Serenitas Communities Holdings Pty Ltd v Tassell & Ors [2024] QCATA 56, residents challenged a rent increase following a market review. The tribunal reduced the rent to $185 per week and ordered repayment of overpayments. Leave to appeal was refused and the appeals were dismissed.

The appeal examined comparisons between parks, their localities, facilities and the treatment of a water allowance. Although an error was identified in one comparison, the park owner did not obtain reversal of the result. The decision illustrates why a rent case requires evidence directed to the statutory criteria rather than a general complaint about affordability.

The case was decided on 27 May 2024, before the prohibition on market review increases commenced. It does not authorise market reviews today. Its continuing value for manufactured homes in Qld lies in the disciplined treatment of evidence and the limits of an appeal from a discretionary decision.

Living in Manufactured Homes In Qld

Facilities, utility charges and park rules

Owners should know what their rent pays for. Section 17 sets out park owner responsibilities, and section 86 protects quiet enjoyment. If a communal facility or service fails or its standard substantially declines, section 72 provides a pathway for seeking a rent reduction, subject to its conditions. Record the problem, its duration, complaints and the practical loss of amenity.

Separately charged utility use must be separately measured or metered under section 99. Section 99A restricts on-supply charges to the relevant supply cost for the quantity used and expressly addresses prohibited administration and meter-reading charges. A different label on the invoice does not necessarily avoid the restriction.

At least three approved ways to pay rent must be nominated, including one without an additional cost of the kind defined by the Act: section 63A. This does not mean the park must absorb ordinary bank account fees that the statutory definition excludes.

Park rules can affect pets, visitors, parking and day-to-day use. Obtain them before buying. Proposed rule changes are subject to part 13, including notice and objection processes. Permission to rent the home temporarily should also be checked against section 97 and the agreement; buying a park home is not automatically permission to operate holiday accommodation.

For manufactured homes in Qld, maintenance planning now deserves attention during due diligence. Sections 86B, 86C, 86D and 86E, the Regulation and the department’s current guidance deal with maintenance and capital replacement plans. Subject to exemptions and transitional rules, interim plans were required by 7 June 2026 and ordinary plans are required by 31 December 2027. Small and certain mixed-use parks are exempt. Ask for the applicable plan and evidence of implementation rather than assuming the same deadline applies to every park.

Before paying a deposit or authorising manufacture, the buyer should obtain written advice from the relevant Council or a building certifier confirming the approvals required for the Final Site.

Alterations require more than ownership of the home

Under section 98(2)–(3), an external alteration or addition requires the park owner’s written consent, which must not be unreasonably refused. The tribunal can determine an unreasonable refusal, subject to the dispute procedure, but cannot authorise work contrary to State law.

Hypothetical example: An owner replaces an open veranda with an enclosed room because the builder says it is a minor job. The park owner’s approval and building approval are different questions. The change may also affect drainage, fire separation, the home’s capacity to be moved and a future sale. An informal conversation with the manager should not be treated as resolving those issues.

Case example two — the tribunal’s jurisdiction must be proved

Palm Lake Resort Pty Ltd v Graham [2024] QCAT 269 arose from a dispute that included the exterior paint colour of a villa. The park owner’s application failed because the tribunal was not satisfied that the residence met the statutory definition of a manufactured home. The park’s development approval and the use of a site agreement did not establish the necessary characteristics of the actual structure.

The appeal was dismissed in Palm Lake Resort Pty Ltd v Graham [2026] QCATA 70. The Appeal Tribunal addressed the physical evidence, the applicant’s obligation to establish jurisdiction and the failure to challenge relevant evidence effectively at the hearing.

The lesson is narrower than saying every home on a concrete slab falls outside the Act. Classification depends on the evidence about the structure as it exists. In a contested case about manufactured homes in Qld, plans, photographs and properly directed technical evidence may be essential before the tribunal ever reaches the alleged breach.

Selling Manufactured Homes In Qld and leaving the park

Resale rights and continuing rent

Section 56 recognises the right to sell the home on site. Section 58 prohibits interference with that sale, while section 31 prevents unreasonable refusal to enter a site agreement with a prospective home owner. There are notice and information obligations, including sections 56A, 56B and 56C.

A park owner is not automatically entitled to a commission because a sale occurs within the park. Sections 60, 61 and 62 regulate selling authorities and selling fees. Check any separate statutory disclosure fee rather than assuming every charge associated with a sale is a commission or is prohibited.

Moving to aged care, leaving the home empty or advertising it for sale does not itself end the site agreement. Continuing rent can materially affect the owner’s funds or an estate. Obtain advice before giving a termination notice: under section 37, an owner terminating the agreement must give vacant possession of the site by the stated day. That is a different course from selling the home in place with the buyer entering a new agreement.

How the buyback and rent reduction scheme works

The scheme in part 9A provides an exit mechanism for eligible homes, but its conditions are more exacting than “the park buys it after a year”.

First, section 62C excludes a home brought onto the site, or another site in the park, by the current or a former home owner. Eligibility must therefore be checked before relying on the scheme.

Under sections 62N and 62P, the owner must give the required intention-to-sell notice, cease residing in, accessing or otherwise using the home, and satisfy the applicable selling-authority requirements. Where the park offers seller services, the six-month waiting period runs from appointment of the park owner as sole agent. Otherwise, it runs from the intention-to-sell notice. Only then can the owner give the opt-in notice.

Stage General requirement or consequence Main provision Establish eligibility Check the home’s history, vacancy and selling arrangements Sections 62C and 62P Wait before opting in At least six months from the applicable selling authority or notice Section 62P(3) Give opt-in notice The buyback period begins; rent remains payable Sections 62E and 62P Six months into the buyback period If unsold, site rent is reduced by 25% Section 62V End of the buyback period Ordinarily 12 months after opt-in, subject to statutory qualifications and extensions Sections 62E and 62T Determine purchase price Agreed resale value or the statutory valuation process Sections 62I–62M

The provisions identified in the table are linked here: section 62C, section 62P, section 62E, section 62V, section 62T and sections 62I, 62J, 62K, 62L and 62M.

The purchase price is not necessarily the owner’s original price or asking price. The scheme uses resale value and provides valuation procedures. Section 62S also addresses acceptance of qualifying offers. Owners cannot assume they may reject every offer while preserving an unconditional right to a later buyback at their preferred figure.

Hypothetical example: A qualifying owner appoints the park owner as sole selling agent on 1 January and otherwise satisfies the conditions. If the home remains unsold, the owner may opt in once the six-month waiting period has elapsed. The ordinary 12-month buyback period runs from that later opt-in date. Rent reduction ordinarily starts six months after opt-in. The scheme does not ordinarily require purchase 12 months after the original listing.

Manufactured homes in Qld can therefore remain a financial commitment well after the owner moves out. Keep the notices, agency appointment, valuation documents and proof of delivery. Under sections 62ZC, 62ZD and 62ZE, extensions and pending proceedings can affect the purchase obligation. Estate administration may also affect the end date under section 62E.

Termination and park closure

A park owner cannot terminate a protected site agreement simply by relying on an inconsistent contractual power. Section 32 limits termination to the statutory pathways. Breach and change-of-use applications are addressed by sections 38 and 39.

For a proposed change of use, section 39 requires the specified local government certification that the new use is lawful. Section 39B governs consequential orders, including removal or, where appropriate and with the owner’s consent, transfer of the home to the park owner. Section 39C deals with compensation orders. Relocation, comparable sites and compensation require attention to the actual orders and evidence; the Act does not promise automatic reimbursement of every amount an owner claims.

An owner facing a termination order should consider section 40B urgently. An application made before the termination day can seek an extension of specified compliance periods, and the section provides for suspension of the termination order while that application is decided.

Building Manufactured Homes In Qld for private land

The scope decides which obligations apply

Manufactured homes in Qld are often supplied through several contracts: manufacture, transport, footings, installation, plumbing and electrical connections. The legal consequences do not disappear because the principal document is called a purchase order rather than a building contract.

Under schedule 1B section 4, domestic building work includes construction of a detached dwelling, qualifying removal or resiting work, kit home installation and associated work. Residential use, the contracted work and the exclusions must be examined. The definition of excluded building work in schedule 1B section 1 includes transporting a building or kit home. A standalone transport contract should not casually be treated as identical to a contract to construct and install a dwelling.

Where the regulated domestic building contract regime applies, level 1 generally covers prices above $3,300 and below $20,000; level 2 starts at $20,000. The relevant provisions are schedule 1B sections 6 and 7, with the level 2 amount prescribed by section 45 of the QBCC Regulation 2018. Mixed-purpose contracts require attention to the amount referable to domestic building work.

The written contract requirements appear in schedule 1B sections 13 and 14. A level 2 contract must identify matters including the work, plans, price, start and completion arrangements and statutory warranties. Price adjustment warnings must appear prominently where required. The contractor must provide the consumer building guide before signing a level 2 contract: schedule 1B section 18.

Our guide to Queensland domestic building contracts explains those formal requirements and their consequences in more detail. For a manufactured home, the schedule should also state exactly which party undertakes the final installation and what remains for the owner to arrange.

Approvals must relate to the final site

A dwelling that can be transported is not necessarily approved for occupation anywhere. Obtain site-specific advice about zoning, siting, flood and bushfire constraints, structural loads, energy efficiency, wastewater disposal and service connections. Requirements depend on the site and applicable approval pathway.

The QBCC’s current guidance on tiny and prefabricated homes recommends contacting council and a building certifier before purchase or installation. Relevant legislation includes the Planning Act 2016, Building Act 1975 and Plumbing and Drainage Act 2018, together with the applicable building codes.

A contract can allocate responsibility for obtaining approvals. It cannot make unlawful installation or occupation lawful. A signed acknowledgement that the buyer “does not require council approval” is no substitute for checking the law.

Where regulated work requires footings or a slab, schedule 1B section 31 generally requires appropriate foundations data before contracting, subject to its limited exception. The section can prevent recovery of additional amounts that appropriate pre-contract investigation would have identified. A generic “worst-case soil” assumption should not be accepted without testing it against that obligation.

The contract should clearly state whether the buyer or the contractor is responsible for each approval. If the buyer accepts responsibility, the buyer must complete the necessary inquiries and provide the required approvals before delivery or installation. The contractor may still be unable to proceed with unlawful work, even where the buyer accepted responsibility.

Cooling off under a building contract

The building contract cooling-off regime is separate from the residential park process. Schedule 1B section 35 ordinarily permits withdrawal within five business days after receipt of the signed contract, with further rules where the consumer building guide or signed contract has not been provided.

There are material restrictions in section 36, including where the owner received the defined formal legal advice before contracting, or represented that they had. Section 39 separately regulates waiver. Do not assume independent contract advice leaves the statutory withdrawal right unchanged.

A withdrawal notice must meet section 37, including stating the provision relied on. Section 38 deals with the financial consequences: the contractor may retain reasonable out-of-pocket expenses and, for withdrawal under section 35(1), a further $100. This is not an unrestricted right to cancel without cost.

Deposits and progress payments for Manufactured Homes In Qld

For regulated contracts, schedule 1B section 33(1) generally limits deposits to 10% for level 1 and 5% for level 2. Where the value of off-site work exceeds 50% of the contract price, the maximum is 20%.

The definition of deposit in section 33(3) is crucial. It includes payments for domestic building work demanded or received before the contracted services commence at the building site. Calling an invoice a factory-stage payment does not decide its legality.

Schedule 1B section 34(1) requires progress claims to relate directly to progress at the building site and be proportionate to the value of the relevant work, or less. Its subsection (4) excludes a place where work is performed before later installation or construction elsewhere from the definition of building site.

Hypothetical example: A regulated $180,000 contract involves more than 50% off-site work. The contractor seeks a 20% deposit followed by 60% when the dwelling is finished at the factory, before any contracted services have started at the final site. The special deposit rule does not itself authorise collection of 80% before dispatch. The statutory definitions and progress-payment restriction must be applied to the actual arrangement.

For manufactured homes in Qld, this is a serious contract-design issue. It should be resolved before signing rather than left to an owner and manufacturer to argue about when the home is sitting on a truck. Different rules may apply to a genuine non-residential supply arrangement; a residential transaction should not be relabelled to avoid consumer protections.

Delivery and completion of Manufactured Homes In Qld

The contract should separate completion of factory manufacture from delivery, installation and practical completion. Where the regulated regime applies, the definition of practical completion in schedule 1B section 1 requires contractual and statutory compliance, with only qualifying minor defects or omissions and the required defects document.

For manufactured homes in Qld, a promise to deliver a cabin and a promise to deliver an occupiable home can be commercially very different. Identify responsibility for transport permits, route surveys, crane access, unloading, footings, tie-downs, stairs, joining modules, weatherproofing, services and certification. Specify which documents must be supplied before handover.

Risk of damage, ownership and insurance should be addressed separately. A clause passing risk on loading may expose the buyer before arrival. A title clause may have different consequences if the manufacturer becomes insolvent. Obtain advice about identifying paid-for materials and the unfinished home, third-party security interests and any proposed security registration; paying an invoice does not necessarily secure priority over a financier.

Delay provisions should identify what triggers commencement, how extensions are claimed and which costs are recoverable. For regulated contracts, schedule 1B section 42 controls extension claims, including the permitted causes, written claim, ten-business-day timing requirement and written owner approval. Storage charges should have a clear trigger and rate, particularly where site preparation is the owner’s responsibility. Avoid overlapping daily delay and storage charges for the same loss.

Changes to drawings, delivery arrangements or owner-supplied work should be recorded before the changed work proceeds. Regulated variations engage schedule 1B sections 40 and 41. Our guide to variations in Queensland building contracts explains the written notice and payment issues that commonly become disputed.

Before signing, the buyer should obtain written confirmation of who insures the Building while it is being manufactured, loaded, transported, unloaded and installed. The buyer should not assume that the carrier’s insurance or the Queensland Home Warranty Scheme covers every loss.

Insurance and defects affecting Manufactured Homes In Qld

Home warranty insurance does not cover every stage

The statutory exclusions are explicit. QBCC Act section 67WB(1)(c)–(e) excludes the specified loading, unloading and transport work and off-site prefabrication of the whole building, whether supplied whole or in parts. A premium or notice of cover should not be read as insurance for every activity in the contract.

Eligible on-site installation and related work may be covered. Sections 67WC and 67WE address primary insurable work and residences, including manufactured homes fixed to land in residential parks. Coverage depends on the work, statutory definitions and terms of cover. The QBCC’s current prefabricated-home guidance distinguishes installation cover from off-site manufacture, transport and product defects.

A transport-damaged wall, a manufacturing defect and a defective footing may require different claims against different parties. Obtain written confirmation of the cover applicable to the actual scope, and separate transit or other insurance where needed. Do not assume an owner-builder arrangement carries the same overall protection as a licensed contractor’s insured installation contract.

Statutory warranties and claim deadlines

For regulated contracts, schedule 1B section 19 incorporates statutory warranties. These include suitable materials under section 20, legal compliance under section 21, appropriate workmanship and care under section 22, compliance with contractual plans under section 23 and reasonable diligence under section 25. The occupation warranty in section 24 depends on the scope being work to a stage suitable for occupation.

A six-month defects clause does not, by itself, extinguish those statutory rights. Our guide to statutory warranties for residential building work explains the obligations beyond a contractual maintenance period.

Schedule 1B section 29(1)–(4) generally requires warranty proceedings within six years for a breach resulting in a prescribed structural defect and one year otherwise, with a limited extension where the breach becomes apparent in the final six months. The starting date depends on completion and, for unfinished work, the statutory alternatives. The section also recognises a defence where reasonable access to rectify was not provided: section 29(6).

These periods are separate from insurance notification and claim deadlines, and from other causes of action. Check the applicable QBCC insurance time limits promptly. Our guide to QBCC timeframes for home warranty and defective work helps distinguish the different processes. A complaint or ongoing negotiation should not be assumed to stop a limitation period.

Consumer guarantees and misleading statements

The Australian Consumer Law, contained in schedule 2 of the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth) and applied in Queensland by section 16 of the Fair Trading Act 1989, can provide additional protection for qualifying consumer acquisitions. Relevant guarantees include acceptable quality of goods under section 54, fitness for a disclosed purpose under section 55, and due care and skill in services under section 60. Section 64 prevents contracting out of the applicable guarantees. Coverage requires analysis of the actual supply and the section 3 consumer definition. Remedies against suppliers are addressed in sections 259 and 260 for goods, and sections 267 and 268 for services. The distinction between a major failure and a failure that can be remedied affects the available response; every defect does not create an immediate right to a full refund.

Statements about approval status, suitability, insurance or completion can also engage section 18, which prohibits misleading or deceptive conduct in trade or commerce. Preserve the advertisement and the communications explaining what was promised. A six-week manufacturing estimate is not necessarily a six-week promise of lawful occupation.

One-sided standard terms may require examination under sections 23 and 24, including broad liability exclusions or unilateral powers to change the price or scope. An unfavourable term is not automatically unfair; the statutory test considers matters including imbalance, legitimate interests, detriment and transparency. Rights and available relief must be identified before demanding cancellation or a refund.

Resolving disputes about Manufactured Homes In Qld

Choose the correct procedure before filing

Residential park disputes commonly follow negotiation, mediation and then a tribunal hearing. Section 107 prescribes the dispute negotiation notice and meeting process. Section 116 sets the prerequisites for a hearing application and identifies exceptions. Some applications, including specified termination and buyback applications, are exempt; disputes between home owners have a different prerequisite. Use the QCAT manufactured home park guidance to select the correct current application.

A construction dispute follows a different route. QBCC Act section 77 addresses referral for dispute resolution before tribunal proceedings. The applicable process and any exception must be checked for the particular dispute. QCAT requires the relevant QBCC outcome or no-process-required letter with a building dispute application; failure to provide it can result in refusal or dismissal. Our guide to QCAT building disputes in Queensland explains preparation of that kind of claim.

A dispute about manufactured homes in Qld may involve the manufacturer, installer, carrier, seller and park owner. They are not interchangeable defendants. Identify the obligation each allegedly breached and the order sought against each. A pure supply dispute, an insurance review and a residential park dispute should not be assumed to share the same jurisdiction or filing requirements.

Preserve evidence and choose a remedy that can work

Before destructive repairs, arrange a suitable inspection and record the condition of the home. An expert should address the contractual or technical standard, the cause of the problem, the responsible work and a reasonable rectification method. Photographs establish appearance; they do not always establish cause.

Keep every version of the contract, plans, variation notices, invoices, payment records, approvals and correspondence. Save advertising as it appeared when the decision was made. Maintain a chronology that distinguishes manufacture, loading, delivery, installation and discovery of defects. If court proceedings follow, document duties require attention to adverse as well as helpful material; our guide to disclosure of evidence in Queensland explains the court process. QCAT directions must be considered separately.

The remedy must fit the legal basis and the forum’s powers. Rectification, completion, compensation, repayment and urgent preservation orders require different evidence. A claimant seeking damages should identify the loss, the breach that caused it and reasonable steps taken to avoid further loss. Do not assume that the entire purchase price, replacement accommodation and every consequential expense will all be recoverable.

Our guide to contractual and equitable remedies and defences explains why damages, rescission and orders requiring or restraining performance serve different purposes. Obtain advice before terminating or withholding a major payment: an unjustified response can create a claim against the owner and complicate insurance rights.

A practical checklist for Manufactured Homes In Qld

Before committing, obtain answers to the questions that determine the transaction’s legal and financial viability:

Does the actual home qualify for the statutory regime being relied on?

Are you buying land, a home on a rented site, construction work, or a combination?

Have you received the current disclosure documents, sale form, proposed site agreement and park rules?

What rent and charges will you pay, how can they increase, and what services are included?

Who obtains approvals, performs each stage and supplies the handover documents?

Are the contractor, licence, deposit and payment stages appropriate for the actual scope?

Which risks are insured during manufacture, transit and installation, and which are excluded?

What happens if the home is late, defective, cannot be installed or remains unsold?

Does the buyback scheme apply to this home’s history and your proposed selling arrangements?

What notices and deadlines must be preserved if a dispute develops?

The best time to resolve those questions about manufactured homes in Qld is before the deposit is paid. Once manufacture has begun or the buyer has moved into a park, correcting the documents may require agreement from someone whose commercial interests have already changed.