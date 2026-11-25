There are some notable recent and pro­posed changes to stra­ta leg­is­la­tion, in par­tic­u­lar as to how they apply to and affect 2 lot stra­ta schemes in NSW which will be reclas­si­fied as ‘small stra­ta schemes’.

This is of par­tic­u­lar rel­e­vance to the many exist­ing, and more recent duplex devel­op­ments under­tak­en, across Syd­ney and in many region­al areas. The impact of the NSW Gov­ern­men­t’s past changes to plan­ning rules under its Low and Mid-Rise Hous­ing pol­i­cy which changed plan­ning con­trols to encour­age more low and mid-rise hous­ing to be built with­in 800 metres walk from nom­i­nat­ed town cen­tres and trans­port hubs, has seen a rise in duplex style devel­op­ments and many of them are under­tak­en as stra­ta schemes.

In Syd­ney there are many 2 lot devel­op­ments, whether as stra­ta duplex-style devel­op­ments, or Tor­rens duplex, semi-style or detached hous­ing developments.

Small stra­ta schemes make up more than 30 per­cent of all stra­ta schemes, accord­ing to the sec­ond read­ing speech in Par­lia­ment that passed the Stra­ta Schemes Leg­is­la­tion Amend­ment (Mis­cel­la­neous) Act 2026 (Amend­ment Act).

The Amend­ment Act, passed on 23 Octo­ber 2026, will intro­duce fur­ther changes for 2 lot schemes. These changes are expect­ed to com­mence some­time in 2027, accord­ing to Fair Trad­ing’s website.

These changes are designed pri­mar­i­ly to reduce the reg­u­la­to­ry bur­den on the more than 25,5002 lot stra­ta schemes in NSW which are con­sid­ered low­er risk and not complex.

Two recent changes that are effec­tive from 1 Octo­ber 2026 under the Stra­ta Schemes Man­age­ment Amend­ment Reg­u­la­tion 2026 mean that for 2 lot stra­ta schemes:

they are exempt­ed from under­tak­ing annu­al report­ing with­in 3 months after their annu­al gen­er­al meet­ing to, and pro­vide the pre­scribed infor­ma­tion through, the NSW Stra­ta Hub; and

stra­ta com­mit­tee mem­bers of 2 lot schemes will not be required to under­take manda­to­ry stra­ta com­mit­tee train­ing, unlike stra­ta com­mit­tee mem­bers of stra­ta schemes with 3 or more lots.

How­ev­er, it might still be worth­while for of 2 lot scheme own­ers to con­sid­er under­tak­ing the train­ing to assist them in man­ag­ing their 2 lot scheme more effectively.

2 lot stra­ta schemes need in the mean­time, until new sec­tion 7A of the stra­ta man­age­ment leg­is­la­tion comes into effect, in the same way as oth­er stra­ta schemes, to hold annu­al gen­er­al meet­ings and record deci­sions in meet­ing min­utes, pre­pare and approve year­ly bud­gets, raise levies to meet shared expens­es, main­tain prop­er records, main­tain and repair com­mon prop­er­ty, observe and per­form scheme by-laws, deter­mine, obtain and give as an own­ers cor­po­ra­tion, cor­rect approvals for ren­o­va­tions affect­ing com­mon prop­er­ty, and arrange insur­ances, amongst oth­er matters.

Typ­i­cal­ly, the ini­tial peri­od of a 2 lot stra­ta scheme (which is sub­ject to the usu­al restric­tions) expires when a devel­op­er sells a lot hav­ing more than one-third of the unit enti­tle­ments for the scheme. That usu­al­ly hap­pens when one of the two lots is sold to anoth­er incom­ing owner.

Before the Stra­ta Schemes Man­age­ment Act 2015 com­menced on 30 Novem­ber 2016, it was usu­al (but not always the case) for 2 lot schemes to have sched­ules of unit enti­tle­ments based on a 50 – 50 levy and vot­ing allo­ca­tion, giv­ing each own­er an equal foot­ing. Since 30 Novem­ber 2016, as unit enti­tle­ments are required to be based on mar­ket val­ues of the respec­tive lots at the time of reg­is­tra­tion of a stra­ta plan, there has been a change to this usu­al posi­tion as a result.

That might mean that one own­er in the scheme, with a more valu­able lot, has a high­er levy and vot­ing allo­ca­tion based on a unit enti­tle­ment of more than 50%, which could mean that ordi­nary res­o­lu­tions requir­ing major­i­ty vote of more than 50% could be passed by just one lot own­er and not require the two lot own­ers to agree.

Though typ­i­cal­ly this would not affect pass­ing spe­cial res­o­lu­tions for the more impor­tant mat­ters which require them both to vote in favour. This some­times caus­es con­flict par­tic­u­lar­ly when lot own­ers in a 2 lot scheme can­not reach agree­ment on one own­er’s pro­posed major ren­o­va­tions involv­ing com­mon property.

2 lot schemes also present­ly have spe­cial rules applic­a­ble to them which deals with the fact that there are only two own­ers in such a scheme. There is no need to elect a stra­ta com­mit­tee, it is made up of 2 mem­bers one for each lot, and both own­ers must be present at any meet­ing. Also, if there is a breach of a by-law by one own­er, no meet­ing is required to pass a res­o­lu­tion to issue a notice to comply.

2 lot schemes can also cur­rent­ly opt out of some usu­al scheme require­ments for insur­ances and for the estab­lish­ment of a 10-year cap­i­tal works funds, if the required exemp­tions are satisfied.

For 2 lot schemes, com­bined stra­ta build­ing insur­ance is not required if: there are two build­ings on two lots which are phys­i­cal­ly detached, none of the build­ings or build­ing parts are locat­ed out­side of those lots, and the own­ers cor­po­ra­tion has passed a unan­i­mous res­o­lu­tion (both own­ers agree) that they don’t need to com­bined stra­ta build­ing insur­ance. In this sit­u­a­tion, each lot own­er insures the build­ing sit­u­at­ed in their own lot.

Qual­i­fy­ing 2 lot schemes can cur­rent­ly also pass a unan­i­mous res­o­lu­tion to not have a cap­i­tal works fund if the same sce­nario for an insur­ance exemp­tion applies.

How­ev­er, even where the exemp­tions are sat­is­fied, own­ers should con­sid­er whether it is pru­dent to have a plan to main­tain a finan­cial reserve. For exam­ple, it may be dif­fi­cult at a par­tic­u­lar time for one own­er to raise fund for sub­stan­tial repairs that are required, includ­ing in any emer­gency, rather than rely on pooled cap­i­tal funds paid into an account year on year for such even­tu­al­i­ties. How­ev­er, this will be exempt­ed total­ly by the pro­posed fur­ther changes.

What the changes under the Amend­ment Act to 2 lot schemes will mean when they commence

The Amend­ment Act, when the rel­e­vant pro­vi­sions com­mence, will exempt 2 lot stra­ta schemes from hav­ing to do a num­ber of things that oth­er schemes are required to do under the leg­is­la­tion. They will be known as small stra­ta schemes and will be exempt­ed from the mat­ters set out in sec­tion 7A of the Amend­ment Act.

These exemp­tions are:

pass­ing spe­cial res­o­lu­tions (which require the hold­ing of a gen­er­al meet­ing to do so);

hold­ing annu­al gen­er­al meet­ings and oth­er gen­er­al meet­ings by qual­i­fied request;

the require­ment to have a stra­ta committee;

prepar­ing the 10-year cap­i­tal works fund plan;

giv­ing infor­ma­tion to the Sec­re­tary of Fair Train­ing for the pur­pos­es of mak­ing that infor­ma­tion pub­licly avail­able on the inter­net or any oth­er way; and

as set out in regulation.

Instead, own­ers of 2 lot schemes will be required to make writ­ten res­o­lu­tions of a 2 lot own­ers cor­po­ra­tion on any deci­sion that would oth­er­wise be required to be made:

by an own­ers cor­po­ra­tion in gen­er­al meeting;

by an offi­cer of the own­ers cor­po­ra­tion (chair­man, sec­re­tary or treasurer)

by a stra­ta committee

an offi­cer of a stra­ta committee

These writ­ten res­o­lu­tions must be approved in writ­ing by all own­ers of each of the 2 lots in the stra­ta scheme and will be tak­en to be the same as deci­sions made if it were any oth­er type of scheme. There are pro­vi­sions for reg­u­la­tions to make fur­ther pro­vi­sion on oth­er matters.

Unan­i­mous res­o­lu­tions to deter­mine insur­ance and cap­i­tal works fund exemp­tions men­tioned above will be able to be dealt with by writ­ten res­o­lu­tion under sec­tion 7A

While these are in many respects wel­come changes and will mean few­er com­pli­ance costs and more flex­i­bil­i­ty, own­ers should ensure that good writ­ten records be kept and main­tained under the writ­ten res­o­lu­tions method, par­tic­u­lar­ly giv­en that these will impact both lot own­ers, who each own a large share in a com­mon build­ing, which may be con­sid­er­able, but also when it comes for one of the two lot own­ers to sell their lot to an incom­ing purchaser.

This will mean that good record keep­ing will still be impor­tant, par­tic­u­lar­ly as incom­ing own­ers may not be able to access cer­tain infor­ma­tion on the stra­ta scheme through Fair Trading.

It will also mean changes for those lot own­ers who had a major­i­ty vot­ing right due to their unit enti­tle­ment and will mean a dilu­tion of their abil­i­ty to pass ordi­nary motions in gen­er­al meetings.

That might prompt a wave of res­o­lu­tions for things like approv­ing minor ren­o­va­tions (which only require major­i­ty res­o­lu­tion), or mak­ing appli­ca­tions for devel­op­ment con­sent for major ren­o­va­tion works they intend to do to com­mon prop­er­ty, before the rel­e­vant pro­vi­sions of the Amend­ment Act commence.

Ren­o­va­tions and rights to main­tain com­mon property

Ren­o­va­tions in our expe­ri­ence are a poten­tial­ly con­tentious area when it comes to two lot stra­ta schemes, as there is often no fea­si­ble way to break a dead­lock in deci­sion mak­ing between two owners.

Often, some lot own­ers may erro­neous­ly take the view that they own ‘their part of the build­ing’ to which they can do what they like. While this might be so in a Tor­rens title devel­op­ment where the com­mon part of a build­ing might con­sist of a bound­ary wall, it is not usu­al­ly the case in a stra­ta title devel­op­ment. The build­ing and struc­tures sur­round­ing both lots is often com­mon prop­er­ty and the own­ers cor­po­ra­tion’s approval is required for works to the com­mon prop­er­ty, mean­ing both lot own­ers as mem­bers of the own­ers cor­po­ra­tion need to reach agree­ment on many matters.

Care­ful inspec­tion of a 2 lot scheme stra­ta plan needs to be under­tak­en to cor­rect­ly iden­ti­fy in each case what is lot prop­er­ty and what is com­mon prop­er­ty, as these devel­op­ments are not typ­i­cal­ly done in the same way each time.

One way of reduc­ing the ten­sion is to have a com­mon prop­er­ty rights by-law grant­i­ng each lot own­er rights to under­take works to their respec­tive com­mon prop­er­ty sur­round­ing their lot, but cer­tain build­ing ele­ments like a com­mon roof or shared dri­ve­ways for exam­ple, might be bet­ter retained by an own­ers cor­po­ra­tion. Both own­ers would need to agree to such a by-law, in the same way as a by-law for major ren­o­va­tions under­tak­en by one lot owner.

There is great flex­i­bil­i­ty in the nature and con­fig­u­ra­tion of two lot schemes so pur­chasers buy­ing into 2 lot schemes will need to review the stra­ta plan and review and rely on scheme records includ­ing ensur­ing they have seen all rel­e­vant writ­ten res­o­lu­tions, once these changes to the Amend­ment Act come into force.