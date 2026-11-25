ARTICLE · 25 NOVEMBER 2026
Changes To Strata Legislation Applicable To 2 Lot Schemes
There are some notable recent and proposed changes to strata legislation, in particular as to how they apply to and affect 2 lot strata schemes in NSW which will be reclassified as ‘small strata schemes’.
There are some notable recent and proposed changes to strata legislation, in particular as to how they apply to and affect 2 lot strata schemes in NSW which will be reclassified as ‘small strata schemes’.
This is of particular relevance to the many existing, and more recent duplex developments undertaken, across Sydney and in many regional areas. The impact of the NSW Government’s past changes to planning rules under its Low and Mid-Rise Housing policy which changed planning controls to encourage more low and mid-rise housing to be built within 800 metres walk from nominated town centres and transport hubs, has seen a rise in duplex style developments and many of them are undertaken as strata schemes.
In Sydney there are many 2 lot developments, whether as strata duplex-style developments, or Torrens duplex, semi-style or detached housing developments.
Small strata schemes make up more than 30 percent of all strata schemes, according to the second reading speech in Parliament that passed the Strata Schemes Legislation Amendment (Miscellaneous) Act 2026 (Amendment Act).
The Amendment Act, passed on 23 October 2026, will introduce further changes for 2 lot schemes. These changes are expected to commence sometime in 2027, according to Fair Trading’s website.
These changes are designed primarily to reduce the regulatory burden on the more than 25,5002 lot strata schemes in NSW which are considered lower risk and not complex.
Two recent changes that are effective from 1 October 2026 under the Strata Schemes Management Amendment Regulation 2026 mean that for 2 lot strata schemes:
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they are exempted from undertaking annual reporting within 3 months after their annual general meeting to, and provide the prescribed information through, the NSW Strata Hub; and
- strata committee members of 2 lot schemes will not be required to undertake mandatory strata committee training, unlike strata committee members of strata schemes with 3 or more lots.
However, it might still be worthwhile for of 2 lot scheme owners to consider undertaking the training to assist them in managing their 2 lot scheme more effectively.
2 lot strata schemes need in the meantime, until new section 7A of the strata management legislation comes into effect, in the same way as other strata schemes, to hold annual general meetings and record decisions in meeting minutes, prepare and approve yearly budgets, raise levies to meet shared expenses, maintain proper records, maintain and repair common property, observe and perform scheme by-laws, determine, obtain and give as an owners corporation, correct approvals for renovations affecting common property, and arrange insurances, amongst other matters.
Typically, the initial period of a 2 lot strata scheme (which is subject to the usual restrictions) expires when a developer sells a lot having more than one-third of the unit entitlements for the scheme. That usually happens when one of the two lots is sold to another incoming owner.
Before the Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 commenced on 30 November 2016, it was usual (but not always the case) for 2 lot schemes to have schedules of unit entitlements based on a 50 – 50 levy and voting allocation, giving each owner an equal footing. Since 30 November 2016, as unit entitlements are required to be based on market values of the respective lots at the time of registration of a strata plan, there has been a change to this usual position as a result.
That might mean that one owner in the scheme, with a more valuable lot, has a higher levy and voting allocation based on a unit entitlement of more than 50%, which could mean that ordinary resolutions requiring majority vote of more than 50% could be passed by just one lot owner and not require the two lot owners to agree.
Though typically this would not affect passing special resolutions for the more important matters which require them both to vote in favour. This sometimes causes conflict particularly when lot owners in a 2 lot scheme cannot reach agreement on one owner’s proposed major renovations involving common property.
2 lot schemes also presently have special rules applicable to them which deals with the fact that there are only two owners in such a scheme. There is no need to elect a strata committee, it is made up of 2 members one for each lot, and both owners must be present at any meeting. Also, if there is a breach of a by-law by one owner, no meeting is required to pass a resolution to issue a notice to comply.
2 lot schemes can also currently opt out of some usual scheme requirements for insurances and for the establishment of a 10-year capital works funds, if the required exemptions are satisfied.
For 2 lot schemes, combined strata building insurance is not required if: there are two buildings on two lots which are physically detached, none of the buildings or building parts are located outside of those lots, and the owners corporation has passed a unanimous resolution (both owners agree) that they don’t need to combined strata building insurance. In this situation, each lot owner insures the building situated in their own lot.
Qualifying 2 lot schemes can currently also pass a unanimous resolution to not have a capital works fund if the same scenario for an insurance exemption applies.
However, even where the exemptions are satisfied, owners should consider whether it is prudent to have a plan to maintain a financial reserve. For example, it may be difficult at a particular time for one owner to raise fund for substantial repairs that are required, including in any emergency, rather than rely on pooled capital funds paid into an account year on year for such eventualities. However, this will be exempted totally by the proposed further changes.
What the changes under the Amendment Act to 2 lot schemes will mean when they commence
The Amendment Act, when the relevant provisions commence, will exempt 2 lot strata schemes from having to do a number of things that other schemes are required to do under the legislation. They will be known as small strata schemes and will be exempted from the matters set out in section 7A of the Amendment Act.
These exemptions are:
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passing special resolutions (which require the holding of a general meeting to do so);
- holding annual general meetings and other general meetings by qualified request;
- the requirement to have a strata committee;
- preparing the 10-year capital works fund plan;
- giving information to the Secretary of Fair Training for the purposes of making that information publicly available on the internet or any other way; and
- as set out in regulation.
Instead, owners of 2 lot schemes will be required to make written resolutions of a 2 lot owners corporation on any decision that would otherwise be required to be made:
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by an owners corporation in general meeting;
- by an officer of the owners corporation (chairman, secretary or treasurer)
- by a strata committee
- an officer of a strata committee
These written resolutions must be approved in writing by all owners of each of the 2 lots in the strata scheme and will be taken to be the same as decisions made if it were any other type of scheme. There are provisions for regulations to make further provision on other matters.
Unanimous resolutions to determine insurance and capital works fund exemptions mentioned above will be able to be dealt with by written resolution under section 7A
While these are in many respects welcome changes and will mean fewer compliance costs and more flexibility, owners should ensure that good written records be kept and maintained under the written resolutions method, particularly given that these will impact both lot owners, who each own a large share in a common building, which may be considerable, but also when it comes for one of the two lot owners to sell their lot to an incoming purchaser.
This will mean that good record keeping will still be important, particularly as incoming owners may not be able to access certain information on the strata scheme through Fair Trading.
It will also mean changes for those lot owners who had a majority voting right due to their unit entitlement and will mean a dilution of their ability to pass ordinary motions in general meetings.
That might prompt a wave of resolutions for things like approving minor renovations (which only require majority resolution), or making applications for development consent for major renovation works they intend to do to common property, before the relevant provisions of the Amendment Act commence.
Renovations and rights to maintain common property
Renovations in our experience are a potentially contentious area when it comes to two lot strata schemes, as there is often no feasible way to break a deadlock in decision making between two owners.
Often, some lot owners may erroneously take the view that they own ‘their part of the building’ to which they can do what they like. While this might be so in a Torrens title development where the common part of a building might consist of a boundary wall, it is not usually the case in a strata title development. The building and structures surrounding both lots is often common property and the owners corporation’s approval is required for works to the common property, meaning both lot owners as members of the owners corporation need to reach agreement on many matters.
Careful inspection of a 2 lot scheme strata plan needs to be undertaken to correctly identify in each case what is lot property and what is common property, as these developments are not typically done in the same way each time.
One way of reducing the tension is to have a common property rights by-law granting each lot owner rights to undertake works to their respective common property surrounding their lot, but certain building elements like a common roof or shared driveways for example, might be better retained by an owners corporation. Both owners would need to agree to such a by-law, in the same way as a by-law for major renovations undertaken by one lot owner.
There is great flexibility in the nature and configuration of two lot schemes so purchasers buying into 2 lot schemes will need to review the strata plan and review and rely on scheme records including ensuring they have seen all relevant written resolutions, once these changes to the Amendment Act come into force.
Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: [email protected]
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.