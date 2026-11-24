ARTICLE · 24 NOVEMBER 2026
Payments ‘On Account’ Versus Agreed Payments In Construction Contracts
In construction contracts, a critical issue often arises around the nature of payments made for variations and whether such payments imply an agreement that binds parties conclusively or are provisional “on account” payments subject to later adjustment. The New South Wales Court of Appeal decision in Kaloriziko Pty Ltd as trustee for Ryde Combined Unit Trust v Calibre Construction Group Pty Ltd (No 2) [2025] NSWCA 259 provides significant clarity on this matter, especially under an amended AS 4902 2000 design and construct contract framework.
Kaloriziko Pty Ltd as trustee for Ryde Combined Unit Trust v Calibre Construction Group Pty Ltd (No 2) [2025] NSWCA259 considered the issue of variations claimed and payments made ‘on account’ under a construction contract.
In construction contracts, a critical issue often arises around the nature of payments made for variations and whether such payments imply an agreement that binds parties conclusively or are provisional “on account” payments subject to later adjustment. The New South Wales Court of Appeal decision in Kaloriziko Pty Ltd as trustee for Ryde Combined Unit Trust v Calibre Construction Group Pty Ltd (No 2) [2025] NSWCA259 provides significant clarity on this matter, especially under an amended AS49022000 design and construct contract framework.
Background of the Dispute
The case involved a mixed-use apartment complex project in Ryde, Sydney, where the builder claimed and received $1.38 million in payments for variations, assessed and approved under clause 36 of the contract. The developer disputed nine of these variations, for which it had already paid $690,000, arguing that they were not genuine variations warranting additional payment. The contract explicitly stated under clause 37.2 that payments, other than the final one, were ‘on account only,’ meaning provisional and subject to reassessment.
The developer sought to recover payments made and claimed damages for delays and defective work, while the builder counterclaimed for unpaid variation work and underpayments. The primary judge initially ruled in favour of the builder, awarding $2.1 million and rejecting the developer’s attempt to revisit the approved variations.
Key Contractual Provisions
- Clause 36 empowered the superintendent to direct variations related to increases, decreases, omissions, or changes in work scope, quality, or dimensions.
- Variations, once directed, were to be priced and added to the contract sum.
- Clause 37.2 stipulated that all progress payments, except the final payment, were payments ‘on account only,’ provisional and not final. 4
The Supreme Court Decision
Justice Stevenson held that the provision about payment ‘on account only’ applied only to progress claims and did not permit the developer to treat the paid and approved variations as provisional or non-binding. He found many variations approved and paid were not true variations but nonetheless barred the developer from later resiling on payments made in accordance with clause 36.4, emphasising that parties cannot agree to terms allowing revisiting or reassessing variations after approval and payment.
The Court of Appeal’s Analysis and Decision
The developer appealed, and the Court of Appeal scrutinised whether the approvals and pricing of alleged variations could in themselves constitute a binding agreement to pay for work that was not a legitimate variation.
The Court noted established principles that:
- Genuine variations must constitute additional or different work outside the originally contracted scope.
- Approvals or payments for non-variations do not convert those works into variations.
- Clause 36 requires strict compliance: pricing pertains only to valid variations.
The Court cited previous cases such as Al-Atabi and Wormald, emphasising that paying or approving work as a variation does not waive conditions of payment or convert a non-variation into a variation.
Critically, the Court held that the payments made for non-variations were ‘on account,’ hence provisional, and the developer was entitled to a credit for amounts overpaid for approvals that were in hindsight incorrect. This meant the primary judge’s decision favouring the builder was overturned in part: the developer had the right to recover overpayments made for work not genuinely varied.
Implications for Construction Contracts
This case reaffirms that when contracts specify progress payments as payment ‘on account,’ such payments do not prevent the principal or developer from reassessing or reclaiming funds if those payments were for works not truly constituting variations.
The ruling clarifies that:
- Approval or payment does not amount to conclusive agreement if the payment was explicitly on account.
- Contractors should closely examine earlier claimed or certified variations and claims, especially prior to submitting final claims, to ensure entitlement is correctly established.
- Principals are protected under the contract’s provisions to revisit and reassess provisional payments and avoid overpaying for works wrongly classified as variations.
Conclusion
The Kaloriziko v Calibre decision highlights the complexities in managing variations which in themselves are often the subject of dispute and payments in construction contracts governed by standard forms like AS49022000. Payments ‘on account’ retain their provisional nature, allowing parties to reassess and resist claims for works not genuinely varied despite prior agreement, approvals or payments.
As held by Adamson JA, the fact that any alleged ‘variation’ had been approved by the Developer ‘cannot transform a non-variation into a variation’ and could not vary the works under contract under the Contract and payment of a non-variation did not override the express words of the contract that ‘payment other than the final payment was on account.
Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: [email protected]
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