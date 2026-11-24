Kaloriziko Pty Ltd as trustee for Ryde Com­bined Unit Trust v Cal­i­bre Con­struc­tion Group Pty Ltd (No 2) [2025] NSW­CA259 con­sid­ered the issue of vari­a­tions claimed and pay­ments made ‘on account’ under a con­struc­tion contract.

In con­struc­tion con­tracts, a crit­i­cal issue often aris­es around the nature of pay­ments made for vari­a­tions and whether such pay­ments imply an agree­ment that binds par­ties con­clu­sive­ly or are pro­vi­sion­al “on account” pay­ments sub­ject to lat­er adjust­ment. The New South Wales Court of Appeal deci­sion in Kaloriziko Pty Ltd as trustee for Ryde Com­bined Unit Trust v Cal­i­bre Con­struc­tion Group Pty Ltd (No 2) [2025] NSW­CA259 pro­vides sig­nif­i­cant clar­i­ty on this mat­ter, espe­cial­ly under an amend­ed AS49022000 design and con­struct con­tract framework.

Back­ground of the Dispute

The case involved a mixed-use apart­ment com­plex project in Ryde, Syd­ney, where the builder claimed and received $1.38 mil­lion in pay­ments for vari­a­tions, assessed and approved under clause 36 of the con­tract. The devel­op­er dis­put­ed nine of these vari­a­tions, for which it had already paid $690,000, argu­ing that they were not gen­uine vari­a­tions war­rant­i­ng addi­tion­al pay­ment. The con­tract explic­it­ly stat­ed under clause 37.2 that pay­ments, oth­er than the final one, were ‘on account only,’ mean­ing pro­vi­sion­al and sub­ject to reassessment.

The devel­op­er sought to recov­er pay­ments made and claimed dam­ages for delays and defec­tive work, while the builder coun­ter­claimed for unpaid vari­a­tion work and under­pay­ments. The pri­ma­ry judge ini­tial­ly ruled in favour of the builder, award­ing $2.1 mil­lion and reject­ing the devel­op­er’s attempt to revis­it the approved variations.

Key Con­trac­tu­al Provisions

Clause 36 empow­ered the super­in­ten­dent to direct vari­a­tions relat­ed to increas­es, decreas­es, omis­sions, or changes in work scope, qual­i­ty, or dimensions.

empow­ered the super­in­ten­dent to direct vari­a­tions relat­ed to increas­es, decreas­es, omis­sions, or changes in work scope, qual­i­ty, or dimensions. Vari­a­tions, once direct­ed, were to be priced and added to the con­tract sum.

Clause 37.2 stip­u­lat­ed that all progress pay­ments, except the final pay­ment, were pay­ments ‘on account only,’ pro­vi­sion­al and not final. 4

The Supreme Court Decision

Jus­tice Steven­son held that the pro­vi­sion about pay­ment ‘on account only’ applied only to progress claims and did not per­mit the devel­op­er to treat the paid and approved vari­a­tions as pro­vi­sion­al or non-bind­ing. He found many vari­a­tions approved and paid were not true vari­a­tions but nonethe­less barred the devel­op­er from lat­er resil­ing on pay­ments made in accor­dance with clause 36.4, empha­sis­ing that par­ties can­not agree to terms allow­ing revis­it­ing or reassess­ing vari­a­tions after approval and payment.

The Court of Appeal’s Analy­sis and Decision

The devel­op­er appealed, and the Court of Appeal scru­ti­nised whether the approvals and pric­ing of alleged vari­a­tions could in them­selves con­sti­tute a bind­ing agree­ment to pay for work that was not a legit­i­mate variation.

The Court not­ed estab­lished prin­ci­ples that:

Gen­uine vari­a­tions must con­sti­tute addi­tion­al or dif­fer­ent work out­side the orig­i­nal­ly con­tract­ed scope.

Approvals or pay­ments for non-vari­a­tions do not con­vert those works into variations.

Clause 36 requires strict com­pli­ance: pric­ing per­tains only to valid variations.

The Court cit­ed pre­vi­ous cas­es such as Al-Atabi and Wormald, empha­sis­ing that pay­ing or approv­ing work as a vari­a­tion does not waive con­di­tions of pay­ment or con­vert a non-vari­a­tion into a variation.

Crit­i­cal­ly, the Court held that the pay­ments made for non-vari­a­tions were ‘on account,’ hence pro­vi­sion­al, and the devel­op­er was enti­tled to a cred­it for amounts over­paid for approvals that were in hind­sight incor­rect. This meant the pri­ma­ry judge’s deci­sion favour­ing the builder was over­turned in part: the devel­op­er had the right to recov­er over­pay­ments made for work not gen­uine­ly varied.

Impli­ca­tions for Con­struc­tion Contracts

This case reaf­firms that when con­tracts spec­i­fy progress pay­ments as pay­ment ‘on account,’ such pay­ments do not pre­vent the prin­ci­pal or devel­op­er from reassess­ing or reclaim­ing funds if those pay­ments were for works not tru­ly con­sti­tut­ing variations.

The rul­ing clar­i­fies that:

Approval or pay­ment does not amount to con­clu­sive agree­ment if the pay­ment was explic­it­ly on account.

Con­trac­tors should close­ly exam­ine ear­li­er claimed or cer­ti­fied vari­a­tions and claims, espe­cial­ly pri­or to sub­mit­ting final claims, to ensure enti­tle­ment is cor­rect­ly established.

Prin­ci­pals are pro­tect­ed under the contract’s pro­vi­sions to revis­it and reassess pro­vi­sion­al pay­ments and avoid over­pay­ing for works wrong­ly clas­si­fied as variations.

Con­clu­sion

The Kaloriziko v Cal­i­bre deci­sion high­lights the com­plex­i­ties in man­ag­ing vari­a­tions which in them­selves are often the sub­ject of dis­pute and pay­ments in con­struc­tion con­tracts gov­erned by stan­dard forms like AS49022000. Pay­ments ‘on account’ retain their pro­vi­sion­al nature, allow­ing par­ties to reassess and resist claims for works not gen­uine­ly var­ied despite pri­or agree­ment, approvals or payments.

As held by Adam­son JA, the fact that any alleged ‘vari­a­tion’ had been approved by the Devel­op­er ‘can­not trans­form a non-vari­a­tion into a vari­a­tion’ and could not vary the works under con­tract under the Con­tract and pay­ment of a non-vari­a­tion did not over­ride the express words of the con­tract that ‘pay­ment oth­er than the final pay­ment was on account.