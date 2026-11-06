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ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

Buying Or Selling A Boat In The UK: Preparing Your Vessel For Sale

Russell-Cooke LLP
Russell-Cooke LLP
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Many sellers view selling a boat as a two-stage process: securing a buyer and agreeing a sale price. However, legally, there is more to the transaction; proper preparation can help avoid delays and reduce the likelihood of disputes or even the transaction falling over.

United KingdomTransport
Peter Jeffery
Peter Jeffery
Oliver Ward
Oliver Ward

Many sellers view selling a boat as a two-stage process: securing a buyer and agreeing a sale price. However, legally, there is more to the transaction; proper preparation can help avoid delays and reduce the likelihood of disputes or even the transaction falling over.

Whether you are planning to sell your boat in the next few weeks or are simply considering a future sale, there are steps you can take now to help ensure a smooth transaction when the time comes and you have found a buyer and agreed a price.

In this briefing, Oliver Ward outlines the key legal and practical considerations sellers should address at an early stage to minimise delays and reduce the risk of issues arising during the sale process.

1. Ownership documents

One of the first things a buyer will want you to prove is evidence that you own the vessel and have the right to sell it.

You should look at collecting the following documents:

  • all bills of sale

  • registration certificates

  • builder’s certificate and invoices

  • service and maintenance records

Being able to prove ownership quickly will speed up the transaction. Also, reviewing the documentation prior to marketing the boat can help identify issues that may need to be addressed prior to the sale.

2. Registration details

This is often not considered until the later stages of the transaction, but in order to avoid delays to registration, you should review the registration certificate and the transcript. You should ensure that:

  • the ownership details match the correct record

  • the boat’s name and number are correct

  • any changes have been properly documented

3. VAT and Importation

Buyers are likely to raise questions about the VAT status of the boat. If relevant, you should look to gather any invoices, importation records and previous sale documents to evidence the status of the VAT for the boat.

If documents are missing, it is better to identify these at an early stage rather than during the latter stages of negotiation. Incorrect VAT status can be a deal breaker for the buyer.

4. Inventory

A buyer will want to know exactly what on the boat they are purchasing. Often buyers will assume that certain items are included in the sale. You should prepare a detailed inventory confirming what exactly forms part of the sale.

You might look to include:

  • navigation equipment

  • electronics

  • safety equipment

  • sails and rigging

  • spare parts

A clear inventory that can be inserted into the boat purchase agreement will help avoid disputes over which items were intended to be included in the sale.

5. Service and maintenance records

As with the sale of a car, you should look to evidence that the boat has been properly serviced and maintained. Buyers will often want to see:

  • engine maintenance documents

  • repairs and upgrades

  • surveys and reports

Presenting these documents at an early stage will ensure that the buyer has confidence in the condition of the boat or allow for negotiations to occur as to how these should be resolved.

Conclusion

Preparing a boat for sale involves a lot more than agreeing a price and finding a buyer. Sellers who take time to organise ownership documents, review registration records, locate VAT paperwork and properly document the condition of the boat are often able to navigate the sales process more efficiently and with fewer complications.

A buyer wants to purchase the boat and the boats history. You should consider this when looking to prepare for sale. Proving the history of the boat is often a longer process than demonstrating the boat is as it is at the point of sale.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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