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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

A New Route To Command: The MCA Yacht Unlimited Certificate Of Competency 2026

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The UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency has launched a dedicated yacht unlimited pathway that allows superyacht officers to progress to command the industry's largest vessels without leaving the yachting sector. This new route addresses a longstanding barrier where experienced captains had to build sea time on merchant vessels to qualify for larger superyachts, enabling career progression through qualifying yacht service and management-level training.

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The UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (‘MCA’) has introduced the MCA yacht unlimited pathway, a yacht-specific route to unlimited command.

Until now, the MCA yacht deck pathway stopped at Master (Yachts) less than 3,000 GT. Officers who wanted to command larger superyachts had to leave the sector and build sea time on merchant vessels. For many experienced captains, that meant time away from the owners, vessels and careers they had built.

Superyacht officers no longer need to leave yachting to qualify for larger vessels.

Instead, the MCA has introduced a dedicated yacht unlimited pathway under MSN 1858 Amendment 2, whereby officers can progress to the industry’s largest vessels through qualifying yacht service and management-level training.

What has changed with the MCA yacht unlimited Certificate of Competency

The MCA has introduced two new management-level capacities: Chief Mate (Yachts) Unlimited and Master (Yachts) Unlimited.

“Unlimited” removes the tonnage and geographical limits for yacht service, provided flag state and safe manning requirements are met. The certificates remain yacht-restricted, so they apply to yacht service only.

Three routes to Master (Yachts) Unlimited

The route available depends on the certificate an officer currently holds:

From Master (Yachts) less than 3,000 GT

  • At least 6 months’ onboard yacht service as Master, including 3 months at sea.
  • Service completed on a vessel of at least 500 GT.
  • Exempt from the Chief Mate oral exam, but candidates must still meet the Chief Mate academic standards and pass the Master oral exam.

From Chief Mate Unlimited

  • 12 months’ onboard yacht service as Chief Mate, including 6 months at sea, on yachts of 500 GT or more.
  • No requirement to sit the yacht unlimited Chief Mate oral exam.

From Officer of the Watch (OOW) Unlimited

  • 36 months’ onboard yacht service as OOW, including 15 months at sea, on vessels over 15 metres.
  • Sea service must include time on vessels of at least 500 GT.

Training and certification requirements

Candidates must pass nine core management modules, including ship stability and marine engineering, along with formal MCA written exams. They must also hold essential safety certificates, such as an ENG1 medical, Advanced Fire Fighting and GMDSS GOC.

Holders of an approved maritime degree may be exempt from some academic modules.

Stronger protections for seafarers

Alongside the new pathway, recent amendments to the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) strengthen protections for crew. These cover repatriation costs, shore leave, the handling of onboard harassment complaints and fair treatment during marine casualty investigations.

Next steps for crew

  1. Verify your sea service records.
  2. Contact an MCA-approved college about the management modules.
  3. Update your CV to reflect your service and target certificate.

What this means for owners

As the global fleet of large yachts grows, owners can now keep experienced captains and officers as their vessels increase in size. Crew can build their careers within yachting, and owners benefit from continuity and specialist knowledge on board.

How Sentient can help

Sentient International’s Maritime team supports owners and managers with the structuring, registration, and administration of their vessels, whether used privately, commercially or a combination of both.

We also share the latest guidance and technical notices to ensure that those working onboard Isle of Man flagged vessels are aware of any changes to legislation, regulation and health & safety standards.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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