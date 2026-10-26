Who Is Liable When A Robotaxi Crashes In Britain?

On 3 September 2026, self-driving taxis took to the streets of London, marking a significant step towards the commercial rollout of autonomous vehicles in Britain. Uber has partnered with Wayve AI to allow passengers to book rides in AI-driven vehicles, albeit with a licensed safety driver behind the wheel, ready to intervene if necessary.

While the technology promises to transform urban transport, it also raises important legal questions. If a robotaxi causes an accident, who is liable: the insurer, the vehicle manufacturer, the AI developer or the safety driver? As autonomous vehicles become an increasingly familiar sight on British roads, understanding how existing legislation applies to these new circumstances is essential.

What does the Automated and Electric Vehicles Act 2018 say about liability?

The current legal framework for liability arising from accidents involving automated vehicles is based, in part, on section 2 of the Automated and Electric Vehicles Act 2018. This provision establishes a statutory route to compensation through the vehicle’s insurer if an accident is caused by an automated vehicle whilst operating in an autonomous mode. There are four core statutory conditions that must be met for strict liability to bite:

The accident was caused by the automated vehicle whilst it was driving itself. The accident occurred on a road, or in a public place in Great Britain. The vehicle was insured at the time of the accident. An insured person, or any other person, suffers damage (including injury) as a result of the accident.

In principle, this framework is intended to ensure that injured parties have a route to compensation without necessarily having to establish negligence on the part of an individual driver or artificial intelligence. Consideration will be given to whether the injured party has contributed in some way to the accident, in accordance with the Law Reform (Contributory Negligence) Act 1945.

Does the 2018 Act apply to robotaxis with a safety driver?

In practice, however, the position may be more complicated where a vehicle operates autonomously under human supervision.

I am of the view that there are currently significant questions about how this framework applies to supervised robotaxi services. As fully autonomous vehicles are not available on British roads, it would appear that the application of the 2018 Act is therefore limited to these services. These services involve a trained safety driver being present in the vehicle, ready to intervene if necessary. It is the presence and role of this safety driver that raises an important question about the application of the 2018 Act.

Who is legally driving a supervised robotaxi?

If a licensed human is sitting in the driver’s seat, who is legally responsible for driving the vehicle? The answer is not necessarily straightforward. The statutory test is not simply whether a human occupies the driving seat, but whether the vehicle is operating in a mode in which it is neither controlled nor required to be monitored by an individual.

Where a safety driver is required to supervise the vehicle and intervene if necessary, there is a question as to whether the statutory conditions for strict liability are met. The presence of the safety driver would appear to exclude strict liability from applying entirely. Although, the answer would depend on the vehicle’s operating mode and the nature of the driver’s responsibilities, rather than their physical presence alone.

What happens if strict liability does not apply?

This distinction has practical consequences. If the statutory conditions under the 2018 Act are not satisfied, an injured party may need to rely on conventional routes to compensation, including a negligence claim against a driver or another party whose conduct caused the accident.

For example, if a safety driver fails to intervene despite having a reasonable opportunity to prevent a collision, their conduct may be relevant to establishing negligence. Conversely, if the accident results from a defect in the vehicle’s braking system or a failure of its automated driving software, the manufacturer or technology developer may also face potential liability, depending on the circumstances. It is therefore possible that Claimants may end up with claims involving issues of both negligence and product liability.

As the technology develops, these questions are likely to become increasingly important, particularly as vehicles capable of operating without a human safety driver become available to members of the public.

How will the Automated Vehicles Act 2024 change things?

The Automated Vehicles Act 2024, which received Royal Assent in May 2024, seeks to establish a new regulatory framework for self-driving vehicles. However, implementation is being phased with the full set of regulations planned for late-2027. The Act introduces a system for authorising self-driving vehicles against a ‘Statement of Safety Principles’ and assigning regulatory responsibilities to organisations involved in their deployment and operation. These arrangements are intended to provide a framework that allows for the safe implementation of automated vehicles and placing the safety of the public at the forefront of developments.

What safety standard will self-driving vehicles have to meet?

In June 2026, the government published a draft Statement of Safety Principles for consultation. These principles are intended to guide decisions about the authorisation of self-driving vehicles, including the standard of safety they must achieve. Importantly, it is envisaged that self-driving vehicles should drive at a standard equal to or greater than that of a competent human driver. This is notably above the reasonable standard expected of human drivers.

What evidence is needed after a robotaxi accident?

The availability of evidence will also be important. Establishing liability may require access to vehicle sensor recordings, software logs, input logs and information about whether the safety driver intervened. It is envisaged that insurers, vehicle manufacturers, and operators, will be bound by statute to prove this information to Claimants at an early stage so as to avoid complex liability arguments.

Ultimately, the success of the new framework will depend not only on providing a proportionate and reasonable safety standard, but also on whether injured people will have a clear, effective, and fair route to compensation when accidents do inevitably occur.

Conclusion: who is liable when a robotaxi crashes?

The arrival of supervised robotaxis in London presents a timely test for Britain’s existing automated vehicle legislation. If anything, the UK’s willingness to explore autonomous vehicles places it at the forefront of technological developments globally and may set the standard expected for vehicle manufacturers in the quality and safety of their vehicles to be high. Although the Automated and Electric Vehicles Act 2018 provides a statutory route to compensation for accidents caused by vehicles driving themselves, its application to vehicles operating under human supervision raises questions over the reality of obtaining compensation if involved in an accident with an autonomous vehicle.

The presence of a safety driver does not, by itself, determine whether a vehicle is legally driving itself, although it is a consideration that could exclude the strict liability regime in the majority of cases. The driver’s responsibilities, the vehicle’s operating mode and the circumstances of the accident must all be considered. Where statutory liability does not apply, conventional negligence and other routes to compensation may be relevant.