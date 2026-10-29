How Does Hong Kong Handle Mental Capacity Issues? (Video)

self

How does Hong Kong handle mental capacity issues?

Summary

In episode 1 of our International Court of Protection series, Alexandra Knipe speaks with Sherlynn Chan, Partner at Deacons in Hong Kong, about how Hong Kong supports people who lack mental capacity. Under the Mental Health Ordinance (Cap. 136), the court appoints a committee to manage the financial affairs of a mentally incapacitated person, while a separate guardianship regime covers welfare decisions. They compare this with England and Wales, from how incapacity is proven to how those appointed are supervised.

Key takeaways

Hong Kong requires two doctors, one of them an approved doctor, to confirm incapacity. England and Wales requires one assessment.

A family member is usually appointed as committee. A professional is appointed if there is a dispute between family members or there are no relatives.

Family members don’t need a security bond to act as committee, and professionals are covered by professional indemnity. Deputies in England and Wales have an insurance bond.

Committees file annual accounts and reports, and the High Court registrar may raise questions. There is no Court of Protection visitor and no surprise visits.

Welfare decisions, such as where the person lives and consent to medical and dental treatment, fall under a separate guardianship regime.

Court orders set out the committee’s powers. Further authority, such as making investment decisions or selling property, needs a further application or a specific order.

It is a niche area, but a growing one as Hong Kong’s population ages.

This interview reflects Sherlynn Chan’s views on Hong Kong law and is for general information only. It is not advice on Hong Kong law, and local legal advice should be taken.

If you are dealing with a cross-border Court of Protection matter, find out how our international Court of Protection team can help.

Court of Protection in Hong Kong: full transcript

Alexandra Knipe: Sherlynn Chan, thank you so much for joining us today. You’re the head of the family, mental capacity and vulnerable client practice at Deacons, and you’re the first guest in our series on international Court of Protection topics. We’re delighted to have you here to tell us a little about how Hong Kong approaches Court of Protection and mental capacity issues.

Sherlynn Chan: Thank you, Alex, for the invitation. I’m happy to be here.

Alexandra Knipe: Perhaps we could start by talking about whether there’s a process in Hong Kong to help support vulnerable clients to manage either their property and affairs or their welfare.

Sherlynn Chan: Yes. In Hong Kong we have the Mental Health Ordinance, Cap. 136. One of its sections provides for the appointment of a committee, who will manage the financial affairs of the mentally incapacitated person.

Alexandra Knipe: How do you go about presenting evidence to the court that somebody lacks capacity?

Sherlynn Chan: In Hong Kong, two medical doctors are required to assess the person and confirm that they are mentally incapacitated and incapable of managing their financial affairs. One of the doctors has to be an approved doctor.

Alexandra Knipe: That’s really interesting, because here there’s only a requirement for one individual to assess capacity. So there’s already a slight difference between our two jurisdictions. Can you tell me who is usually appointed to look after an incapacitated person’s finances? Would it be a professional, or might you expect to see a family member involved?

Sherlynn Chan: Usually a family member would be involved, as both the applicant and the candidate to be the committee. But if there are no relatives, or if there is a dispute between family members, then a professional committee would be appointed.

Alexandra Knipe: When it comes to family members and professionals acting as committee, what sort of supervision requirements are there?

Sherlynn Chan: If it’s a court-appointed committee, all the powers of the committee derive from the court order. Under the order, the committee is also required to file an annual report, to make sure the finances and everything else are in order.

Alexandra Knipe: Is there ever a need to have insurance? Here, a deputy, whether professional or lay, will have an insurance bond to protect the vulnerable client’s assets. Is that something you encounter in Hong Kong?

Sherlynn Chan: For family members, I don’t think there’s a requirement to have security or a bond to act as committee. For professionals, we are covered by professional indemnity.

Alexandra Knipe: Is there a process for supervising deputies, or deputy equivalents, in Hong Kong, whether professional or lay? Here we have to submit annual accounts, but we might also receive a visit from a Court of Protection visitor, either at our office or to our client, to talk about how we’re managing the deputyship and to raise any concerns.

Sherlynn Chan: In Hong Kong we don’t have a Court of Protection visitor as such, but the committee will file annual accounts, and the High Court registrar may raise questions if there are any queries about them. The report covers monthly income and expenditure, and the committee will visit the mentally incapacitated person and report on what has happened. But it’s not a surprise visit to the committee’s office.

Alexandra Knipe: Is there a separate process for looking after somebody’s welfare needs, as opposed to their financial affairs?

Sherlynn Chan: Yes. In Hong Kong we have a guardianship regime that deals with welfare issues: day-to-day matters, where the person should reside, and whether to attend and consent to medical and dental treatment. That’s covered by the guardianship regime, whereas the committee deals with the property and financial affairs of the mentally incapacitated person.

Alexandra Knipe: Can we talk about the scope of the orders you’re given in Hong Kong? Are they generous in scope, or do you find that, when acting as a committee, you have to go back and ask for specific authorities that weren’t in the original order?

Sherlynn Chan: When we apply, we usually have a substantive relief order, which sets out the powers that are required. Occasionally there are additional powers we need. If we want to make investment decisions that weren’t in the original order, we have to go back with supporting information. If we want to sell the property, we also need a specific order. The general powers cover the general maintenance of the person, which includes opening bank accounts and paying day-to-day expenses.

Alexandra Knipe: Is this area of practice popular in Hong Kong, or does it remain a bit of a niche?

Sherlynn Chan: It is rather a niche area, but because of the ageing population and the increase in the number of cases, it is a growing one.

Alexandra Knipe: I know you’re doing a lot of work in Hong Kong to advocate for vulnerable clients, which is a fantastic part of what you do.

Sherlynn Chan: We do have the Official Solicitor in Hong Kong, who acts for these vulnerable clients. If there are family members and no dispute, they would act as committee. In my area of practice, it’s usually where there is a dispute, or where there are no family members, that professionals are appointed. Apart from accountants, and now lawyers, I think this is definitely a growing area, and we’re trying to get the younger generation involved and interested in this work.

Alexandra Knipe: You’re right. It’s quite specific, because you need all of the skills you mentioned, such as accountancy and other legal skills, to help manage somebody’s affairs. But because you’re dealing with somebody who is vulnerable, you also need a different kind of skill set, which is really important too.

Sherlynn Chan: It’s different from a lot of areas, because you’re dealing more with the family, and sometimes, as a professional, there’s already a dispute between family members and siblings. So it’s also about being able to communicate with them and explain why a professional is now being appointed to act for your mum or dad in that situation.

Alexandra Knipe: It’s been really interesting to hear how things are done in Hong Kong. I can already see some similarities, but also some differences. It’s been wonderful to have your insight today. Thank you.

Sherlynn Chan: Thank you for having me.