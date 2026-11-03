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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

When Home Is No Longer Safe: Occupation Orders Explained

Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP
Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP
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Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP

Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP

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When relationship breakdown or domestic abuse creates urgent disputes over living arrangements, the Family Court can intervene to determine who may occupy the family home. Understanding the legal framework, eligibility requirements, and the court's decision-making process is essential for anyone facing such circumstances.

United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Clemmie Bridges
Clemmie Bridges
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An Occupation Order is a Family Court order made under Part IV of the Family Law Act 1996 that regulates who can live in, enter, or return to the family home. Where the Court deems it necessary, it can require one person to leave the property, exclude them from a defined area around the home, or allow another person to remain in occupation at the home. Occupation Orders are most commonly associated with cases involving domestic abuse, but they may also be used where there is a dispute about occupation of the family home following relationship breakdown.

Occupation Orders are different to Non-Molestation Orders. A Non-Molestation Order is designed to prevent harassment, intimidation, threats, or abuse, whereas an Occupation Order deals specifically with occupation and use of the home. An individual can seek both an Occupation Order and Non-Molestation Order where they require protection from abusive behaviour as well as exclusive use of the property.

Also Read: NMOs V Undertakings – The key differences and which is right for you

What Can an Occupation Order Do?

Occupation Orders can:

  • Require one party to leave the family home for a specific or indefinite period of time.
  • Permit an individual to enter or re-enter a property.
  • Regulate how the parties occupy the home, such as dividing the available rooms between the parties or setting out the times that each individual can use certain spaces.
  • Exclude a respondent from a specified area surrounding the property.
  • Restrict or suspend a person’s right to occupy the property.
  • Determine who should occupy all or part of the home on a temporary basis.

Occupation Orders are generally intended to provide immediate and practical protection rather than determine long-term ownership or property rights. Questions concerning ownership, beneficial interests, financial remedies or property adjustment are usually decided in separate proceedings.

Also Read: [article about how property is dealt with in financial remedy proceedings]

Who Can Apply for an Occupation Order?

Not everyone can apply for an Occupation Order. The Family Law Act 1996 limits applications to people who have a ‘qualifying relationship’ with the respondent and, in most cases, a sufficient connection to the property.

Individuals who can apply for an Occupation Order include:

  • Current or former spouses or civil partners.
  • Cohabitants and former cohabitants.
  • Fiancés or former fiancés.
  • Individuals who share parental responsibility for a child.
  • Certain family members and relatives.

The precise category under which an applicant applies is important because it affects the legal test the court must apply and it may also affect the duration.

Applicants with a Legal Right to Occupy

A person may apply for an Occupation Order if they own the property (solely or jointly), are a tenant, or otherwise have a legal right to occupy the home. This also includes spouses and civil partners who benefit from “home rights” under family law legislation.

Typical examples include:

  • An individual seeking to exclude an abusive spouse from a jointly owned property.
  • A joint tenant seeking sole occupation following domestic abuse.
  • A spouse relying on matrimonial home rights where the property is solely owned by the other spouse.

Applicants without a Legal Right to Occupy

In certain circumstances, a person who does not own or rent the property may still apply. This often arises where:

  • The parties are or were cohabitants; or
  • The property was intended to be or was previously used as the parties’ shared home.

The court’s powers and the duration of any order may differ depending on the applicant’s status and the statutory provision under which the application is made.

Applications Without Notice

In cases of urgency, an applicant may seek an Occupation Order without first notifying the respondent. These are known as ‘without notice’ applications.

The court may proceed without notice where there is an immediate risk of harm or where notifying the respondent could place the applicant or a child at greater risk. A further hearing is usually listed shortly afterwards to allow the respondent an opportunity to respond.

How Does the Court Decide Whether to Make an Order?

When determining an application, the court considers all the circumstances of the case. Relevant factors include:

  • The housing needs and housing resources of each party;
  • The financial resources available to the parties;
  • The likely effect of any order on the health, safety and wellbeing of the parties and any children; and
  • The conduct of the parties, where relevant.

The Balance of Harm Test

In many cases, the court must apply the “balance of harm” test. This means that where an applicant or relevant is child is likely to suffer significant harm if the order is not made, the Court must grant the order unless it appears that the response or a relevant child would suffer grater harm.

Duration

The duration of an Occupation Order depends on the statutory provision under which it is made and the circumstances of the case. Some orders may continue for a defined period, such as six months, while others may be extended or renewed. In certain cases involving spouses or civil partners with established occupation rights, orders can remain in force for a longer period.

Breach & Enforcement

Occupation Orders do not automatically have a power of arrest attached. However, the Court may attach a power of arrest where it is necessary for the protection of the applicant or a relevant child.

A breach of an Occupation Order can result in the respondent being arrested and brought before the court. A breach may also amount to contempt of court, which can carry serious penalties, including fines or imprisonment.

Conclusion

Occupation Orders provide an important protective remedy for individuals who need the Court to regulate occupation of a family home. They are frequently used in domestic abuse cases but can also be made where relationship breakdown has created an urgent dispute over living arrangements. Ultimately, the Court’s primary focus is on safety, housing needs, and the balance of harm between the parties and any relevant children.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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