The Increased Importance Of Correctly Valuing Farms For Probate

Valuations of farming businesses have always been needed on the death of a farmer. However, before changes where introduced in April 2026, which caps 100% Inheritance Tax (IHT) agricultural relief (AR) at £2.5million, the main focus was on the land values. The valuation of the remainder of the farm business was fairly “light touch” as normally it was clear that this would be fully relievable for IHT.

We are now in a brave new world, at least since AR and business property relief (BR) were introduced in their current form in the 1990s. The valuation following a farmer’s death will now need to be far more comprehensive and HMRC is going to be much more interested in the figures.

Why is this?

AR is available to relieve the agricultural value of land provided it meets various other requirements. The difference between agricultural value and market value may sometimes be covered BR in a trading business occupying its own land, again subject to certain qualifying conditions. HMRC was always interested in the land values as there was scope for at least some IHT to be payable where conditions were not met. The value for the stock and machinery has been less carefully considered over the years because it was unlikely to result in any IHT becoming due to HMRC where they were used in a farming business.

The £2.5million cap, introduced from 6 April 2026, is a combined cap on both agricultural and business assets. The value of these qualifying assets over £2.5million will be subject to IHT at half of the normal rate of 40%. Therefore, IHT on the remaining value will be subject to IHT at 20%. Now assets cannot be fully relieved once they go over the £2.5million cap, HMRC will be more concerned as to what has been valued and whether the value is accurate, in its view.

What needs to be valued?

In short, everything. Even relatively small farms may be liable to IHT. Once you look beyond the value of the land, the value of other assets can start to add up quickly. The value of the dairy herd, machinery, crops, seed, silage etc, the list becomes very long. A useful starting point will be the farm’s stocktake to help identify assets that will need to be considered in the valuation. However, the valuation for IHT needs to be a snapshot on the day of the death in regards to the market value of the asset. As the asset values will add up rapidly it is also important to take into account any liabilities that may be taken off the value. This may be charges on the land itself but also debts outstanding on machinery, for example.

Conclusion

Whilst it may not yet be certain how HMRC will approach these more extensive valuations, it is clear that the cost of valuation is going to increase and take longer to be prepared. Therefore, it is important to instruct your valuer as soon as possible after a death. It is also very likely that it will be a lengthy process for an agricultural estate to pass through HMRC’s compliance checks, meaning that the estate will stay in administration for longer, adding to the cost and delaying distribution of assets to beneficiaries. This will have a knock on effect of delays for planning the future of the business by the beneficiaries.