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ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

Key Legal Changes Shaping The Property Market

Thomson Snell & Passmore
Thomson Snell & Passmore
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Thomson Snell & Passmore

Thomson Snell & Passmore

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The UK property sector faces sweeping regulatory transformation in 2026, from the abolition of no-fault evictions and fixed-term tenancies to retrospective bans on upward-only rent reviews and mandatory landlord databases. These changes fundamentally alter how residential and commercial properties are marketed, managed, and transacted, requiring landlords, developers, and investors to navigate an increasingly complex compliance landscape.

United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Katherine Morgan
Katherine Morgan

2026 has seen unprecedented regulatory change across both the commercial and residential property sectors. The impact of these changes is already being felt across the industry, and arguably making an already slow market even harder to navigate. Here, we highlight some of the key changes which are either now underway or planned for the future.

The Renters’ Rights Act

The first phase came into force as of 1 May 2026, reshaping security of tenure by abolishing “no fault” evictions and permanently ending traditional fixed term Assured Shorthold Tenancies. All residential tenancies have automatically converted into rolling Assured Periodic Tenancies. This shift alters how landlords market properties, conduct rent reviews and regain possession.

The Government plans to introduce a mandatory Private Rented Sector Database from late 2026. Landlords will need to register before they can legally market a property, and failing to maintain an active entry will carry severe penalties. Public access will follow once national coverage is complete, mandatory membership of the new Ombudsman scheme has been pushed back and is not expected until 2028.

Upwards only rent review ban

The English Devolution and Community Empowerment Act will reshape commercial property by banning upward only rent reviews (UORR). This historically meant that rent could only increase or stay the same, but now the review mechanism must operate in both directions. While regulations are not expected until 2027/2028, the ban applies to commercial leases with variable rent that permit business occupation. Landlords can, however, still use collars and reciprocal caps to soften downward market impacts.

Crucially, the legislation applies retrospectively to renewal arrangements made on or after 17 March 2026. Any future underletting clauses designed to force UORR terms onto a subtenant will become entirely unenforceable.

Landlord and Tenant Act 1954

The Law Commission’s latest consultation paper, building on its 2021 review, proposes a series of reforms to modernise the business tenancy renewal regime in England and Wales. While the existing contracting-out model will remain, the focus is on simplifying processes and removing anomalies in the system.

Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill

The draft Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill aims to phase out new leasehold flats, cap ground rents, abolish forfeiture of residential leases, and regulate estate rent charges. It signals a fundamental shift away from the leasehold model for flats.

The Housing Committee calls for a government response within 2 months, with Royal Assent taking place by late 2027.

The Building Safety Act and Levy

The Building Safety Act (BSA) introduces a strengthened safety regime applying to all buildings, with enhanced duties for higher-risk buildings (18 metres+/seven storeys with two or more residential units, hospitals, or care homes). Those involved with such buildings must understand their responsibilities, as non-compliance is a criminal offence. For buildings in England, the BSA is now a core part of due diligence.

The Building Safety Levy, introduced by the Building Safety Levy (England) Regulations 2025, is a new tax taking effect on 1 October 2026. It applies to any developer seeking building control approval on or after that date.

Fire safety: Approved Document B

From 30 September 2026, all new residential buildings in England exceeding 18 metres in height must feature a second independent staircase. This landmark shift, codified via updates to Approved Document B (Fire Safety), redraws the landscape for high-rise developments.

Planning and Infrastructure Act 2025

The Planning and Infrastructure Act seeks to accelerate housing and infrastructure delivery by streamlining the planning system, establishing a Nature Restoration Fund, and limiting meritless legal challenges to one attempt, and easing land acquisition processes for new housing, GP surgeries, and schools.

Other legislation

The property sector must prepare for more change as future reform is also planned for MEES, EPCs and the introduction of the Remediation Bill (which relates to unsafe cladding).

Thomson Snell & Passmore’s 45 strong Real Estate team is comprised of legal experts in real estate finance, development (including airspace), investment / portfolio management, planning and construction. Our lawyers are solution-orientated team players who understand our clients’ wider business needs and relationships. We work collaboratively with other property professionals and have the expertise to advise on navigating the legal changes the sector is experiencing.

This article first appeared in the 2026-27 Kent Property Market Report.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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