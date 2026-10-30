EBITDA, Add-backs And Financial Covenants In UK Mid-market Acquisition Finance

Headline leverage, such as “we’re lending at 4.5x” gets the attention. But that number is only relevant once you know how it’s calculated. Financial covenants are the financial tests a borrower must keep passing during the life of a loan, and the definitions behind them decide whether they protect lenders or squeeze borrowers. This article considers some of these definitions and why lenders and sponsors argue over them.

• EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. It is not a defined accounting measure, so the EBITDA used for covenant purposes depends on the definition negotiated in the facility agreement. It is often used as a proxy for operating earnings, but it is not the same as cash generation.

• Leverage is net debt divided by EBITDA. It tells you how many years of earnings it would take to repay the debt.

• Sponsor is the private equity house (or similar investor) that ultimately owns the business.

• Add-backs are adjustments that increase EBITDA by adding back costs the borrower argues aren’t part of the ongoing business.

Financial covenant definitions is where lender and sponsor pressures meet.

1. Financial covenants: two different views

Lender’s view. A covenant is an early-warning system. If a test is breached, it should start a conversation while there’s still time and value left to fix things. That means the tests need to trip early and reflect real cash generation.

Sponsor’s view. A covenant is a source of risk. A breach can create a technical default, which can block further drawings (a “drawstop”), trigger cross-defaults on other debt, cost fees and strain the relationship with the lender. Sponsors want tests to catch genuine deterioration, not timing quirks, accounting oddities or one-offs.

Both sides want the tested number to reflect the true financial health of the business. They often disagree about how to get there.

Lender’s concern is that adjusted, sometimes aspirational EBITDA can’t actually service debt. Add-backs improve ratios without putting any cash in the bank. So lenders want tested EBITDA to stay cash-convertible, with adjustments that are proportionate.

Sponsor’s concern is alignment with the underwritten plan, the business plan the deal was priced on. If the plan assumes integration costs and synergies (cost savings from combining businesses), the definition should recognise them. That matters most where restructuring, systems investment or acquisitions are central to the financed strategy.

2. Add-backs

Add-backs usually fall into various bucket, namely, restructuring, integration and transaction costs, extraordinary losses, pro forma synergies, run-rate adjustments and sector-specific items. Lenders typically apply shared caps (one limit across several categories) and time limits to keep them in check.

2.1 Transaction costs. Fees for the acquisition and the financing are usually accepted, because they’re visible, one-off and easy to verify. Lenders get warier with aborted deals or deals the documents don’t permit, since these can be used to shelter recurring expenses.

2.2 Restructuring and integration. This is a classic point of friction. Sponsors call these costs part of the plan. Lenders fear that recurring expenses are being relabelled “exceptional”. Lenders prefer an identified, time-limited programme, while sponsors argue that in a buy-and-build strategy (buying many small companies over time) integration never really stops.

2.3 Exceptional and non-recurring items. Who decides what counts as exceptional? If it’s broadly at the borrower’s discretion, it’s easier to stretch. Tests based on the accounts, or on other objective criteria, are harder to game. Lenders also distinguish non-cash items (like a write-down) from items with cash consequences (like a settlement payment).

2.4 Run-rate savings and synergies. This is the most contested add-back because it credits earnings that haven’t happened yet. Suppose you’ve closed a factory but the savings haven’t shown up in the results. A sponsor wants credit now, since the action is complete. Lenders test whether the savings are credible, how soon they’ll land and whether they’re being double-counted.

2.5 Acquired and disposed businesses. “Pro forma” calculations include a newly acquired business’s earnings as if you’d owned it all year, and exclude the earnings of anything sold. Sponsors want speed. Lenders want reliable figures and, on larger deals, some diligence to back them up.

2.6 Non-cash items and monitoring fees. Share-based payment charges and purchase-accounting adjustments (accounting entries from the acquisition itself) are usually accepted. Lenders look harder at reserves for future payments, and they allow add-backs for sponsor monitoring fees only where the documents permit them.

2.7 Capitalised costs and recurring revenue. When a software company capitalises development spend, it records the cost on the balance sheet instead of expensing it, which lifts EBITDA.

A useful way to assess an add-back is to ask four questions (1) has the cost actually been incurred, (2) is it genuinely non-recurring, (3) can the saving be evidenced, and (4) when will the benefit appear in cash flow? The further an adjustment moves from an identified historical cost towards a projected future saving, the greater the scope for negotiation.

The key drafting issue is therefore not simply whether an adjustment is permitted, but whether it is subject to a cap, a time limit, objective evidence requirements, a pro forma test or an exclusion for amounts already reflected elsewhere in EBITDA.

3. Alignment between the sponsor model and the definition

Covenant headroom (the cushion between the projected ratio and the breach level) is usually set off the sponsor’s base-case financial model. The trap is that if the model assumes add-backs and the legal definition doesn’t allow, actual headroom is smaller than everyone thinks. Reconciling the two before signing means the sponsor’s case genuinely passes the tests and the lender is funding the risk it intended to.

4. Accounting basis and debt definitions

4.1 Leases. Under IFRS 16, lease costs stop being an operating expense and become depreciation and interest, which raises EBITDA. For consistency, lease liabilities should then be counted as debt and lease interest as a finance charge. Many deals freeze the accounting basis, so later accounting changes don’t quietly shift the tests.

4.2 Net debt. Net debt is debt minus cash, but which cash? Lenders net only available cash, preferably in accounts they have security over, and treat deferred consideration and earn-outs (payments owed to sellers later) as debt-like. Sponsors push for broader netting, exclusion of shareholder loans and later recognition of earn-outs.

4.3 Interest cover and PIK. PIK (payment-in-kind) interest accrues to the loan instead of being paid in cash. Excluding it makes interest cover look better, but it hides the fact that debt is growing. So a permitted PIK toggle is usually included in the leverage test even when it’s excluded from the cash interest cover test.

4.4 Cash flow cover. Sponsors want to exclude growth capex funded by equity or acquisition facilities, since it’s not draining the operating business. Lenders resist where operating cash is actually paying for it.

4.5 Testing structure. Often in the upper mid-market, you’ll see springing covenants meaning the test only applies when the revolving credit facility is drawn above a set threshold. That reduces noise from working-capital swings. Lenders then police the threshold components, temporary paydowns and attempts to avoid the test date.

5. Cure rights

A cure right lets the sponsor fix a covenant breach, typically by putting in more money by way of equity injections. In the mid-market, equity cures are more borrower-friendly than they used to be. EBITDA cures (where the injected equity is treated as if it were EBITDA) are common but limited, and deemed cures have moved down-market. Traditional lenders often require partial debt repayment, while other lenders are more flexible and some challenge pre-emptive cures.

Lender’s view. A cure makes sponsor support contractual, which is valuable. Lenders prefer new money, debt reduction and limits on how often cures can be used and how much excess headroom they create, so cures don’t paper over real weakness.

Sponsor’s view. A cure protects against technical default, drawstops and damage to value. Sponsors prefer EBITDA cures because they preserve liquidity and cost less than repaying debt.

6. Conclusion

If there’s one thread running through all of this, it’s that the definition matters more than the headline number.

Also its worth mentioning that large-cap deals (the big, sponsor-friendly end of the market) have tended to weaken protections in the mid-market too, though lenders still resist going fully “covenant-lite”, meaning almost no maintenance tests. Most mid-market deals pair a leverage test with a debt service cover test. However, covenant structures vary significantly by lender type and deal size. Leverage remains the most common maintenance financial covenant, but a second financial test is not universal. That distinction matters because the same EBITDA definition can have very different consequences depending on whether it is being used solely for leverage, or also for interest cover, cash-flow cover, pricing and other covenant calculations.