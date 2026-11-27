DeCentralised Finance and CryptoAsset Regulation in the UK: Consultations on the Regulatory Perimeter, Operational Perimeter and Financial Crime guidance

The steady stream of Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) publications in advance of the UK’s new cryptoasset regime coming into force next year continues apace.

These are relevant to firms operating in these newly-regulated markets and also to firms deploying, accessing or interacting with DeFi-based financial services.

On 21 October 2026, the FCA published two new guidance consultations:

CP26/36 aims to clarify the scope of the cryptoasset regulatory perimeter, including new exclusions for certain settlement, stablecoin, proprietary trading and technical services arrangements.

GC26/7 explains how existing operational resilience and financial crime requirements apply to firms using, or interacting with, decentralised finance (DeFi). Both consultations close on 18 November 2026.

What do the consultations propose?

CP26/36 focuses on the regulatory perimeter, with the goal of providing greater clarity on the scope of the UK’s cryptoasset regulations following recent legislative changes. The draft guidance deals with exclusions from regulated cryptoasset activities introduced by the draft Cryptoassets (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2026. These exclusions include:

certain temporary settlement arrangements;

temporary holding arrangements for UK qualifying stablecoins used in payment transactions;

arrangements involving backing assets held for UK qualifying stablecoins;

some forms of proprietary trading, including market-making on a Qualifying Cryptoasset Trading Platform (QCATP); and

technical services that merely provide access to third-party services or decentralised protocols.

GC26/7sets out proposed non-Handbook guidance on DeFi. The draft guidance does not create new rules; It explains how existing operational resilience and financial crime requirements apply when firms provide financial services using, or interacting with, DeFi.

The proposed DeFi guidance:

is intended to be read in conjunction with CP26/36 and PS26/18;

covers operational resilience under SYSC 15A, including important business services, impact tolerances, mapping, scenario testing, communication strategies and third-party arrangements;

explains how financial crime obligations under SYSC 6 and the Money Laundering Regulations (MLRs) apply in a DeFi context, including risk assessments, systems and controls, CDD/EDD, ongoing monitoring, suspicious activity reporting and the Travel Rule (Regulation 64 of the MLRs); and

provides illustrative case studies and worked examples.

The FCA’s aim is to help firms identify, assess and manage DeFi risks so they meet the same regulatory outcomes expected in traditional financial services.

What does this mean for me?

The perimeter guidance (CP26/36) will be particularly relevant to firms already carrying out, or intending to carry out, cryptoasset activities in the UK, as well as firms authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA) that may need to vary their permissions to undertake newly regulated cryptoasset activities. It will also be of interest to businesses assessing whether the new exclusions apply to their operating models, to Central Securities Depositories (CSDs), including overseas CSDs involved in cryptoasset safeguarding arrangements, and to trade associations and professional advisers supporting firms through the authorisation process.

The DeFi guidance (GC26/7) is aimed at FCA-regulated firms that interact with, facilitate access to, or provide financial services using DeFi and are subject to SYSC 15A, SYSC 6 and/or the MLRs (this includes firms seeking authorisation under the new cryptoasset regime, as all cryptoasset firms must comply with SYSC 15A from October 2027).

It is also particularly important for the wider DeFi ecosystem. As the importance of DeFi in financial markets from a wholesale and retail delivery perspective is increasingly focussing on the role and value of DeFi solutions, evolution and integration, technology-appropriate guidance that is proportionate, relevant and innovation-suitable is important from a practicality and planning perspective. Here are some of our materials around these broader developments: Digital Markets Champion First Report: Establishing a framework for the development of a tokenised wholesale financial markets system in the UK; DLA Piper joins government-backed group to advance UK digital markets.

What is the proposed timeline?

Consultations close: 18 November 2026 ;

; FCA intends to publish final guidance: January 2027 (CP26/36) and Q1 2027 (GC26/7);

(CP26/36) and (GC26/7); Authorisation application window for existing cryptoasset firms: 30 September 2026 to 28 February 2027 ; and

; and The new cryptoasset regime (including SYSC 15A) comes into force: 25 October 2027.

What are the likely operational and/or commercial implications for businesses?

Perimeter guidance: What do we do – and is the “technical services provider” forebearance any use?

Firms operating in the newly regulated cryptoasset environment will need to assess whether their activities fall within the regulatory perimeter or benefit from one of the newly introduced exclusions, and review their business models, products, trading arrangements and technical services against the FCA’s guidance. Businesses should also consider whether they will require a new FCA authorisation or a variation of existing permissions, and whether any changes are needed to their compliance, governance and risk management frameworks.

Firms should evaluate the potential costs and operational impacts associated with authorisation requirements, as well as any effects on market access. Particular attention should be paid to arrangements involving stablecoins, proprietary trading, safeguarding services and decentralised infrastructure, to check whether or not they may fall within the new exclusions.

The FCA has also acknowledged that the latest proposals may have introduced uncertainty around the “technical services provider” exclusion. The FCA has indicated that it may exercise limited regulatory “forbearance” where this uncertainty has materially affected a firm’s ability to submit a complete authorisation application.

The FCA has clarified that the technical services provider exclusion (i) is not a general carve-out for technology or DeFi businesses, (ii) does not cover dealing, and (iii) is unavailable to FSMA-authorised firms and payment service providers.

DeFi guidance – Same risk, same regulation and updates to mirror changing environments

The guidance clarifies that labelling a business “DeFi” does not take it outside the perimeter: firms remain responsible for complying with applicable requirements when they use or interact with DeFi, and the use of software, smart contracts or DLT does not, by itself, determine whether an activity is regulated. Even where an exclusion applies, firms must still consider the applicability of and compliance with the financial promotions and anti-money laundering regimes under the auspices of the FCA.

Firms will largely welcome the proposed messaging that firms must manage DeFi risks to the same standards expected in traditional financial services. A key consideration will be whether any guidance or interpretation creates an uneven playing field across different technology deployments, potentially inhibiting innovation. The FCA stresses that firms should understand the operational and technological risks of DeFi, including technology and protocol, governance, security, third-party and incident management risks, and address them in a manner appropriate to the firm’s business model, activities and risk profile in order to ensure operational resilience. The draft guidance also proposes that firms also retain responsibility for any third-party and outsourced arrangements.

Financial crime risk is an important focus. The guidance states that firms should keep their financial crime risk assessments up to date and consider how DeFi could be exploited, for example through flash loans, rug pulls, mixers, cross-chain bridges and social engineering. Higher-risk indicators for CDD/EDD include exposure to illicit or sanctioned wallets and protocols, privacy-enhancing technologies and complex multi-protocol flows. Firms must also address Travel Rule risks for transfers involving non-custodial wallets.

The draft guidance shares instructive case studies (including the KelpDAO/LayerZero bridge attack, the Bybit UI-layer hack and the Solana Drift exploit), to show how quickly and widely these risks can crystallise. The FCA highlights its expectation that where firms cannot adequately manage the risks, the FCA expects them to consider whether the activity is appropriate for their business and clients.

What actions should firms be taking now?