ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026
FCA Publishes Good And Poor Practice And Sets Out Its Latest Thinking On AI In Financial Services
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
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The UK Financial Conduct Authority has published new guidance on artificial intelligence in financial services, featuring 20 case studies of good and poor practice across consumer protection, governance, and operational resilience. Alongside this, the FCA outlines its response to the Mills Review recommendations and its vision for becoming an agentic regulator that uses AI to enhance supervisory capabilities.
A new FCA publication on AI in financial services: good practice and areas for improvement (Publication) sets out key findings and practical examples of good and poor practice (with 20 brief case studies) from the FCA’s engagement with firms, industry and consumer bodies, technology providers, academics and policymakers. The FCA’s evidence base also draws on its supervisory work and AI Lab initiatives (e.g. AI Live Testing and the Supercharged Sandbox), together with work on the Mills Review.
The Publication is relevant to regulated firms that develop, deploy, procure or use AI in connection with regulated activities, consumer journeys, operations or governance.
In a related development, Jessica Rusu, FCA chief data, information and intelligence officer, has delivered a speech on ‘Building the future of finance in the age of AI’ (Speech). As well as referring to the Publication, the Speech outlines the FCA’s response to the Mills Review recommendations, describes the FCA’s ambitions for AI adoption in UK financial services, considers frontier AI and agentic finance, and explains how the FCA is itself using AI as part of its strategic goal to become a smarter regulator.
Our blog post considers both the Publication and the Speech, highlighting the key takeaways for firms and the next steps.
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Key takeaways for firms
The Publication
Background
In March 2026, in response to one of the recommendations made by the House of Commons Treasury Committee following its inquiry into AI in financial services, the FCA committed to sharing examples of good and poor practice.
The FCA took forward this commitment as a dedicated workstream running alongside the FCA Board-commissioned Mills Review into the impact of AI on retail financial services (for an overview of the Mills Review and its recommendations, see our blog post). It engaged directly with industry, including through an AI Input Zone online survey in Q2 2026 that sought to establish what firms considered to be working well, where there are challenges, and the themes and topics the FCA should address in its examples.
Scope
The Publication is relevant to regulated firms that develop, deploy, procure or use AI in connection with regulated activities, consumer journeys, operations or governance. For the avoidance of doubt, the FCA confirms this covers AI tools that are:
- developed in-house;
- supplied by a third party;
- embedded in another system; or
- used by staff to support decision making.
The Publication also includes 20 brief case studies and a focus section for smaller firms in relation to each of the three focus areas (these case studies and focus sections are not covered in this blog).
There is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach. Firms retain responsibility for responding proportionately to each AI use case, the risks and the potential impact.
The examples of good practice
In the Publication, the FCA explains that the examples of good practice:
“... identify common themes and developing practices which are relevant to a variety of AI use cases, such as those using machine learning, generative AI or agentic AI. They are illustrative, non-exhaustive and will evolve as practice develops.”
Two points in particular stand out - the examples are:
- Thematic and illustrative. As noted above, the FCA makes clear that they create no new requirements and neither specify a single model nor replace firms’ responsibility for assessing what is appropriate and proportionate for their own AI use cases, together with an assessment of the risks and potential impact on consumers and markets.
- Subject to future change. The Publication notes that the examples will evolve, while in the Speech, Jessica Rusu comments that the good and poor practice “is not intended to be static guidance”. She adds that the FCA “will update it as the technology evolves.” Given the speed of technological development, this is not only practical, but essential.
Three focus areas and the FCA's key findings
The Publication is organised around the following three focus areas and, in each case, the FCA summarises its key findings before providing examples of good practice and areas for improvement. In summary, these are:
Consumer Duty and consumers in vulnerable circumstances (described in the Speech as “putting consumers first”), where the focus is on how firms use AI to achieve good consumer outcomes. The FCA highlights that firms that deploy AI-supported tools remain responsible for consumer outcomes. Its key findings (also reflected in the examples of good practice) are that firms using AI safely and responsibly are:
- Defining consumer need/the target market before AI-supported products and services are designed and deployed.
- Testing consumer outcomes across different consumer characteristics and scenarios.
- Managing AI bias and accuracy through proportionate controls and ensuring that decisions are explainable.
- Informing consumers about their AI use (and its limitations) and testing consumer understanding where appropriate.
- Monitoring live outcomes so they can identify and deal with issues quickly.
Accountability and governance, where the focus is on how firms oversee and effectively govern across the AI lifecycle. Effective governance in this context means proportionate oversight, clear accountability and risk-based controls, with the AI lifecycle typically comprising initial scoping; design and development; testing and validation; deployment; ongoing monitoring; and decommissioning.
The FCA reminds firms that they are responsible for the AI systems they develop, procure and deploy, including their outputs and outcomes. It acknowledges that deploying AI may create new governance and operational challenges. The FCA’s key findings (also reflected in the examples of good practice) are that firms deploying AI safely and responsibly generally share common features, including:
- Human oversight and escalation triggers that are clearly defined.
- Multidisciplinary governance - evidenced and supported by continuous monitoring.
- Clear accountability, governance and SMF oversight/challenge in respect of AI risks.
Operational resilience, where the focus is on how firms ensure they deploy AI securely and sustainably. The FCA’s key findings (also reflected in the examples of good practice) are that firms deploying AI safely and responsibly share common approaches, including:
- Adopting AI systems and architecture reflecting their use case sensitivity and security requirements.
- Recognising and integrating AI model dependencies into their operational resilience planning (where applicable).
- Acting to mitigate risks from cyber threats and over-dependence on a specific AI model or third party.
- Proactively managing third-party relationships to ensure they have visibility and can plan for model updates or product changes.
The examples of good practice and areas for improvement - a brief summary
The examples of good practice and areas for improvement identified by the FCA are briefly summarised in the table below, under the three focus areas.
|1. Consumer Duty and consumers in vulnerable circumstances
|Good practice
|Areas for improvement
|Products and services
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|Consumer understanding
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|Consumer support and vulnerable consumers
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|2. Governance and accountability
|Good practice
|Areas for improvement
|Governance framework
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|Monitoring and oversight
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|Senior management function (SMF) and reasonable steps
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|Human oversight
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|Risk appetite, thresholds and oversight
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|3. Operational resilience
|Good practice
|Areas for improvement
|Operational and cyber resilience
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|Third-party relationships
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The Speech - update on the FCA’s thinking on AI
As noted above, the Speech brings together different strands of the FCA’s AI initiatives to offer a helpful update on the regulator’s current thinking and approach to firms’ adoption of AI. The key points include the following:
The FCA’s response to the Mills Review recommendations
- The FCA is embedding six of the seven priority recommendations into live work immediately. To understand how firms are deploying AI systems, the FCA’s focus is on “testing, assurance, monitoring and surveillance: directly with industry”. Its innovation services - such as the AI Lab - afford direct insight into what firms are building and developing.
- To clarify the existing boundary between regulated and unregulated activity, and the corresponding consumer protections, the FCA is calling on AI providers to use “clear, proportionate and consistent disclaimers” to help consumers understand the limits of financial information and advice generated by their models.
- The Mills Review recommended creating a trusted public-interest AI-enabled financial capability service (the seventh priority recommendation). Instead, the FCA will build on existing work, including IOSCO’s first TechSprint (the outcome of which was announced earlier this month) which was powered by the AI Lab, to help investors spot scams, verify information and challenge unreliable AI outputs.
- The Mills Review’s remit was on retail markets, but the AI transition extends into wholesale markets, where it is accelerating firms' analysis, trading, monitoring and decision-making.
Frontier AI and agentic finance
- The FCA is working with banks to understand how frontier models are changing cyber defence; it is using these insights directly, to develop its supervisory and policy response.
- Firms need to invest now in cyber and operational resilience. The existing requirement to report major incidents must extend to significant AI failures and near-misses; near-miss reporting for agentic AI is a regulatory priority. (Note that the Speech does not expand on what the FCA would understand a ‘near-miss’ to be, and the Publication does not specifically refer to firms’ incident reporting requirements, so firms will need to wait to see whether the FCA will provide additional clarification or guidance on this in an AI context.)
- Agentic systems need continuous, conditional assurance. The FCA will work with industry, other regulators and frontier labs to develop a “trusted framework for agentic finance”. This will combine clear approaches to agent identity, delegated authority, accountability and execution.
Becoming an agentic regulator
- Part of the FCA’s ongoing work to become a smarter regulator involves developing its future as an agentic regulator, using the same technologies reshaping the financial markets to make itself “sharper, faster, and more effective”.
- The FCA is adopting AI to scale its operations and focus on the greatest harms. For example, it is deploying automation and building AI agentic tools for supervisory purposes, and working on machine-readable data collection APIs.
- The ability to leverage the AI Lab and Sandbox environment is increasingly important for system-wide simulations and supervision methods.
What next?
The conclusion of the Speech neatly encapsulates the opportunities and challenges facing firms and regulators:
“AI is moving faster than any regulatory framework was designed. That means regulators will increasingly need to make judgements without precedent, while ensuring that trust remains at the heart of financial services.”
As the Publication makes clear, the FCA sees the potential for AI to benefit consumers, clients and firms. Importantly, it has found through its work that this is the case whether firms deploy AI directly in consumer- or client-facing products and services, or purely internally for efficiency gains and operational improvements.
However, AI must be deployed safely and responsibly. In the Speech, Jessica Rusu states that “protecting consumers starts with how firms deploy AI”, and she expresses the FCA’s belief that “developing the best approach to deploying AI safely is what will differentiate the UK market”.
There have been calls from firms for greater clarity on how to interpret and govern increasing use of AI within the existing technology-neutral regulatory regime. The examples the FCA provides in the Publication are therefore designed to be practical, but they are relatively high-level and the case studies are noticeably short. Nevertheless, the threefold focus on putting consumers first, clear governance and accountability, and operational resilience planning offers a potentially useful framework for firms to help manage their AI adoption through the full lifecycle. There is much for firms and their senior management to carefully consider here, to establish what may need to change and how best to achieve this.
Coming up - hot on the heels of the Publication - is the fourth edition of the Bank of England and FCA joint survey of AI adoption by the financial services sector. The Speech notes that this will be published next week, with the headline figure being that 86% of firms are using AI (by comparison, in the third edition of the survey, published in November 2024, that figure stood at 75%).
The challenge is clear: firms and regulators will need to keep pace.
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