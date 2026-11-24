The FCA recently consulted on streamlining the financial promotion rules in the Consumer Credit Sourcebook (CONC) 3 by removing or amending provisions that are overly prescriptive, outdated or duplicate the Consumer Duty. The aim was to give firms more flexibility in how they communicate with customers while maintaining consumer protection. The consultation had two parts:

A Consultation Paper setting out proposals to simplify the financial promotion and communication rules in CONC 3.

A Discussion Paper seeking views on the future of Annual Percentage Rates (APR) and other cost disclosures in financial promotions.

The FCA has now published its Policy Statement summarising the feedback and its responses, alongside the final rules. It has also set out its next steps in relation to APR and cost disclosures.

Feedback to the consultation

Respondents broadly supported the FCA's proposals to simplify CONC 3. However, some raised concerns about removing detailed requirements for presenting information in financial promotions and asked that they be retained, or that expectations be explained through guidance. The FCA intends to make the final rules as consulted on, with two small amendments:

CONC 3.5.11R (Securities): clarifying that the obligation to provide disclosure about security will only be triggered where a security is, or is likely to be, required by a customer.

Existing communications: the FCA is removing the proposed implementation period (other than for the change on securities in CONC 3.5.11R), as the changes remove prescriptive or duplicative requirements and give firms greater flexibility, rather than impose new obligations. Existing financial communications, apart from those relating to securities, will remain compliant once the changes come into effect.

The FCA also sought views on whether the term 'representative' should appear before 'APR' where a firm offers only one APR to which the financial promotion relates. There was wide support for removing 'representative' in that case, and the FCA intends to proceed.

Feedback to the APR discussion paper

The FCA sought views on three key areas in the financial promotion rules for cost disclosure:

The extent to which disclosure of the Representative APR (and its triggers) helps consumers understand the cost of the credit, and what alternatives might be considered.

Whether the mandatory inclusion of a representative example, when triggered, supports consumer understanding.

Whether the current 51% threshold for determining a Representative APR remains appropriate.

There was not sufficient consensus to inform the FCA's policy approach on alternative cost disclosures and APRs. The FCA will continue to explore alternative cost disclosure options, engage further with stakeholders and gather more evidence.

Most respondents questioned the value of representative examples as a comparative tool, given they require extensive information that is usually generic and often has to be displayed in space-constrained media, such as digital ads with limited characters. They also argued that representative examples are becoming less relevant as the market moves towards personalised illustrations and pricing.

Many respondents agreed that an incremental increase in the 51% threshold would not significantly affect customer outcomes. There was also no consensus on a viable alternative or on whether the current approach should change.

Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA)

Several trade bodies asked how the FCA's powers to enforce the unfair trading provisions of the DMCCA would operate alongside its powers under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA). Specifically, they asked how the price transparency rules in section 230 of the DMCCA may also apply to financial promotions that involve an 'invitation to purchase' (as defined in the DMCCA). Although the Competition and Markets Authority is the lead regulator under the DMCCA, the FCA also has powers to enforce against breaches of these provisions.

The FCA will consider the circumstances of each case and use the most appropriate regulatory tool to respond swiftly and proportionately when deciding what action, if any, to take. This may involve using its powers under the FSMA or the DMCCA.

The FCA is broadly making the rule and guidance changes as consulted on.

Next steps

The FCA plans to refine the options on cost of credit disclosures further, which will include stakeholder engagement and exploring further testing. If the FCA decides to take some policy options forward, it will consider how best to align this with forthcoming Consumer Credit Act reform.

Why is this relevant?

If your firm is affected by the final rules, you will need to consider making any necessary changes. Except for the change to CONC 3.5.11R, the changes are permissive: they remove prescriptive or duplicative requirements to give firms greater flexibility in their communications, rather than impose new obligations. The FCA encourages firms to use this flexibility to tailor consumer-facing communications in a way that promotes consumer understanding and supports evolving consumer journeys, including through digital channels.