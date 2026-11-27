Corporate borrowers across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland are approaching a refinancing cycle that will be materially different from the one that followed the pandemic. Our latest DACH Debt Report shows that nearly €100 billion of corporate debt matures in 2028 alone, marking the beginning of a period in which refinancing conditions are expected to become significantly more demanding for many borrowers.

The pressure is not evenly distributed: Energy-intensive companies are entering the upcoming 2027/28 refinancing cycle from a position of particular vulnerability. Persistently elevated energy costs, weaker earnings, rising leverage and higher financing expenses have combined to erode profitability, constrain cash generation and reduce financial flexibility. In contrast, less energy-intensive businesses have generally maintained stronger cash conversion and greater capacity to absorb ongoing market volatility.

The challenge extends beyond refinancing alone. Financing costs continue to rise, private debt providers have become more selective, and lenders are placing greater emphasis on liquidity, cash flow generation and balance sheet resilience. At the same time, corporate insolvencies across the DACH region have reached their highest level in more than a decade, highlighting the growing pressure on financially stretched businesses.

Our analysis shows that refinancing outcomes will be determined well before debt maturities fall due. Companies that proactively strengthen liquidity, improve cash generation and address capital structure challenges today will be far better positioned to navigate the upcoming maturity wall. Those that delay may face higher funding costs, reduced financing options and increasingly complex negotiations with lenders and investors.

In this report, we examine the latest developments in DACH credit markets, the impact of rising financing costs, the evolving refinancing landscape, and why energy intensity is becoming an increasingly important determinant of credit risk. We also explore the practical actions companies can take to improve resilience, preserve strategic flexibility and prepare for the refinancing cycle ahead.

Read the full report below or download it as a PDF.