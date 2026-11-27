The High Court has allowed a vessel owner and financier’s application for summary judgment on its claim against several guarantors for sums due under guarantees supporting the finance leases of seven vessels: GTLK Malta Four Limited v Pola Maritime Limited & Ors [2026] EWHC 2514 (Comm).

The court found that the guarantors had no real prospect of succeeding in their frustration defence. The leases allocated the risk of the vessels being unavailable or incapable of use, while the guarantees were sufficiently broad to respond even if the underlying obligations were unenforceable, invalid or illegal.

The decision will be of interest to financial institutions as it illustrates the courts' approach to contractual risk allocation in financing arrangements affected by sanctions. It reinforces that, as per Bunge SA v Kyla Shipping Co Ltd [2012] EWHC 3522 (Comm), frustration has no role where the contract provides for the relevant event or allocates its risk.

It also shows that, even where the relevant risk has not been contractually allocated, the threshold for frustration remains high. The alleged frustrating event must do more than impede performance; it must radically affect the parties’ bargain. Further, where sanctions give rise to supervening illegality affecting payment, engaging the Ralli Brothers principle (under which an obligation is unenforceable if performance is unlawful under the law of the place of performance), this does not necessarily result in the frustration of the contract. As illustrated in Banco San Juan Internacional Inc v Petroleos de Venezuela SA [2020] EWHC 2937 (Comm) (see our blog post) and Celestial Aviation Services Ltd v Unicredit Bank GmbH, London Branch [2024] EWCA Civ 628 (see our blog post), the effect may instead be to suspend the payment obligation without bringing the underlying agreement to an end.

The decision also highlights the importance of supporting guarantees and indemnities, which may preserve liability even where the underlying agreement has been terminated or frustrated.

We examine the decision in more detail below.

Background

GTLK Malta Four Limited (GTLK Malta), a Maltese company, owned seven vessels. It was ultimately owned by JSC GTLK, a Russian state-owned transport business. Between 2018 and 2020, GTLK Malta entered into seven ten-year bareboat charterparties (the Charters) with Pola Logistics Limited (Pola Logistics), a Cypriot company. The Charters were structured as finance leases, under which GTLK Malta financed the purchase of the vessels and Pola Logistics was required to make quarterly hire payments in US dollars, with an option to purchase the vessels at the end of the charter period. Several companies (together, the Guarantors) entered into twelve Joint Deeds of Guarantee and Indemnity (the Guarantees), under which they jointly and severally guaranteed Pola Logistics' obligations.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, JSC GTLK was designated under the EU, UK and US sanctions regimes between April and August 2022. Pola Logistics immediately ceased paying hire and, in September 2022, purported to terminate the Charters, alleging that the sanctions gave rise to a repudiatory breach by GTLK Malta, or alternatively frustrated the Charters. GTLK Malta rejected the termination. In February 2024, GTLK Malta issued its own termination notices under the Charters, relying on Pola Logistics' failure to pay hire, and demanded payment of the purchase option price for each vessel. Pola Logistics did not pay.

In October 2024, GTLK Malta made demands under the Guarantees for payment of the purchase option prices and outstanding hire. The Guarantors did not pay. GTLK Malta commenced proceedings and applied for summary judgment under CPR Part 24 to enforce the Guarantees. The Guarantors resisted the application, contending that the Charters had already been frustrated or validly terminated by Pola Logistics, such that the sums claimed were not due under the Guarantees.

Decision

The High Court allowed GTLK Malta’s summary judgment application, finding that the Guarantors had no real prospect of successfully defending the claim and there was no other compelling reason for the case to proceed to trial.

The key aspects of the decision which will be of interest to financial institutions are set out below.

Nature of the Charters

The court first considered the commercial nature of the parties’ bargain. It accepted GTLK Malta's submission that the Charters were finance charters rather than conventional operating charters. The court considered that this characterisation was central to the way they allocated risk of loss of use, especially through their "hell or high water" clause (HHW Clause). The court also stated that it was satisfied that it should interpret the Charters and Guarantees in their commercial context, as part of a suite of documents.

Allocation of risk in HHW Clause

The HHW Clause in the Charters provided that Pola Logistics’ obligation to pay hire was "absolute irrespective of any contingency whatsoever". It expressly extended to circumstances including the unavailability of the vessels, failures or delays by any party, insolvency events, and "any other cause which would or might but for this provision have the effect of terminating or in any way affecting any obligation of the Charterers under the Charter".

The Guarantors argued that the HHW Clause: (i) did not purport to deal with circumstances that resulted in the discharge of the Charters as a whole and simply did not apply after discharge; and (ii) did not expressly allocate the risk of sanctions to Pola Logistics. In their view, there was no express reference to sanctions in the Charters and no express provision for the consequences of the imposition of sanctions on GTLK Malta. They therefore argued that the parties either did not foresee such a situation or considered that adequate provision was made for it by the common law of frustration.

The court rejected these arguments. It highlighted that, where provision is made in a contract for the circumstances or events said to give rise to frustration, there is no place for the doctrine of frustration since the legal consequences of the event must be determined by applying the relevant contractual provisions (as per Kyla). The court noted that, in the present case, it was true that the HHW Clause made no explicit reference to sanctions, but its wording was in the broadest terms. Also, it was not correct to say that there was no mention of sanctions. The definitions section in the Charters defined "Sanctions and Export Controls" widely, and so contemplated sanctions being imposed on the owner and so was one of the contingencies which was capable of falling within the HHW Clause.

The court concluded that the effect of the HHW Clause was to allocate the entirety of the risk of the unavailability or inability to use the vessels to Pola Logistics, which was consistent with them being finance charters.

Effect of the Guarantees

Next, the court emphasised that even if there had been frustration or termination, there were two key provisions (clauses 2(c) and 5(f)) in the Guarantees which GTLK Malta was entitled to rely on. GTLK Malta argued that they: (i) provided for the full indemnity of GTLK Malta for any losses it suffered as a result of any guaranteed obligation being unenforceable, invalid or illegal; and (ii) ensured that the Guarantors' obligations to pay GTLK Malta in the event of the charterer’s failure to pay subsisted even if the charterer was not legally obliged to pay for the stated reasons. GTLK Malta also argued that clauses 2(c) and 5(f) were clear, unambiguous and deliberately broad in scope.

Applying IDBI Bank Ltd v IDH International Drilling Holdco Ltd [2021] EWHC 1908 (Ch) and Gulf Bank K.S.C v Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd [1994] 2 Lloyd's Rep 145, which considered materially similar provisions, the court accepted GTLK Malta’s construction. The court underlined that in the present case the underlying commercial purpose of the Guarantees was that the Guarantors bore the risks associated with the failure by Pola Logistics to repay the loan even if it could not be enforced legally or practically against it. This was consistent with the underlying commercial purpose of the Charters as finance charters. Accordingly, even if there was an arguable case of frustration, it did not matter because the Guarantees would still respond.

The court also held that, even if the Guarantors had an arguable case on termination, the indemnity in clause 2(c) of the Guarantees still responded to the situation. It rejected the Guarantors' attempt to distinguish between obligations which had already accrued and those which had not, finding no support for that distinction in the Charters, Guarantees or authorities. Moreover, the Guarantors were obliged under the Guarantees to pay amounts which had fallen due "as if" they were the principal obligor, and also under clause 2(c) of the Guarantees they had agreed to indemnify GTLK Malta as an independent and primary obligation.

Frustration defence

Given its conclusion that the HHW Clause allocated the relevant risk to Pola Logistics, the court considered that there was no room for the doctrine of frustration to operate. Nevertheless, it went on to consider whether the sanctions would otherwise have frustrated the Charters.

Impossibility/Impracticability

The Guarantors argued that the sanctions had frustrated the Charters because: (i) they deprived Pola Logistics of the quiet and peaceful use of the vessels; (ii) that deprivation was potentially endless; (iii) the risk of such deprivation was not allocated to Pola Logistics; and (iv) their performance was thereby rendered impossible, or radically different from what was contemplated.

The court underlined that the only case advanced by the Guarantors on frustration was that the Charters were frustrated when the sanctions were imposed in April and August 2022. At that time, the Charters themselves had between five and eight years left to run. The court also took account of Pola Logistics' option to purchase the vessels and bring the Charters to an end at any time during their remaining duration, and the fact that after August 2023 there was the prospect of obtaining a licence from the relevant EU authorities, and after August 2022 from the US Office of Foreign Assets Control to complete the purchases as long as the purchase monies were paid into a blocked account.

The court highlighted that the factual premise of the Guarantors’ frustration case, whether or not the vessels were capable of being used, was not suitable for summary determination. However, it underlined that even if all the factual matters were assumed in the Guarantors’ favour, they would still be unable to establish that the Charters were frustrated.

Applying the multi-factorial approach to frustration described by Edwinton Commercial Corporation v Tsavliris Russ (Worldwide Salvage and Towage) Ltd (The Sea Angel) [2007] EWCA Civ 547, the court asked whether, at the date of the sanctions in August 2022, reasonable business people, in the context of those Charters, would have expected the effect of the sanctions to be for an inordinate period of time such as to radically alter the bargain. Given the length of the Charters and the fact that this was a ‘wait and see’ case (as per Pioneer Shipping Ltd v BTP Tioxide Ltd (the Nema) [1981] 2 Lloyd's Rep 239 and Sea Angel), the court found that while the sanctions affected Pola Logistics’ performance of the Charters, they did not radically alter the performance thereunder. Accordingly, the court concluded that the Guarantors had no real prospect of success on this argument.

Supervening illegality

The Guarantors also advanced a narrower case of frustration by supervening illegality on the basis that: (i) the sanctions made aspects of the performance of the Charters illegal; (ii) the vessels became global pariahs, virtually impossible to service, insure or flag; and (iii) it was impossible for Pola Logistics to comply with various provisions of the Charters.

For the purposes of the application, the court accepted that the Ralli Brothers principle was in play. The currency and method of payment in the Charters was in US dollars. Also, the effect of the US sanctions was to prevent payment of hire illegal in the place of performance because it required payment to be made in US dollars by telegraphic transfer, and so would have to pass through US intermediary banks. However, applying Banco San Juan and Celestial, the court highlighted that the legal effect of supervening illegality affecting a contractual obligation to pay is to suspend the obligation to pay, not to frustrate the entire agreement. Accordingly, the court concluded that the Guarantors had no real prospect of arguing that the effect of the sanctions was more than suspensory of Pola Logistics’ obligation to pay.

Termination defence

The court also rejected the Guarantors’ alternative case that Pola Logistics had validly terminated the Charters for breach of the quiet enjoyment provision.

Accordingly, for the reasons above, the court allowed GTLK Malta’s summary judgment application.

Note: In November 2026, the defendants applied to the Court of Appeal for permission to appeal.